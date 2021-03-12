Pet Center Comercio e Participações S A : 4Q20 Results Presentation 03/12/2021 | 03:55pm EST Send by mail :

DISCLAIMER The statements contained in this document regarding outlooks for the business, forecasts of operations, financial results, and growth outlooks for Petz are mere projections. They are solely based on the expectations of management regarding the future of the business. These expectations substantially depend on market conditions, performance of Brazilian economy, the industry. and international markets. Therefore expectations are subject to change without prior notice. All changes presented herein are calculated based on figures in thousands of reais, as well as rounded numbers. This performance report includes accounting and non-accounting data, such as operational, pro-forma financial data, and forecasts based on management's expectations. Non-accounting data was not reviewed by the company's independent auditors. 2 HOW DID WE GET HERE? Creation of our Vision " p ra Become the largest and be t shop chan in Latin Ameri king among the top 5 larg t a, st perations globally by 2020 2014 Foundation of "Adote Petz" Creation of the new brand "Petz" aiming at nationwide expansion Creation of "Seres" brand in the Vet segmentStart of investments and consolidation of the Omnichannel platform 2020 IPO Leader in the Pet sector in Brazil:  R$1.7bn revenues in 2020 (+46.6% yoy or +R$540mm)  133 stores portfolio (28 openings in 2020)  Presence in 16 States (3 new States in 2020) 5 5. People, Culture and ESG PETZ STRATEGIC PILLARS 1. Expansion of Store Portfolio and "Seres" Brand 2. Digital Platform 3. Customer Experience and Petz Solution 4. Exclusive Products & "Petz" Brand 1. Expansion of Store Portfolio and "Seres" Brand Entry in new markets and regions across Brazil and leverage to Omnichannel strategy • Annual record for store openings (28 units), with 4Q20 reaching a new quarterly record (13 units)

• Entry into 3 new states

• 133 stores in 16 States

• 3 new Seres Hospitals

• 114 Veterinary Centers Seres / 10 Hospitals in 8 UFs AGENDA 2021 • Acceleration of the pace of store openings

• Expansion to new states and regions

• Expansion of Seres hospital network in the capitals and cities across the country 2. Digital Platform The platform that gained the highest market share in Brazil's Pet sector in 2020 • ~R$400mm revenues (+342% yoy or +R$300 mm)

• 27% Market share, more than 2x vs. 2019

• 23% share of Total Revenues, with new record of 26% in 4Q20 • Omnichannel Ratio of 80% in 2020, with new record of 84% in 4Q20

• Petz App: +50% from digital sales

• Subscriber base 5x larger yoy, representing 15% of total revenues in Dec/20 (vs. ~10% in 3T20) AGENDA 2021 • Investments in UX and data analytics

• Digitalization not only in products, but also in services

• Initiatives for efficiency gains and service level improvement in ​logistics 9 10 3. Customer Experience and Petz Solution Increase in product and services offering through Omnichannel platform • Triple Crown - Reclame Aqui Award 2020

• New building of "Alô Petz"

• Detailed tracking of startups

• Weekly forums with top management about Petz Solution AGENDA 2021 • Integration of new solutions into the ecosystem

• Greater integration across segments and channels

• Implementation of new tools to ensure better service agility and efficiency 4. Exclusive Products & "Petz" Brand Important profitability and customer loyalty leverage • Sucessfull launches in 2020: treats, bentonite cat litter and activated carbon pad

• Around 300 SKUs in ~25 categories, in which we are leader or vice-leader in most of them

• "Petz" Brand penetration in products sales 2x higher yoy in 4Q20 • Digital Long Tail: ~15k SKUs available on our website, leadership in the Pet sector 2021 AGENDA • Robust pipeline of launches under "Petz" brand

• Monthly addition of hundreds of SKUs in the Digital Platform 5. People, Culture and ESG Petz DNA • Commitment not to lay off due to the pandemic scenario

• Creation of 1.3k new jobs, representing a headcount increase of 35% yoy • +40% of leadership positions occupied by women

• +45k cats and dogs adopted

• +R$2mm donation in cash and product to NGOs in partnership with Editora Mol and Arredondar Institute

• R$1mm donation to COVID-19

• Launch of "Adote Petz" digital platform Data as of March 1, 2021. 2021 AGENDA

• Culture of excellence through employee training, development and career path • Expansion of renewable energy sources in our stores 4Q20 and 2020 Highlights (1/2) STORE PORTFOLIO AND SERESTOTAL GROSS REVENUES (TGR)DIGITAL OMNICHANNEL RATIO 133 stores in 16 States 13openingsin4Q20 28openingsin2020 R$525.0 M in 4Q20 R$136.6 M in 4Q20 +58.9% yoy +312.9% yoy 83.8% in 4Q20 79.8% in 2020 SSS +36.8% 26.0% TGR 114 Vet Centers R$1.7 bn in 2020 R$395.6 M in 2020 +46.6% yoy +341.8% yoy 10hospitals 3openingsin4Q20 SSS +26.5% 23.2% TGR 4Q20 and 2020 Highlights (2/2) Store Portfolio Store opening record with 28 new units in 2020, strictly in line with expectations Number of Stores Distribution by Age Store Mix in São Paulo & Other States Existing Stores, Openings % of total stores % of total stores 133 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Existing Stores 3Q20 New Stores 4Q20 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 >3 years 3rd year 2nd year 1st year São Paulo 3Q20 Other States 4Q20 13 53% of the stores have yet of the stores Store openings in 4Q20, to complete 3 years located outside new quarterly record in operation São Paulo 39% Sales Performance Digital sales boosting Total Gross Revenues Total Gross Revenue Total Gross Revenue Growth Same-Store-Sales Growth R$ million % Change, yoy % Change, yoy +64% Product Gross Revenue yoy growth in 4Q20 (+51% in 2020) +313% Digital sales yoy growth in 4Q20 (+342% in 2020) +34% Product Gross Revenue from B&M yoy growth in 4Q20 (+25% in 2020) +37% Vet Services' Revenue yoy growth in 4Q20 (+43% in 2020) Digital Platform Digital sales accounting for 26,0% in 4Q20, highest historical level Digital Gross Revenue and Penetration R$ million; % Total Gross Revenue 250.0 350.0 300.0 200.0 150.0 100.0 50.0 - Digital Gross Revenues #1 Leader in website access¹ 6.3 6.4 50.0% COMPANY A 40.0% 5.1 5.2 5.1 30.0% 20.0% COMPANY B 2.3 10.0% Aug/20 Sep/20 Oct/20 Nov/20 Dec/20 0.0% Digital Penetration #1 Leader of apps of the pet sector on Google Play and Apple Store² ¹ Source: Similar Web as of March 2021. ² Source: Google Play and Apple Store, as of March 2021 Accelerated Growth with Strong Profitability Gross Margin in 2020 flat yoy, excluding tax credits, even with substantial increase in Digital Penetration Gross Profit R$ million, % Total Gross Revenue 600.0 500.0 400.0 300.0 200.0 100.0 0.0 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Gross Profit 4Q20 2019 % Total Gross Revenues 180.0 49.0% 160.0 47.0% 140.0 45.0% 120.0 Adjusted EBITDA R$ million, % Total Gross Revenue 2020 43.0% 41.0% 39.0% 37.0% 35.0% 33.0% 100.0 80.0 60.0 40.0 20.0 0.0 4Q20 20.0% 15.0% 10.0% 5.0% 4Q19 0.0% 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Adjusted EBITDA 2019 % Total Gross Revenues 2020 Investments and Indebtedness NNeewwSSttoorres and HospiittallssTechnology anddDigigitiatallRenovattiioonn,,MMaainintetennaannceceanadndOtOhethrsers 73% In New Stores and Hospitals in 4Q20 +87% growth in Investments related to Technology and Digital Net Debt (Cash) & Leverage R$ million, x 300.0 276.6 250.0 200.0 150.0 100.0 - -50.0 50.0 Net Debt 3.5x 3.0x 2.5x 2.0x 1.5x 1.0x 0.5x 0.0x Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA LTM -0.5x https://ri.petz.com.br ri@petz.com.br Diogo Bassi CFO & IRO Matheus Nascimento Senior IR & New Business Manager Mirele Aragão IR Specialist Natália Esteves IR Analyst Attachments Original document

