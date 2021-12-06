Petco Health and Wellness : Appoints Digital, Strategy Leader Iris Yen as Board Advisor and Observer - Form 8-K

Petco Appoints Digital, Strategy Leader Iris Yen as Board Advisor and Observer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2021 - Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), today announced the appointment of Iris Yen as an Advisor to its Board of Directors. As part of her appointment, Ms. Yen will also serve as a Board Observer, immediately providing high-caliber expertise in digital, brand building, retail and strategy, as well as an avenue of continuity as Petco seeks directors when seats become available in the future.

"Digital expertise and leadership are critical to Petco's success as we continue enhancing and growing our differentiated omnichannel pet care ecosystem," said Petco CEO and Chairman, Ron Coughlin . "Iris brings a deep and proven track record of driving impressive digital and e-commerce growth for iconic consumer brands. Her background and leadership are perfect complements to the existing digital, retail, and transformational experience of our existing board members. We're so pleased to welcome her to the Petco family."

Ms. Yen currently serves at NIKE, Inc. as Vice President, Global Nike Direct Digital Commerce. In this role, she oversees Nike's digital portfolio around the world, which includes platforms such as Nike App, SNKRS, Nike Run Club, Nike Training Club and Nike Membership. She is focused on creating new value for Nike and its consumers by crafting engaging experiences and digital capabilities that drive affinity for Nike while encouraging people to participate in and share their passion for sport. Previously, Ms. Yen served as the Vice President of Greater China Nike Direct Digital Commerce, achieving 50% annual growth and profit expansion through the launch of Nike App, Livestreaming, and Tmall and WeChat partner expansion programs. She joined Nike in 2016 as Global Vice President of Strategy, where she led the enterprise strategy to accelerate Nike's consumer direct offense through innovation, speed, and creating direct-to-consumer connections. Ms. Yen joined Nike from Gap Inc., where she held multiple leadership roles, including serving as Gap's Vice President of Corporate Strategy. Ms. Yen has also served on the Nike Foundation's Board and Gap's Political Action Committee, acted as the executive sponsor of Nike's and Gap's Asian-American networks, and is a Stanford Women on Boards member.

"I am thrilled to partner with Ron and the Board to support the advancement of Petco's brand and industry-leading omnichannel experiences for their growing customer base," said Ms. Yen. "I look forward to being part of the company's mission to improve the lives of pets, pet parents and its own Petco partners."

