Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited is an Australia-based company, which is engaged in the sale of new and used motor vehicles, related spare parts, inventory and trade-related services. The Company's segment includes Vehicle Retailing and Property. The Vehicle Retailing segment offers a diversified range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products. They also facilitate financing for vehicle purchases through third-party sources. New vehicles, vehicle parts, and maintenance services are predominantly supplied in accordance with franchise agreements with manufacturers. The Property segment holds commercial properties principally for use as premises for its motor dealership operations. The Property segment charges the Vehicle Retailing segment commercial rentals for owned properties occupied by that segment.