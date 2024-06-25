NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. ("Petco" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WOOF). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Petco and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 28, 2024, Petco issued a press release announcing significant changes to its management team, citing "the Company's ongoing efforts to simplify decision making, focus on fewer and clearer priorities, and empower the organization to move with greater speed and agility." Among other changes, Petco announced the departure of Chief Operating Officer ("COO") Justin Tichy and the elimination of the COO role, along with the appointment of James Roth as Chief Stores Officer and the appointment of Shari White as Interim Chief Merchant, both reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Mike Mohan.

On this news, Petco's stock price fell $0.29 per share, or 8.48%, to close at $3.13 per share on May 29, 2024.

