(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Monday.

AIM - WINNERS

Petards PLC, up 26% at 7.38 pence, 12-month range 2.13p-11.95p. The security and surveillance systems developer announces another contract win. Says subsidiary QRO Solutions wins order worth GBP350,000 for "one of the UK's largest police forces". The order is for QRO's Q-Box Merlin IP in-vehicle ANPR solution with high definitions DVRs. This follows a GBP300,000 contract extension for subsidiary RTS Solutions Ltd announced last week, as well as GBP400,000 order for QRO's cameras announced at the end of January. "It is very pleasing to see QRO making such a strong start to 2024," Chair Raschid Abdullah says.

SpaceandPeople PLC, up 37% at 80p, 12-month range 55p-108p. The retail, promotional and brand experience specialist says, following a strong second-half performance, total revenue in 2023 is expected to be slightly above market expectations at about GBP5.8 million, up from GBP4.7 million in 2022. It credits "particularly strong" Brand Experience revenue, the successful launch of its Rock Up & Pop Up service and the recovery and expansion of its German retail business. Adds that it will now report UK retail revenue on a net basis, though German retail revenue will remain reported on a gross basis.

AIM - LOSERS

Atome PLC, down 11% at 50p, 12-month range 50p-114p. The green fertiliser company raises GBP1.8 million through issuing 3.6 million new shares in a subscription and placing at 50p each, an 11% discount to Friday's closing price of 56p. Will use the funds for speeding up growth and development of the Villeta project in Paraguay, including engineering and design works, as well as for working capital.

