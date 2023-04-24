Advanced search
    PETZ3   BRPETZACNOR2

PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(PETZ3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:24 2023-04-24 pm EDT
6.300 BRL   +1.78%
Pet Center Comercio e Participações S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

04/24/2023 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Companhia Aberta

CNPJ nº 18.328.118/0001-09

NIRE 35.300.453.824

AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

Declaração de dividendos

A Pet Center Comércio e Participações S.A. ("Companhia"), comunica aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que a Assembleia Geral Ordinária e Extraordinária da Companhia, realizada em

24 de abril de 2023 ("AGOE 2023"), aprovou, dentre outras deliberações, declaração e distribuição de valores complementares destinados a alcançar o valor do dividendo mínimo obrigatório relativos ao resultado da Companhia apurado no exercício social findo em 31 de dezembro de 2022, no valor de R$ 4.877.938,38, correspondentes a R$ 0,01054754952 por ação ordinária de emissão Companhia, desconsiderando as ações em tesouraria, nos termos da Lei n°6.404, de 15 de dezembro de 1976, conforme alterada ("Lei das S.A.").

A Companhia informa que o pagamento dos dividendos deverá observar os seguintes termos, condições e procedimentos:

  1. Terão direito ao dividendo declarado as pessoas inscritas como acionistas da Companhia, no encerramento do pregão da B3 de 24 de abril de 2023 ("data-base"), respeitadas as negociações realizadas até esta data, inclusive;
  2. As ações da Companhia serão negociadas "ex-dividendos" a partir de 25 de abril de 2023;
  3. O pagamento dos dividendos será realizado em moeda corrente nacional em 29 de maio de 2023;
  4. Não haverá atualização monetária ou incidência de juros entre a data da declaração dos dividendos e a data do efetivo pagamento;
  5. Na data do pagamento do dividendo, a Companhia creditará o dividendo devido a cada acionista, segundo o número de ações ordinárias de sua titularidade na data-base (respeitadas as negociações realizadas neste dia), de acordo com o domicílio bancário fornecido ao Itaú Corretora de Valores Mobiliários S.A. ("Escriturador"), instituição responsável pela escrituração das ações da Companhia;
  1. Para os acionistas cujo cadastro não contenha a inscrição do número do CPF/CNPJ ou a indicação de "Banco/Agência/Conta Corrente", os dividendos somente serão creditados depois da atualização cadastral e nos prazos determinados pelo Escriturador;
  2. Os acionistas cujas ações estão depositadas em instituições prestadoras dos serviços de custódia de valores mobiliários terão seus dividendos creditados conforme procedimentos adotados por estas instituições depositárias; e
  3. O recebimento do dividendo será isento de Imposto de Renda, de acordo com o artigo 10 da Lei n.º 9.249, de 1995 e o artigo 72 da Lei n.º 12.973/2014.

São Paulo, 24 de abril de 2023

Aline Ferreira Penna Peli

Diretora Financeira e de Relações com Investidores

2

PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Publicly Held Company

CNPJ (Brazilian Taxpayers' Roll) No. 18.328.118/0001-09

NIRE (Board of Trade Registry Number) 35.300.453.824

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Declaration of dividends

Pet Center Comércio e Participações S.A. ("Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company's Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, held on April 24th, 2023, approved, among other resolutions, the declaration and distribution of complementary amounts intended to meet the minimum mandatory dividend related to the Company's results for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2022, in the gross amount of R$ 4,877,938.38, corresponding to R$ 0.01054754952 per common share issued by the Company, disregarding the treasury shares, pursuant to Law No. 6.404, of December 15th, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporate Law").

The Company informs that the payment of dividends shall observe the following terms, conditions and procedures:

  1. The individuals registered as shareholders of the Company, at the end of the trading Hours of B3 on April 24th, 2023, will be entitled to the declared dividend, respecting the negotiations executed up to and including this date;
  2. The Company's shares will be traded ex-dividend as of April 25th, 2023;
  3. The payment of the dividends will be made in Brazilian currency on May 29th, 2023;
  4. There will be no monetary adjustment or incidence of interest between the dividend declaration date and the date of the effective payment;
  5. On the dividend payment date, the Company will credit the dividend due to each shareholder, proportionally to the number of common shares held by him on the base date of April 24th, 2023 (considering the trades carried out on that day), according to the bank address provided to Itaú Corretora de Valores Mobiliários S.A. ("Bookkeeping Agent"), the institution responsible for the bookkeeping of the Company's shares;
  6. For shareholders whose registration does not contain the CPF/CNPJ number or the indication of "Bank/Branch/Checking Account", the dividends will only be credited after the registration is updated and within the deadlines determined by the Bookkeeping Agent;

3

  1. Shareholders whose shares are deposited with institutions that provide custody services for securities will have their dividends credited according to the procedures adopted by those depositary institutions; and
  2. The receipt of dividends will be exempt from Income Tax, according to Article 10 of Law No. 9.249 of 1995 and Article 72 of Law No. 12.973 of 2014.

São Paulo, April 24th, 2023

Aline Ferreira Penna Peli

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

4

Disclaimer

Pet Center Comercio e Participações SA published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 21:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
