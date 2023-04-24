Pet Center Comercio e Participações S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ (Brazilian Taxpayers' Roll) No. 18.328.118/0001-09

NIRE (Board of Trade Registry Number) 35.300.453.824

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Declaration of dividends

Pet Center Comércio e Participações S.A. ("Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, held on April 24th, 2023, approved, among other resolutions, the declaration and distribution of complementary amounts intended to meet the minimum mandatory dividend related to the Company's results for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2022, in the gross amount of R$ 4,877,938.38, corresponding to R$ 0.01054754952 per common share issued by the Company, disregarding the treasury shares, pursuant to Law No. 6.404, of December 15th, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law").

The Company informs that the payment of dividends shall observe the following terms, conditions and procedures:

The individuals registered as shareholders of the Company, at the end of the trading Hours of B3 on April 24 th , 2023, will be entitled to the declared dividend, respecting the negotiations executed up to and including this date; The Company's shares will be traded ex-dividend as of April 25 th , 2023; The payment of the dividends will be made in Brazilian currency on May 29 th , 2023; There will be no monetary adjustment or incidence of interest between the dividend declaration date and the date of the effective payment; On the dividend payment date, the Company will credit the dividend due to each shareholder, proportionally to the number of common shares held by him on the base date of April 24 th , 2023 (considering the trades carried out on that day), according to the bank address provided to Itaú Corretora de Valores Mobiliários S.A. (" Bookkeeping Agent "), the institution responsible for the bookkeeping of the Company's shares; For shareholders whose registration does not contain the CPF/CNPJ number or the indication of "Bank/Branch/Checking Account", the dividends will only be credited after the registration is updated and within the deadlines determined by the Bookkeeping Agent;

