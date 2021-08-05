Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOOF   US71601V1052

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.

(WOOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. : to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on August 19, 2021

08/05/2021 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 19, 2021, at approximately 7:30 A.M. Eastern Time, Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results. Additionally, Petco executives will host a conference call at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time to review the company's financial and operating performance.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company's Investor Relations page at https://ir.petco.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until approximately 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time on September 2, 2021, through the company's Investor Relations page.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.
Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been striving to set new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petco-health-and-wellness-company-inc-to-host-second-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-on-august-19-2021-301349013.html

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC.
07:32aPETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, I : to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conf..
PR
07/29PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS : Sustainability Vendor Summit To Support Continued Ex..
PR
07/22PETCO HEALTH & WELLNESS COMPANY, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Securi..
AQ
07/22PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, I : Announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual..
PR
07/16PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS : Exane BNP Paribas Starts Petco Health & Wellness at ..
MT
07/12PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS : Appoints Omnichannel Veteran R. Michael Mohan as Lea..
PR
07/12Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Appoints R. Michael Mohan as Lead Ind..
CI
06/29PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS : Encourages Healthy Summer Habits for Pets, Shares Es..
PR
06/22PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS : & Wellness Expands Nutrition Line Offerings
MT
06/22PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS : Expands Nutrition Assortment by Introducing WholeHea..
PR
More news