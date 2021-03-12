Pet Center Comercio e Participações S A : 4Q20 Results Presentation

VIDEO CONFERENCE 4Q20 RESULTS
MARCH 9TH, 2021
DISCLAIMER
The statements contained in this document regarding outlooks for the business, forecasts of operations, financial results, and growth outlooks for Petz are mere projections. They are solely based on the expectations of management regarding the future of the business. These expectations substantially depend on market conditions, performance of Brazilian economy, the industry. and international markets. Therefore expectations are subject to change without prior notice. All changes presented herein are calculated based on figures in thousands of reais, as well as rounded numbers.
This performance report includes accounting and non-accounting data, such as operational, pro-forma financial data, and forecasts based on management's expectations. Non-accounting data was not reviewed by the company's independent auditors.
2
HOW DID WE GET HERE?
|
Creation of our Vision
|
" p ra
|
Become the largest and be t shop chan in Latin Ameri king among the top 5 larg
|
t a, st
|
perations globally by 2020
2014
"Adote Petz"
Creation of the new brand "Petz" aiming at nationwide expansion
Creation of
"Seres" brand in the Vet segmentStart of investments and consolidation of the Omnichannel platform
2020
Leader in the Pet sector in
Brazil:
-
133 stores portfolio
(28 openings in 2020)
-
Presence in 16 States
(3 new States in 2020)
5
5. People, Culture and ESG
PETZ STRATEGIC PILLARS
1. Expansion of Store Portfolio and "Seres" Brand
2. Digital Platform
3. Customer Experience and Petz Solution
4. Exclusive Products & "Petz" Brand
1. Expansion of Store
Portfolio and "Seres" Brand
Entry in new markets and regions across Brazil and leverage to Omnichannel strategy
-
• Annual record for store openings (28 units), with 4Q20 reaching a new quarterly record (13 units)
-
• Entry into 3 new states
-
• 133 stores in 16 States
-
• 3 new Seres Hospitals
-
• 114 Veterinary Centers Seres / 10 Hospitals in 8 UFs
-
• Acceleration of the pace of store openings
-
• Expansion to new states and regions
-
• Expansion of Seres hospital network in the capitals and cities across the country
2. Digital Platform
The platform that gained the highest market share in Brazil's Pet sector in 2020
-
• ~R$400mm revenues (+342% yoy or +R$300 mm)
-
• 27% Market share, more than 2x vs. 2019
-
• 23% share of Total Revenues, with new record of 26% in 4Q20
-
• Omnichannel Ratio of 80% in 2020, with new record of 84% in
4Q20
-
• Petz App: +50% from digital sales
-
• Subscriber base 5x larger yoy, representing 15% of total revenues in Dec/20 (vs. ~10% in 3T20)
AGENDA 2021
-
• Investments in UX and data analytics
-
• Digitalization not only in products, but also in services
-
• Initiatives for efficiency gains and service level improvement in logistics
9
3. Customer Experience and Petz Solution
Increase in product and services offering through Omnichannel platform
-
• Triple Crown - Reclame Aqui Award 2020
-
• New building of "Alô Petz"
-
• Detailed tracking of startups
-
• Weekly forums with top management about Petz Solution
AGENDA 2021
-
• Integration of new solutions into the ecosystem
-
• Greater integration across segments and channels
-
• Implementation of new tools to ensure better service agility and efficiency
4. Exclusive Products &
"Petz" Brand
Important profitability and customer loyalty leverage
-
• Sucessfull launches in 2020: treats, bentonite cat litter and activated carbon pad
-
• Around 300 SKUs in ~25 categories, in which we are leader or vice-leader in most of them
-
• "Petz" Brand penetration in products sales 2x higher yoy in
4Q20
2021 AGENDA
5. People, Culture and ESG
Petz DNA
-
• Commitment not to lay off due to the pandemic scenario
-
• Creation of 1.3k new jobs, representing a headcount increase of 35% yoy
-
• +40% of leadership positions occupied by women
-
• +45k cats and dogs adopted
-
• +R$2mm donation in cash and product to NGOs in partnership with Editora Mol and Arredondar Institute
-
• R$1mm donation to COVID-19
-
• Launch of "Adote Petz" digital platform
Data as of March 1, 2021.
2021 AGENDA
-
• Culture of excellence through employee training, development and career path
4Q20 and 2020 Highlights (1/2)
STORE PORTFOLIO
AND SERESTOTAL GROSS REVENUES (TGR)DIGITAL
OMNICHANNEL
RATIO
133 stores in 16 States 13openingsin4Q20 28openingsin2020
R$525.0 M in 4Q20
R$136.6 M in 4Q20
+58.9% yoy
+312.9% yoy
83.8% in 4Q20 79.8% in 2020
SSS +36.8%
26.0% TGR
114 Vet Centers
R$1.7 bn in 2020
R$395.6 M in 2020
+46.6% yoy
+341.8% yoy
10hospitals 3openingsin4Q20
SSS +26.5%
23.2% TGR
4Q20 and 2020 Highlights (2/2)
Store Portfolio
Store opening record with 28 new units in 2020, strictly in line with expectations
|
Number of Stores
|
Distribution by Age
|
Store Mix in São Paulo & Other States
|
Existing Stores, Openings
|
% of total stores
|
% of total stores
133
1Q20
2Q20
Existing Stores
3Q20
New Stores
4Q20
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q20
2Q20
>3 years
3rd year
2nd year
1st year
São Paulo
3Q20
Other States
4Q20
|
13
|
53%
|
of the stores have yet
|
of the stores
|
Store openings in 4Q20,
|
to complete 3 years
|
located outside
|
new quarterly record
|
in operation
|
São Paulo
39%
Sales Performance
Digital sales boosting Total Gross Revenues
|
Total Gross Revenue
|
Total Gross Revenue Growth
|
Same-Store-Sales Growth
|
R$ million
|
% Change, yoy
|
% Change, yoy
+64% Product Gross
Revenue yoy growth in 4Q20
(+51% in 2020)
+313% Digital sales yoy growth in 4Q20
(+342% in 2020)
+34% Product Gross
Revenue from B&M yoy growth in 4Q20
(+25% in 2020)
Vet Services'
Revenue yoy growth in 4Q20
(+43% in 2020)
Digital Platform
Digital sales accounting for 26,0% in 4Q20, highest historical level
Digital Gross Revenue and Penetration
R$ million; % Total Gross Revenue
250.0
350.0
300.0
200.0
150.0
100.0
50.0
-
#1 Leader in website access¹
6.3
6.4
50.0%
40.0%
5.1
5.2
5.1
30.0%
20.0%
2.3
10.0%
Aug/20
Sep/20
Oct/20
Nov/20
Dec/20
0.0%
#1 Leader of apps of the pet sector on Google Play and Apple Store²
¹ Source: Similar Web as of March 2021. ² Source: Google Play and Apple Store, as of March 2021
Accelerated Growth with Strong Profitability
Gross Margin in 2020 flat yoy, excluding tax credits, even with substantial increase in Digital Penetration
Gross Profit
R$ million, % Total Gross Revenue
600.0
500.0
400.0
300.0
200.0
100.0
0.0
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Gross Profit
4Q20
2019
180.0
49.0%
160.0
47.0%
140.0
45.0% 120.0
Adjusted EBITDA
R$ million, % Total Gross Revenue
2020
43.0%
41.0%
39.0%
37.0%
35.0%
33.0%
100.0
80.0
60.0
40.0
20.0
0.0
20.0%
15.0%
10.0%
5.0%
4Q19
0.0%
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Adjusted EBITDA
2019
2020
Investments and Indebtedness
NNeewwSSttoorres and HospiittallssTechnology anddDigigitiatallRenovattiioonn,,MMaainintetennaannceceanadndOtOhethrsers
73% In New Stores and
Hospitals in 4Q20
+87%
growth in Investments related to Technology and Digital
Net Debt (Cash) & Leverage
R$ million, x
300.0
276.6
250.0
200.0
150.0
100.0
- -50.0
50.0
3.5x
3.0x
2.5x
2.0x
1.5x
1.0x
0.5x
0.0x
Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA LTM
-0.5x
https://ri.petz.com.br
ri@petz.com.br
Diogo Bassi CFO & IRO
Matheus Nascimento
Senior IR & New Business Manager
Mirele Aragão
IR Specialist
Natália Esteves
IR Analyst