  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Petershill Partners PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHLL   GB00BL9ZF303

PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC

(PHLL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:15 2022-11-22 am EST
184.40 GBX   -6.01%
Petershill Partners assets under management up; says outlook 'subdued'
AN
Sterling Could Stabilize in 2023, Boosting UK-Based Companies
DJ
FTSE 100 Led Higher by Energy Stocks as Oil Prices Recover
DJ
Petershill Partners assets under management up; says outlook 'subdued'

11/22/2022 | 05:56am EST
(Alliance News) - Petershill Partners PLC on Tuesday reported an increase in assets under management, while noting the near-term outlook is weaker due to the wider market environment.

Petershill is an investment vehicle managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management that invests in alternative asset managers

The company said it raised organic gross fee-eligible assets under management of USD55 billion in the first nine months of the year, outperforming its guidance of USD50 billion. This showed a "robust fundraising ability" of its partner firms, Petershill said.

Aggregate partner-firm AuM was USD282 billion on September 30, up 39% from USD203 billion a year ago. It was up 6% over the past three months. Aggregate fee-paying partner-firm AuM was USD189 billion, up 30% on a year before and 3% on three months before.

Partner fee related earnings were flat at USD208 million for the last 12 months.

Petershill said the USD50 million share buyback announced back in April has been completed successfully with a total of 21.3 million shares bought at about 202 pence per share.

Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for 'partner-realised performance revenues' is "subdued", Petershill says, citing the market environment. These were USD16 million in the third quarter, down from USD29 million a year before. For the first nine months of 2022, they totalled USD63 million, down from USD67 million.

Petershill shares were 6.4% lower at 183.60 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 300 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2022 220 M 259 M 259 M
Net cash 2022 168 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,34x
Yield 2022 5,17%
Capitalization 2 228 M 2 627 M 2 627 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,87x
EV / Sales 2023 5,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,7%
Managers and Directors
Ali Raissi Co-Managing Director
Robert Hamilton Kelly Co-Managing Director
Christian von Schimmelman Co-Managing Director
Naguib Kheraj Chairman
Everard Barclay Simmons Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-28.52%2 627
EQT AB (PUBL)-49.94%27 318
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-36.75%26 033
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-12.95%2 293
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-57.28%2 045
RATOS AB (PUBL)-23.40%1 386