Pet Center Comercio e Participações S A : Institutional Presentation September 2021
INSTITUTIONAL PRESENTATION
SEPTEMBER 2021
DISCLAIMER
The statements contained in this document regarding outlooks for the business, forecasts of operations, financial results, and growth outlooks for Petz are mere projections. They are solely based on the expectations of management regarding the future of the business. These expectations substantially depend on market conditions, performance of Brazilian economy, the industry. and international markets. Therefore expectations are subject to change without prior notice. All changes presented herein are calculated based on figures in thousands of reais, as well as rounded numbers.
This performance report includes accounting and non-accounting data, such as operational, pro-forma financial data, and forecasts based on management's expectations. Non-accounting data was not reviewed by the company's independent
auditors.
MARKET OUTLOOK
Sizeable and High Growth Market
The Brazilian pet market is one of the largest in the world, with secular trends driving strong growth
Pet Products Market and Annual Spend per Pet¹
(R$ bn, R$ per pet, 2020)
1,124.4
554.4
153.5
per pet
per pet
per pet
301.7
32.127.8
United States
UK
Brazil
Pet Products Market Evolution in Brazil¹
(R$ bn)
CAGR21E-26E: 16.0%
CAGR16-21E: 13.3%
CAGR21E-26E: 4.3%
66.6
CAGR16-21E: 6.4%
57.8
50.0
43.2
37.2
31.7
27.8
20.9
23.0
17.0
18.6
~4x
16-26E
Growth
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021E
2022E
2023E
2024E
2025E
2026E
Trends
Humanization: pet as a family member
Access to information
Couples having children later and reduction in the number of children per family
Aging of Baby Boomers population, which are now more likely to have pets
Verticalization of urban centers
Number of Dogs and Cats vs Children under 14²
(Brazil, in millions)
97
116
80
45
44
44
2016
2021E
2026E
¹ Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Pet Care 2022, formal sales to the end consumer including taxes, local currency, in current terms; and Euromonitor International Limited, Population 2020, in number of inhabitants. ² Source: IBGE on
4
April 6, 2021.
Highly Fragmented Market
Market consolidation at an early stage in Brazil, as mom-and-pop players still have a significant share
Pet Products Sales by Channel¹
(% Pet Market)
2019
11%
55%
20%
3%
12%
2020
11%
50%
21%
7%
11%
2019
15%
25%
43%
11%
7%
2020
17%
22%
40%
14%
6%
2019
22%
8%
31%
19%
20%
2020
19%
7%
29%
26%
19%
Pet Superstores
Hyper, Supermarkets and Markets
Others
Pet Shops and Vet Clinics
E-Commerce
Value Proposition
Assortment
Vet
Grooming
Online
Plataform
Omnichannel
Expertise/
Content
Curation
Location
Convenience
Price
Mom-and-
Food
Online
Pop
Retailers
Pet Shops
✔
✔
O
X
✔
X
O
X
✔
X
✔
X
✔
✔
X
O
✔
X
X
O
✔
O
O
X
✔
X
✔
✔
=
=
=
=
¹ Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Pet Care Survey 2022, retail sales including tax, in local currency, in current terms.
