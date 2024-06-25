2023 ESG REPORT
Executive Summary
Q&A With our
VP of Sustainability
Introduction
Petco Values l 8
Our company l 7
Petco ESG Highlights l 9
Sustainability at Petco
Materiality at Petco l 11
Measuring our Impact l 11
Stakeholder Engagement I 11
Corporate Governance
Ethical Business Practices l 15
Assessing Climate-Related Impacts on Petco l 16
ESG Governance l 14
Enterprise Risk Management l 16
Cybersecurity l 18
Government Affairs I 16
Data Privacy I 17
Pets
Pet Welfare & Humane Treatment l 20
Community Engagement & Philanthropy l 27
Pet Health, Nutrition & Wellbeing l 23
Petco Love l 30
Making Pet Parenthood More Affordable and Accessible I 26
People
Talent Attraction and Development l 33
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion l 37
Employee Health, Safety & Wellbeing l 42
Planet
Our Impact on the Planet l 46
Sustainable Products I 52
Water Related Risk & Impacts l 48
Responsible Sourcing & Supply Chain Practices l 55
Waste l 50
Appendix
Our Performance l 56
Planet l 57
People Index l 61
Pets l 56
GRI Index l 58
Planet Index l 62
People l 56
Pets Index l 60
SASB Index l 65
About This Report
We are pleased to present our fourth annual ESG Report (this Report), which covers our environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-related performance relating to our fiscal year 2023.
This Report was developed to inform our stakeholders of the impacts that our organization may have on economic, social, and environmental topics. In it, we provide an overview of who we are as a company, our ESG commitments, how we engage stakeholders, and our approach to addressing our sustainability-related impacts. The scope of applicable portions of this Report has been determined based on material sustainability topics, which are addressed in the Materiality section. Unless stated otherwise, the scope of our ESG data encompasses all of Petco's activities, and reporting boundary encapsulates our more than 1,500 Pet Care Centers across the U.S., Mexico, and Puerto Rico. This report is the most up-to-date source of Petco's ESG data as figures published in previous reports may have been updated.
To align our non-financial reporting with global sustainability indicators, we have referenced selected disclosures, or parts of their content, from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards frameworks. A content index is included as a tool to help readers more easily locate relevant information across this Report as well as from Petco's web-based resources. For additional information on our ESG progress, relevant policies, and periodic updates, please visit our ESG website.
Forward-Looking Statements and Website References
Regarding Our Progress
This Report includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our progress, plans, and goals with respect to environmental and sustainability initiatives, and the inclusion of such statements is not an indication that these contents are necessarily material to investors or required to be disclosed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors that we
identify in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statement that we may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority. In addition, our environmental, social and governance plans and goals are aspirational and may change, and statements regarding such plans and goals are not guarantees or promises that they will be met. Furthermore, historical, current, and forward-lookingsustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. Website references (including hyperlinks) throughout this report are provided for convenience only, and the content on the referenced websites is not incorporated by reference into this Report.
A Note on Terms
Throughout this Report, we will use the following terms, which reflect the language we use throughout our business:
- Pet Care Center in place of Store
- Support Center in place of Corporate Office
In past reports, we also used the terms:
- Guest in place of Customer
- Partner in place of Employee
However, in this Report, we use the more common "customer" and "employee" terms to better align with stakeholder expectations.
Contact and Feedback
We welcome feedback on our performance and this Report; please contact sustainability@petco.com.
Executive Summary
It's an honor to introduce Petco's 2023 ESG report, which outlines the many ways in which sustainability is intertwined with our purpose of improving the lives of pets, pet parents, and our Petco partners.
2023 saw meaningful progress in ESG initiatives that support environmental and social causes but also helped us further connect with customers, efforts which were again recognized by a number of respected organizations. We were ranked 10th among retailers in Newsweek's "America's Most Responsible Companies 2024" list and in the top 8% of North American retailers in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.
At Petco, we believe pet parenthood should be accessible, inclusive and convenient. We offer convenient access to high-quality products and services so that customers can provide pets with healthy, happy lives at an affordable cost. Clean ingredients that support the whole health of pets through high-quality nutrition are a key part of what we offer, and in April 2023, we extended this effort to our grooming services with the launch of our Clean Grooming Initiative. And our omnichannel offering, which includes affordable grooming and veterinary services, makes it convenient to meet the health & wellness needs of every pet.
Importantly the energy, enthusiasm and hard work of our Petco partners is what differentiates us as a retailer and is a key part of the customer experience. This means taking care of our partners remains paramount to our success, and this year was no exception with both our training and benefit offerings.
And of course, no mention of our purpose in action would be complete without celebrating the amazing work of Petco Love. Through our partnership with Petco Love, we've helped save nearly 7 million pet lives to date. The Vaccinated and Loved initiative reached the milestone of 2.2 million vaccines, providing this vital form of care to pets in under-resourced communities. In 2023 alone, our efforts alongside Petco Love led to more than 132,000 adoptions and $33.5 million in grants donated to 2,000 shelters and animal welfare organizations throughout the country.
As we look to the future, the impact we have on the lives of pets, people and the planet we all share will always play a key role in our strategy as a leading pet retailer. We'll work hard to ensure we deliver products and services that meet the needs and expectations of customers, while being ever mindful of the impact on the planet, giving back
and supporting animal welfare and the communities we share with pet parents, and supporting an inclusive and rewarding workplace for all our people.
R. Michael Mohan
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Q&A With our
VP of Sustainability
What do you believe is Petco's role in influencing the pet industry's approach to sustainability?
We have an incredible opportunity to influence the purchasing decisions of pet parents in our industry by offering them options that best meet their needs and are also better for the planet. This is particularly true of our Petco Owned Brand product portfolio where
we control virtually every aspect of product design and
development, and across the services we offer, like grooming and veterinary care. Across our business, we're able to apply sustainable thinking into decisions that are made, from initial concept through execution. Because of our scale and impact in the pet industry, we hope that some of those big decisions we make - such as transitioning to clean ingredients across our grooming salons - and the way we raise awareness with pet parents about how they can make more sustainable choices, will create a 'new normal' across our industry.
We're also able to leverage the expertise we've developed in-house when partnering with our suppliers and vendors. We host planning and innovation sessions, including a Sustainable Product Vendor Summit to discuss ways we can advance sustainability efforts together and accelerate the expansion of sustainable products. Initiatives we collaborate on, whether creating more sustainable products, gaining certifications, reducing the impact of packaging, or even designing more sustainable logistics and transportations solutions, enhance vendors' ability to implement these sustainability initiatives throughout their own networks.
Beyond our own direct operations, we also contribute to a number of industry organizations, including Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), the Pet Sustainability Coalition, and Sustainable Brands, to name a few. We believe we're uniquely positioned to provide a key guiding voice in the pet industry, where we share challenges and learnings with each other, and collectively work towards solutions that will have a positive impact on both pet lives and sustainability, continuously pushing our industry forward.
How does Petco balance innovation in sustainability with business growth and customer demands?
Simply put, business growth and sustainability are not at odds. In fact, we know that pet parents, especially the ones who shop at Petco, increasingly care about sustainability. So ensuring we have an assortment of products and services that enable them to make more sustainable choices that matter to them is a key part of meeting customer demand. In 2023, we refreshed our consumer insights with an updated study into our customers' sentiments about key sustainability issues, including waste and plastic reduction, eco-friendly products, and animal welfare, which will help guide our strategy and priorities and ensure we are focused on the issues our customers care most about.
We also know that many pet parents care about accessing well-priced products, so a key part of our approach is to make sustainable choices affordable. For example, we offer a refillable cat litter program within our Pet Care Centers, where customers can refill a plastic pail with So Phresh cat litter, reducing the amount of new plastic litter containers purchased while saving money in the process. This also drives customers to our store, where they are likely to purchase other items during their shopping trip.
Outside of meeting customer demands, sustainability innovations often also lead to efficiency improvements, cost savings and new market opportunities, all of which support the success of our business. By working to reduce unnecessary packaging, for example, not only do we benefit the planet by reducing the use of virgin materials, we also save money - both because we need less material and because smaller, lighter loads cost less to transport.
What are your top fun and easy tips for pet owners looking to make their pet care routine more sustainable?
It's easy to get overwhelmed with all the things we could do as pet parents, but if we all took just one extra step to be more sustainable, together we could create some incredible impact! Here are easy ways pet parents can make more sustainable choices:
- We all love to buy fun toys and accessories for our pets. Purchasing toys made from recycled rubber or plastic or pet beds made with organic cotton or recycled poly-fill is a very easy way to be more sustainable.
- Poop might be one of the least fun aspects of pet ownership, but when taking your pup for a walk, opt to choose waste bags made from recycled or biobased materials, or use other plastic bags you may have in your house like newspaper bags or plastic wrappers.
- When shopping for pet shampoos and conditioner, choose Clean Grooming options that are free of parabens, phthalates, and chemical dyes so your pet is not exposed to unnecessary ingredients that may be irritating to their skin.
During your time at Petco, what project has excited you the most?
One of the most rewarding aspects of my role is seeing Petco teams coming together on a shared mission. Our partners are incredibly passionate about sustainability, and it's been amazing seeing this passion turn into tangible initiatives that drive positive change.
One of the most memorable recent projects has been a plastic recycling bag pilot in 41 Pet Care Centers. This project brought together many Petco teams-including our sustainability team, store operations, waste team, and distribution center leads-with the unified goal of diverting plastic waste (bags, film, shrink wrap, etc.) from landfills and converting it into composite decking for commercial and residential use.
We realized early on that not all Pet Care Centers have third party recycling programs available in their regions for plastic film. So, we leveraged our transportation network to deliver products directly to Pet Care Centers and then back to our distribution centers to dispose of plastic waste more responsibly. At the distribution centers, our collection partner picks up the plastic waste and upcycles it into decking.
Partners have been very positive about the program. During the seven-month pilot, 4 tons of plastic were diverted from landfill, and I'm proud to share that, based on the successful pilot, we are expanding this program to nearly 1000 Pet Care Centers that have backhaul distribution in place which will increase our impact even further!
Introduction
Our Company
Petco is a fully integrated omnichannel provider of pet health & wellness offerings, providing our more than 25 million customers with a comprehensive selection of differentiated products, services and veterinary care to fulfill their pets' health & wellness needs. We are headquartered in San Diego, where our National Support Center is located, and have more than 1,500 Pet Care Centers across the U.S., Mexico, and Puerto Rico.
We are committed to being the most trusted resource in pet care, leading the industry and trailblazing new standards. Our mission is to improve the lives of pets, pet parents, and the approximately 29,000 employees who work for us. We aim to be a disruptive force in the industry and a partner to pets and pet parents, offering products and services that meet the budgetary needs of all pet parents. This includes providing guidance and support on pet health and welfare, offering premium pet products and fully integrated services in response to the megatrends of premiumization and humanization, and at the same time increasing access and affordability of pet parenthood and offering products and services for value-seeking consumers that fulfill their needs without sacrificing quality.
Through our owned and exclusive brands, and partnerships with third parties, we provide our customers with a wide array of options to purchase high-quality, healthy, and more sustainable items for their pets, including innovative and scientifically led nutrition options. We offer integrated digital platforms and flexible fulfillment options to make access easier, and offer grooming, veterinary care and dog training services which help support the whole health of pets. Convenient and full-service veterinary hospitals within many of our Pet Care Centers provide a one-stop solution to pet parents' needs.
Our partnerships allow increased accessibility for pet parents in many different ways, including with DoorDash, Nationwide Insurance, Marriott Bonvoy, Rover, Canadian Tire, and Lowe's. In 2023, we increased our Shop-in-Shops offering through expanded partnerships with Lowe's and Canadian Tire. In Canada, we now have Shop-in-Shops at 90% of Canadian Tire's locations nationwide, as well as online, significantly improving access to pet health & wellness products throughout North America. And in the U.S., our partnership with Lowe's expanded from 15 pilot locations in 2022 to nearly 300 this year, most of which are in rural communities. We're also expanding into rural markets with our 16 (and growing) Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply locations (see the Making Pet Parenthood More Affordable and Accessible section for more). Through our
expanded partnership with DoorDash, pet parents nationwide have greater access to products supporting pets' whole health through on-demand delivery.
In June 2023, we launched a revolutionary flagship one-stop destination for pet health & wellness in New York. This location aims to blend the best elements of our physical and digital offerings and incorporates a grooming salon, veterinary hospital, JustFoodForDogs kitchen and a curated merchandise selection. This highly differentiated Pet Care Center offers a premium, humanized experience for pets and pet parents and embodies our fully integrated pet health & wellness ecosystem.
Like many of our peers in retail, 2023 was a year of moderation. While we saw growth in parts of our business, pressures on discretionary spending coupled with a more value-seeking consumer environment impacted that growth and our profitability.
In response, our Board of Directors decided to implement a number of changes to our management and senior leadership team this year in order to strengthen our business performance. These changes have been implemented alongside a sharper focus on fewer and more clearly stated priorities and outcomes to help us better fulfill more customers' needs and deliver on our full potential.
That said, in 2023, we continued to increase sales and revenue, and we remain confident that our unique omnichannel offering, including both merchandise and services, as well as a sharp focus on customer needs, keeps us well positioned to execute against our long-term strategy - capturing the long-term megatrends of the pet category. More information on our 2023 financial performance can be found on our investor relations website.
BRANDS
OWNED
PETCO VALUES
WE LOVE ALL PETS
LIKE OUR OWN
WE'RE THE FUTURE OF
WE'RE HERE TO
WE DRIVE
OUTSTANDING
THE PET INDUSTRY
IMPROVE LIVES
RESULTS TOGETHER
WE'RE WELCOME
AS WE ARE
We make pet
parenting easier by:
- Putting the needs of pets and pet parents at the center of everything we do.
-
Giving pet parents expert service and advice through our unmatched focus on health
& wellness.
- Improving the whole health of pets with data-driven insights.
We're redefining the
pet industry by:
- Bringing together a one-stop shop for pets and pet parents that only we can provide.
- Challenging the status quo and making groundbreaking choices for pet health & wellness.
- Building a brighter future for pets by innovating and constantly improving.
We improve the lives of pets, pet parents and partners by
-
Advancing health & wellness through the products and services we offer and through
the lifesaving work of Petco Love.
- Empowering partners and investing in our wellbeing so we can thrive and build purpose-driven careers.
- Operating with sustainable business practices.
We work together
to unlock our
collective power by:
- Acting with integrity and holding ourselves and each other accountable to deliver strong results.
- Working through challenges together with empathy and respect.
- Celebrating achievements and having fun at work with pets and people.
We value each partner's
unique talent and
perspective by:
- Supporting partners in being their whole, authentic selves.
- Creating a workplace that is welcoming, respectful, and safe.
- Listening and communicating honestly and clearly.
PETCO ESG HIGHLIGHTS
Ranked in the top 8% of
Ranked 10th among
North American retailers in
retailers by Newsweek's
the S&P Global Corporate
"America's Most
Sustainability Assessment,
Responsible Companies
up four percentile points
2024", up one place from
from last year.
last year.
Awarded the American Humane Certified™ Seal of Approval for the third year in a row, the only pet retailer with this certification.
PETS
PEOPLE
PLANET
- Launched our Clean Grooming initiative, which eliminated unnecessary ingredients from grooming products on our shelves and in our salons, including parabens, phthalates, and chemical dyes.
- Distributed 2 million free vaccines by November 2023.
- Donated nearly $3.5 million in grants in grants to over 100 partners to make veterinary care more accessible where cost is a barrier, supporting services like wellness care, treatment for illnesses and injuries, and spay/neuter services.
- Increased access to veterinary care by expanding our full-service veterinary hospitals to 288 locations and our weekly Vetco mobile clinics to 1,400 locations.
- Sourced nearly 92% of the aquatic life sold at our Pet Care Centers from aquaculture, including freshwater fish and coral.
- Increased every non-trainee partner's base wage to at least $15 an hour in fiscal 2023. This change, along with other adjustments, resulted in approximately 8% average wage increases for our Pet Care Center partners.
- Provided nearly 650,000 hours of training across our Pet Care Center partners, underscoring Petco's dedication to continuous learning and professional development.
- Continued support through the Petco Partner Assistance Fund, which has provided over $2 million in financial assistance to nearly 2,000 Petco employees experiencing hardship.
- Provided career- or skills-related training to 91% of our total workforce across all Petco locations.
- Supported our partner resource groups, which enable partners to build connections among themselves and their communities, as well as our diversity, inclusion, and belonging programs to encourage partners to bring their "whole selves" to work.
- Launched a new recycling program in 41 Pet Care Centers to divert plastic waste from landfill, collecting 4 tons of LDPE plastic and converting it into composite decking material.
- Removed more than 1,100 pounds of trash from entering our waterways through company-wide community cleanup events.
- Reallocated 5,665 pounds of inventory that would have previously been discarded through our repurposing inventory program.
- Offered training on hazardous waste to all our employees, with an over 97% completion rate in 2023.
Sustainability at Petco
Our sustainability platform is built around our mission to improve the lives of pets, pet parents, and our own employees. It is a constant that keeps our business on the right path through growth and changes, ensuring we remain focused on our impact and purpose. Pet health & wellness is the cornerstone of our approach, and we ensure our employees are able to support the needs of pets and pet parents through a supportive work environment that allows all people to thrive. Underpinning the health of pets and people is the health of the planet that sustains us, so we also prioritize behaviors, products and materials that helps us achieve this.
We believe that by making a difference in these areas, as well as by having strong governance practices and ethics, we will support the success of our business. Consumers increasingly look to companies to take the lead in global challenges, and by doing so alongside providing exceptional standards of product, service, and animal welfare, we maintain our customers' trust and advocacy. In addition, it helps us attract and-in conjunction with providing a safe and welcoming place to work, where everyone's rights are protected-retain passionate and committed employees. As well as addressing the concerns of our customers and employees, addressing environmental issues also helps us find cost efficiencies and challenges us to stay innovative and look for new solutions.
OUR SUSTAINABILITY PLATFORM
Setting the Standard in Responsible Pet Care
• Pet Welfare and Humane Treatment
• Pet Health, Nutrition and Wellbeing
Helping People Thrive
• Employee Health, Safety and Wellbeing
• Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Preserving the Health of our Planet
• Sustainable Product Offering
• Responsible Packaging
• Climate Impact
