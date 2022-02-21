Peter Warren Automotive : H1 FY22 Results Presentation

|
PRIORITIES
STRATEGIC
GROWTH
DRIVERS
ACHIEVEMENTS
E V O L U T I O N O F O U R P R O P E R T Y
P O R T F O L I O
Ownership or long-term leases of key strategic
properties
P R O V I D E F L E X I B I L I T Y A N D
E X P A N S I O N P O T E N T I A L
$2m adjacent Southport property acquired in October to complement existing portfolio
Net Debt to Property Value basis of assessing debt capacity
Secured $96m debt facility to leverage assets
C O N T I N U E D O R G A N I C G R O W T H
Expansion of current operations in the sale of
new and used vehicles
and the provision of complementary services
N E W C A RR E T A I L
B U N D L I N GL I F E C Y C L E
C A R S A L E S O P E R A T I O N A L R E F I N I N G S A L E S
G R O W T H E F F I C I E N C I E SM I X
Re-configuration of our F & I providers & offerings to align our digital strategy
Deep dive and national alignment of product strategies to focus on cost efficiencies & revenue growth
Further development of our internal KPI benchmarking to drive consistency of high performance
Development of our OHS and Employee engagement strategies to counter industry-wide skills shortage
A C Q U I S I T I O N O P P O R T U N I T I E S
Pursue new acquisition opportunities, with a disciplined approach to screening based on strategic rationale, location and value
E A S T C O A S T
A C Q U I S I T I O N S T R A T E G Y
Acquisition of Penfold Motor Group
100 day integration plan underway
Strong pipeline of market opportunities
Goodwill expectations consistent with prior experience
Continue to take a disciplined approach to selection and execution