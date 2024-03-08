to previous years and lower consumer disposable income. However, our conviction in the long-termprospects remains strong, driven by population growth and the growing trend towards pet humanization, associated with a growing consumption of content and information by the pet owners.

Secondly, we also notice a slightly fiercer competition in 2023, although the dynamics in the sector are not homogeneous, with significant performance variations among categories. For example, we observed that discretionary products - such as accessories - suffered a substantial increase in supply, a category that did not grow y/y in Petz Standalone. On the other hand, recurring and essential categories such as Pharmacy, Hygiene & Cleaning and Food continue to show healthy growth levels.

Despite these factors, we continue to be the undisputed leader in the pet segment - with a slight increase in market

share during the year through our differentiated value proposition and the flexibility/adaptability of our team. Even with this positive result, Petz is not satisfied with growth close to the market average - we are committed to achieving higher levels of growth, in accordance with our history. Therefore, in 2024, we are directing our focus further within the Company, executing internal adjustments and new initiatives to accomplish this objective in a solid, sustainable, and profitable way. We present more details about these opportunities in the following section. It is important to highlight that we are confident about this resumption of sales from the 2H24 onwards through the combination of a more favorable macro scenario with the beginning of the maturation of our internal initiatives.

Last, we continue to be guided by one of our non-negotiable values since our founding: delighting our customers and placing them at the center of all decisions. Our commitment to competitive pricing and exceptional service remains solid without compromising operational efficiency and cost control. This approach and the initiatives we have been working on over the last few months are fundamental to consolidating our leadership position and strengthening our customers' loyalty. With this, we arrived in 2024 with great learnings from the previous year and confident in our strategic positioning and our team's dedication to achieving consistent results.

