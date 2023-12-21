PesoRama Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023

PesoRama Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 5.21 million compared to CAD 4.13 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 2.72 million compared to CAD 3.52 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to CAD 0.05 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to CAD 0.05 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was CAD 14.14 million compared to CAD 9.38 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 9.59 million compared to CAD 12.7 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.1 compared to CAD 0.18 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.1 compared to CAD 0.18 a year ago.