    PETQ   US71639T1060

PETIQ, INC.

(PETQ)
  Report
PetIQ : Investor Presentation

09/16/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Jefferies Pet Care Summit

September 2021

Our Mission: To deliver a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable products and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, assumptions or future events, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of VIP Petcare by PetIQ, the expected closing date of the acquisition and the potential benefits and synergies of the acquisition. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "believe," "intend," "may," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward- looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully grow our business through acquisitions; our dependency on a limited number of customers; our ability to implement our growth strategy effectively; our ability to sustain profitability; competition from veterinarians and others in our industry; reputational damage to our brands; economic trends and spending on pets; the effectiveness of our marketing and trade promotion programs; recalls or withdrawals of our products or product liability claims; our ability to manage our manufacturing and supply chain effectively; disruptions in our manufacturing and distribution chains; our ability to introduce new products and improve existing products; our failure to protect our intellectual property; costs associated with governmental regulation; our ability to keep and retain key employees; and the risks set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial also may materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or operating results. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Consequently, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

This presentation includes Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company does not provide outlook for net income, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its 2019 adjusted EBITDA outlook and net income without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain reconciling items. These items are not within the Company's control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results.

2

What We Do & Why

3

PetIQ is Redefining Veterinary Services

Pet parents like PetIQs convenient and affordable model; retail partners are driven by the

models ability to support their strategy of becoming a "pet destination"

TRADITIONAL VETERINARY CLINIC

RETAIL MARKETPLACE

VETERINARY SERVICES • PHARMACEUTICALS • PET PRODUCTS

  • Up to 40% of PetIQ pet parents are new shoppers to the retailer
  • PetIQ pet parents spend on average 1.6X more per visit and significantly more per year in the pet department

VETERINARY SERVICES • PHARMACEUTICALS • PET PRODUCTS

  • PetIQ customers visit the retailer up to 3X more than non-PetIQ customers (over the year)
  • New retail customers visiting PetIQ have higher retention rates than on-PetIQ, new retail customers

4

ATTRACTIVE

$47.5 BILLION

ADDRESSABLE MARKET

$9.0

$28.5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PetIQ Inc. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 13:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 887 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 755 M 755 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 544
Free-Float 97,6%
