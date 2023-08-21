Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was AUD 2,060.38 million compared to AUD 1,695.88 million a year ago. Net income was AUD 56.36 million compared to AUD 56.51 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.3278 compared to AUD 0.3337 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was AUD 0.3267 compared to AUD 0.3333 a year ago.

