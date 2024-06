June 19, 2024 at 08:18 am EDT

Petershill Partners PLC - London-based investment group focussed on private equity and other private capital strategies - Chair Naguib Kheraj buys 40,000 shares at GBP2.10, worth GBP84,639, in London on Tuesday.

Current stock price: 211.50 pence per share, up 1.2% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: up 30%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

