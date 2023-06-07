Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PetIQ, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETQ   US71639T1060

PETIQ, INC.

(PETQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:46:39 2023-06-07 am EDT
13.53 USD   +1.08%
09:22aPetiq : William Blair Presentation
PU
06/01PetIQ, Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming June Investor Conferences
AQ
05/09Petiq : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PetIQ : William Blair Presentation

06/07/2023 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

J U N E 2 0 2 3

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, assumptions or future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "believe," "intend," "may," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, general economic or market conditions, including the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, global economic slowdown, increased inflation, risking interest rates and recent and potential future bank failures; our ability to successfully grow our business through acquisitions and our ability to integrate acquisitions, including Rocco

  • Roxie; our dependency on a limited number of customers; our ability to implement our growth strategy effectively; our ability to manage our manufacturing and supply chain effectively; disruptions in our manufacturing and distribution chains; competition from veterinarians and others in our industry; reputational damage to our brands; economic trends and spending on pets; the effectiveness of our marketing and trade promotion programs; recalls or withdrawals of our products or product liability claims; our ability to introduce new products and improve existing products; our ability to protect our intellectual property; costs associated with governmental regulation; our ability to keep and retain key employees; our ability to sustain profitability; and the risks set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports filed time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial may materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or operating results. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Consequently, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

2

OUR MISSION

To deliver a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services

Competitive Advantage

Prime Product

National Brand

Veterinarian

Affordable

Manufacturing

Distribution

Services

Items Across

All Pricing Tiers

3

EVOLUTION OF PETIQ PORTFOLIO & PARTNERSHIPS

2010

2013

2018

2020

Started PetIQ, Opened

Launched Minties,

VIP Pet Care Acquired & HBH

CAPSTAR Acquired

Florida Facility

VetIQ & Betsy Farms

Enterprises/

Ballard Acquired

2011

2016

2019

2023

First Shipments of Distributed

Established Direct Relationship

Perrigo Animal

Rocco & Roxie

Brands in Animal Health to Retail

with Merial/BI

Health Acquired

Acquired

4

UNIQUE &

DIFFERENTIATED

ANIMAL HEALTH

PLATFORM

5

Disclaimer

PetIQ Inc. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 13:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PETIQ, INC.
09:22aPetiq : William Blair Presentation
PU
06/01PetIQ, Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming June Investor Conferences
AQ
05/09Petiq : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09Transcript : PetIQ, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09Earnings Flash (PETQ) PETIQ Posts Q1 Revenue $290.5M
MT
05/09Earnings Flash (PETQ) PETIQ Reports Q1 EPS $0.45
MT
05/09Petiq, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
05/09Petiq, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2023 and Reiterates Ea..
CI
05/09PetIQ, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
AQ
05/09PetIQ, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETIQ, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 993 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 390 M 390 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 482
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart PETIQ, INC.
Duration : Period :
PetIQ, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETIQ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,38 $
Average target price 23,67 $
Spread / Average Target 76,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
McCord Christensen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
Zvi Glasman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lauren Olavessen Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Darrin Harris Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETIQ, INC.45.12%390
ZOETIS16.10%78 624
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC38.88%5 140
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-24.71%4 531
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY-4.84%2 960
VIRBAC29.39%2 662
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer