    PETQ   US71639T1060

PETIQ, INC.

(PETQ)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-28 pm EST
9.320 USD   -2.20%
PetIQ, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
PetIQ : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
Earnings Flash (PETQ) PETIQ Reports Q4 Revenue $184.1M, vs. Street Est of $192.5M
PetIQ : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

02/28/2023 | 04:22pm EST
4Q22 Earnings Presentation

February 2023

Our Mission: To deliver a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable products and services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, assumptions or future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "believe," "intend," "may," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic or market conditions, including inflation, that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry; the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the global economy; our ability to successfully grow our business through acquisitions and our ability to integrate acquisitions, including Rocco & Roxie; our dependence on a limited number of customers; our ability to implement our growth strategy effectively; competition from veterinarians and others in our industry; reputational damage to our brands; economic trends and spending on pets; the effectiveness of our marketing and trade promotion programs; recalls or withdrawals of our products or product liability claims; our ability to manage our manufacturing and supply chain effectively; disruptions in our manufacturing and distribution chains; our ability to introduce new products and improve existing products; our ability to protect our intellectual property; costs associated with governmental regulation; our ability to keep and retain key

employees; our ability to achieve or sustain profitability; and the risks set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report

on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports filed time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial also may materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or operating results. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Consequently, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

2

CONTENTS

  1. 2022 HIGHLIGHTS & OVERVIEW
  2. PRODUCTS SEGMENT
  3. ROCCO AND ROXIE
  4. SERVICES SEGMENT
  5. OUTLOOK
  6. APPENDIX

3

FULL YEAR 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Generates full year 2022 net sales and adjusted EBITDA in-line with company guidance
  • Reports record annual cash from operations of $48.0 million and free cash flow of $36.1 million for the year-ended 12/31/22
  • Completes complementary, margin accretive acquisition of Rocco & Roxie to expand PetIQ's brand and product portfolio to primarily include stain and odor products
  • Updates adjusted EBITDA methodology to no longer add back non-same store operating results
  • Gross margin expands 280 basis points to 22.8%
  • PetIQ benefited from consumption of its higher-margin, own manufactured brands and strategic investments behind new products, like Nextstar and existing brands Capstar and Petarmor
  • PetIQ captured a disproportionate amount of market share and outperformed the broader categories in which they compete
  • Services Segment ended 2022 with single-digit cancellations and strong veterinarian labor contract availability

4

CONSISTENT ANNUAL EXECUTION IN VARIOUS MACRO ENCONOMIC ENVIRONMENTS

Annual Net Sales

Annual Adjusted EBITDA

($ IN MILLIONS)

($ IN MILLIONS)

$896.4

$922.0

$77.7

$69.7

$780.1

$709.4

$48.4

$51.4

$528.6

$33.8

$24.3

$266.7

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Represents the companies new Adj. EBITDA methodology

5

Disclaimer

PetIQ Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 21:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
