    PWR   AU0000143711

PETER WARREN AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PWR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/21 12:10:06 am
2.65 AUD   -3.28%
04:41pPETER WARREN AUTOMOTIVE : H1 FY22 Results Presentation
PU
2021Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited completed the acquisition of Penfold Motor Group.
CI
2021Morgans rates PWR as Add
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peter Warren Automotive : H1 FY22 Results Presentation

02/21/2022 | 04:41pm EST
personal

H1 FY22 RESULTS PRESENTATION

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings (PWR.ASX)

Mark Weaver

Chief Executive Officer

Bernard Friend

Tuesday 22 February 2022

Chief Financial Officer

AGENDA

H1 FY22 Overview and Strategy

H1 FY22 Financial Results

Performance vs Prospectus

Outlook

Questions

02 H1 FY22 Financial results | February 2022

H1 FY22

OVERVIEW AND STRATEGY

H1 FY22 HIGHLIGHTS

A POSITIVE START, BUILDING ON FOUNDATIONS

Delivered solid growth despite impact of

(1)

Strong financial result of $35 million Proforma

COVID-19 lockdowns, shows strength of

PBT, well ahead of Prospectus and above our

Acquisition of Penfold Motor Group, delivering

operating model

guidance of $32m to $34m

a footprint into Victoria

Winner of Large Employer of the Year

Inaugural interim dividend of 9.0 cents per

in National and State based Training Awards

share

(1) Proforma PBT of $35 million, excludes contribution from Penfold Group $1.3m and acquisition expenses of $2.2m

04 H1 FY22 Financial results | February 2022

DELIVERING ON OUR STRATEGY

CONSIDERABLE OPPORTUNITY TO INCREASE SCALE

only

PRIORITIES

STRATEGIC

use

GROWTH

DRIVERS

personal

ACHIEVEMENTS

For

E V O L U T I O N O F O U R P R O P E R T Y

P O R T F O L I O

Ownership or long-term leases of key strategic

properties

P R O V I D E F L E X I B I L I T Y A N D

E X P A N S I O N P O T E N T I A L

$2m adjacent Southport property acquired in October to complement existing portfolio

Net Debt to Property Value basis of assessing debt capacity

Secured $96m debt facility to leverage assets

C O N T I N U E D O R G A N I C G R O W T H

Expansion of current operations in the sale of

new and used vehicles

and the provision of complementary services

N E W C A RR E T A I L

B U N D L I N GL I F E C Y C L E

C A R S A L E S O P E R A T I O N A L R E F I N I N G S A L E S

G R O W T H E F F I C I E N C I E SM I X

Re-configuration of our F & I providers & offerings to align our digital strategy

Deep dive and national alignment of product strategies to focus on cost efficiencies & revenue growth

Further development of our internal KPI benchmarking to drive consistency of high performance

Development of our OHS and Employee engagement strategies to counter industry-wide skills shortage

A C Q U I S I T I O N O P P O R T U N I T I E S

Pursue new acquisition opportunities, with a disciplined approach to screening based on strategic rationale, location and value

E A S T C O A S T

A C Q U I S I T I O N S T R A T E G Y

Acquisition of Penfold Motor Group

100 day integration plan underway

Strong pipeline of market opportunities

Goodwill expectations consistent with prior experience

Continue to take a disciplined approach to selection and execution

05 H1 FY22 Financial results | February 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 21:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETER WARREN AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED
2021Australian Shares Snap Winning Streak on Losses in Healthcare, IT Sectors
MT
2021Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited agreed to acquire Penfold Motor Group for appr..
CI
2021Peter Warren Automotive Acquires Victoria-based Car Dealership for $77 Million; Shares ..
MT
2021PETER WARREN AUTOMOTIVE : Records Increases in Fiscal Year 2021 Profit, Revenue
MT
2021Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited acquired Collins Honda for AUD 5.5 million.
CI
2021Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Year Ended Ju..
CI
2021Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited Updates Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 814 M 1 308 M 1 308 M
Net income 2022 52,9 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
Net Debt 2022 252 M 182 M 182 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,48x
Yield 2022 5,26%
Capitalization 454 M 328 M 328 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart PETER WARREN AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETER WARREN AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,65 AUD
Average target price 4,57 AUD
Spread / Average Target 72,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Richard Weaver Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Bernard Francis Friend CFO, Secretary & Head-Investor Relations
John Weir Ingram Independent Director
Niranjan Christopher Peiris Independent Director
Catherine Jane West Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETER WARREN AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.56%337
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.8.66%9 770
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.24%6 400
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-7.29%3 164
CHINA HARMONY AUTO HOLDING LIMITED-20.49%781
LOOKERS PLC40.45%497