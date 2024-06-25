About This Report

We are pleased to present our fourth annual ESG Report (this Report), which covers our environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-related performance relating to our fiscal year 2023.

This Report was developed to inform our stakeholders of the impacts that our organization may have on economic, social, and environmental topics. In it, we provide an overview of who we are as a company, our ESG commitments, how we engage stakeholders, and our approach to addressing our sustainability-related impacts. The scope of applicable portions of this Report has been determined based on material sustainability topics, which are addressed in the Materiality section. Unless stated otherwise, the scope of our ESG data encompasses all of Petco's activities, and reporting boundary encapsulates our more than 1,500 Pet Care Centers across the U.S., Mexico, and Puerto Rico. This report is the most up-to-date source of Petco's ESG data as figures published in previous reports may have been updated.

To align our non-financial reporting with global sustainability indicators, we have referenced selected disclosures, or parts of their content, from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards frameworks. A content index is included as a tool to help readers more easily locate relevant information across this Report as well as from Petco's web-based resources. For additional information on our ESG progress, relevant policies, and periodic updates, please visit our ESG website.

Forward-Looking Statements and Website References

Regarding Our Progress

This Report includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our progress, plans, and goals with respect to environmental and sustainability initiatives, and the inclusion of such statements is not an indication that these contents are necessarily material to investors or required to be disclosed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors that we