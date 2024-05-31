Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.

10850 Via Frontera

San Diego, CA 92127

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

July 22, 2024

8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WOOF2024

To Our Stockholders: We are pleased to invite you to attend the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. ("Petco" or, the "Company") on Monday, July 22, 2024 at 8:00 a.m., Pacific Time online via live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WOOF2024 (the "Annual Meeting") for the following purposes:

To elect the four director nominees named in the proxy statement as Class I directors of the Company, each to serve for a three-year term and until his or her successor has been duly elected and qualified, or until his or her earlier death, resignation, removal, retirement, or disqualification (Proposal 1); To approve, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers (Proposal 2); To ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending February 1, 2025 (Proposal 3); and To transact any other business that may be properly presented at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The Company's board of directors has determined to hold the Annual Meeting virtually. We believe that this is the right choice for Petco as it provides expanded stockholder access regardless of the size of the Annual Meeting or resources available to stockholders, improves communications, and allows the participants to attend the Annual Meeting safely and conveniently from any location at no additional cost.

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 28, 2024 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of Class A common stock are entitled to vote on all matters listed above. Holders of Class B-1 common stock are entitled to vote on all matters listed above except for Proposal 1, the election of the four director nominees named in the proxy statement as Class I directors of the Company. Holders of Class B-2 common stock are entitled to vote only on Proposal 1, the election of the four director nominees named in the proxy statement as Class I directors of the Company.

As permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), we are providing access to our proxy materials online under the SEC's "notice and access" rules. As a result, unless you previously requested electronic or paper delivery of our proxy materials on an ongoing basis, we are mailing to our stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") instead of a paper copy of the proxy statement, our 2023 Annual Report, and a form of proxy card or voting instruction card (together, the "proxy materials"). This distribution process is more resource- and cost-efficient. The Notice contains instructions on how to access the proxy materials online. The Notice also contains instructions on how stockholders can receive a paper copy of the proxy materials. If you elect to receive a paper copy, the proxy materials will be mailed to you. The Notice is first being mailed, and the proxy materials are first being made available, to our stockholders on or about May 31, 2024.

All stockholders are cordially invited to attend our Annual Meeting, conducted virtually via live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WOOF2024. The Company has endeavored to provide stockholders attending the Annual Meeting with the same rights and opportunities to participate as they would at an in-person meeting. You will be able to attend the Annual Meeting online and submit questions during the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WOOF2024. You will also be able to vote your shares electronically at the Annual Meeting.

To attend the Annual Meeting, vote, submit questions, or view the list of registered stockholders during the Annual Meeting, stockholders of record will be required to visit the meeting website listed above and log in using their 16-digit control number included on their proxy card or Notice. Beneficial owners should review the proxy materials and their voting instruction form or Notice for how to vote in advance of, and how to participate in, the Annual Meeting. Specifically, if you are a beneficial owner and your voting instruction form or the Notice does not indicate that you may vote the shares through the http://www.proxyvote.com website, you should contact your bank, broker, or other nominee (preferably at least 5 days before the Annual Meeting) and obtain a "legal proxy" and follow their instructions to be able to attend, participate in, or vote at the Annual Meeting. When accessing our Annual Meeting, please allow ample time for online check-in, which will begin at 7:45 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, July 22, 2024. On the day of the Annual Meeting, if you experience technical difficulties either during the check-in process or during the Annual Meeting, a technical assistance phone number will be made available on the virtual meeting registration page approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting.