4Q23 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
Petkim ranked first in the Aegean Exporters' Association's "Stars of Export 2023" list, both in the general ranking and in the chemistry category this year
OPERATING & FINANCIALS RESULTS
STAR REFINERY
SUSTAINABILITY & ESG
SUPPORTING SLIDES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2023
Highlights
01 02
03 04
05
Solid performance since the second half of the year despite weak petrochemical markets
Petkim's average gross unit was USD89/ton
Optimization-focused initiatives resulted in cost efficient operations and improved profitability
Petkim's capacity utilization rate was 64%
Management actions continued to be taken in 4Q2023 impacted positively on EBITDA
Over 40 projects and initiatives contributed more than USD30mn to cumulative EBITDA results in 2023
STAR Refinery's financial impact has been reflected on Petkim financials from 4Q23 onwards
TRY3.2bn income derived from the equity pick-up method in 4Q23
IAS 29 has been applied to Petkim year-end financials The largest impact on profitability stemmed from inventories and depreciation
INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
Global Petrochemical Market Petrochemical Market in Türkiye
Industry Environment
Ethylene-naphtha spread increased by about 31% from USD86/ton in 3Q23 to USD113/ton in 4Q23
Prices in petrochemical markets followed the downturn in gasoline blending values at the refinery which continue to set the floor to prices in weak petrochemical markets
4Q23 PLATTs index increased by approximately 3% in comparison with the previous quarter
Monthly naphtha - ethylene spread (CIF MED spot prices) USD/ton
Jan
FebMar
5-year Max-Min
Monthly average Platts index* USD/ton
Apr
Mar
MayJun2023
JanFeb
AprMay
5-Year Max-Min
(*) compilation of ethylene, propylene, benzene, toluene, PX, LDPE and PP.
Jun
2023
2024
JulAug
5-Year AVGJul
5-Year AvgSepOctNov
2024
DecAugSepOctNovDec
EarningsPresentation 4Q23
Industry Environment
Product groups spread
(over naphtha CIF MED) USD/MT
550
450
350
250
150
50
Oct-22
Dec-22
AromaticsFeb-23
Apr-23
PolymersJun-23
FibersAug-23
Oct-23
OthersDec-23
OverallFeb-24
Key trends in the industry
Demand weakness and oversupply persists
Red Sea related issues impacting import availability
Markets were broadly pressured by weak demand for durable goods, which impacted margins in the product group segments
Polymer demand remained frail due to slack end use demand stemming from persistent weak economic climate
Intense cost pressure suffered by aromatics market through the summer season relaxed as gasoline values dropped around 20%
Pricing has been disconnected since the mid- January, between Europe and other regions - the US and Asia mainly-after disruptions to shipping through the Red Sea
