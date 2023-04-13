Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Pescanova, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PVA   ES0169350016

PESCANOVA, S.A.

(PVA)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  08:23:51 2023-04-13 am EDT
0.3740 EUR   +3.31%
08:31aSpain's Abanca, Canada's Cooke in talks over stake in Nueva Pescanova
RE
2022Pescanova, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended May 31, 2022
CI
2022Pescanova, S.A. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spain's Abanca, Canada's Cooke in talks over stake in Nueva Pescanova

04/13/2023 | 08:31am EDT
(Reuters) - Spanish bank Abanca on Thursday said it had entered exclusive talks with Canadian firm Cooke Inc regarding the sale of 80% of its stake in fishing firm Nueva Pescanova.

Abanca did not reveal the size of the transaction but said in a statement it would justify a future Nueva Pescanova valuation at around 800 million euros ($881 million).

Nueva Pescanova was founded in 2015 after a group of banks took control of bankrupt firm Pescanova, which had filed for insolvency after auditors uncovered debts of 3.6 billion euros in one of Spain's biggest bankruptcies at the time.

Abanca now owns a 97.8% of Nueva Pescanova.

Canada-based Cooke Aquaculture Inc is seafood company with salmon and sea bass farms.

Nueva Pescanova would keep its headquarters in Vigo and Abanca would keep 20% of its stake in the company in any deal, the bank said.

($1 = 0.9079 euros)

(Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,03 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net Debt 2021 12,5 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 497x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,4 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 163x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 576
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart PESCANOVA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Pescanova, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PESCANOVA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ignacio González Hernández Chief Executive Officer
Luis M. de Molina Lezama-Leguizamón Chairman
Ángel Matamoro Irago Chief Human Resources Officer
Juan Manuel Ginzo Santiso Independent External Director
Leopoldo Fernández Zugazabeitia Secretary & Independent Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PESCANOVA, S.A.0.56%11
QL RESOURCES5.99%3 222
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.-2.34%1 896
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.15.50%1 447
FGV HOLDINGS12.88%1 232
GENTING PLANTATIONS-5.94%1 224
