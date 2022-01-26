Log in
    PETZ3   BRPETZACNOR2

PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(PETZ3)
Pet Center Comercio e Participações S A : Acquisition of Petix Presentation

01/26/2022 | 09:47am EST
Petix

Acquisition

January 2022

Petz Group & Petix

"A unique movementto acquire a strong brand, market leader,with a differentiated productin a fast- growing categoryand still low penetratedin Brazil"

Presenting:

Petix: market leader in dog pads and one of the most recognized brands in the Brazilian Pet market

+15 years of experience in the Pet market

Exclusive, proprietary and eco-friendly technology

Top of Mind brand

Wide and efficient distribution structure

Management team: highly prepared executives with a solid background

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pet Center Comercio e Participações SA published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 14:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
