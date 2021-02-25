PetIQ : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Smarter Pet Health

Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation

February 25, 2021

OUR MISSION:

To deliver a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable products and services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, assumptions or future events, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of VIP Petcare by PetIQ, the expected closing date of the acquisition and the potential benefits and synergies of the acquisition. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "believe," "intend," "may," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the global economy; our ability to successfully grow our business through acquisitions; our dependency on a limited number of customers; our ability to implement our growth strategy effectively; our ability to sustain profitability; competition from veterinarians and others in our industry; reputational damage to our brands; economic trends and spending on pets; the effectiveness of our marketing and trade promotion programs; recalls or withdrawals of our products or product liability claims; our ability to manage our manufacturing and supply chain effectively; disruptions in our manufacturing and distribution chains; our ability to introduce new products and improve existing products; our failure to protect our intellectual property; costs associated with governmental regulation; our ability to keep and retain key employees; and the risks set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial also may materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or operating results. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Consequently, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross profit, adjusted G&A, adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of these measures to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

OUTLINE

• COVID-19

• RESULTS OVERVIEW

• STRENGTH IN PRODUCT SEGMENT

• SERVICES SEGMENT REOPENING PLAN

• GAAP FINANCIALS

• GROSS PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS

• G&A ADJUSTMENTS

• APPENDIX

THANK YOU TO OUR COMMUNITIES

THE HEATHCARE COMMUNITY

OUR RETAIL PARTNERS

OUR ASSOCIATES

OUR PET OWNERS

WE ARE FOCUSED ON EMERGING STRONGER FROM COVID-19

Show Genuine Care & Concern

Help Keep Our Team and Those Around Us SafeStay True to Our PurposeDeliver a Smarter Way to Help Pet Parents Care for Their PetsAnswer Post-COVID NeedsBuild Our Future Business in Innovative Ways

Evolve in a Fluid EnvironmentLeverage Our Size & Pace to be Nimble & Adapt