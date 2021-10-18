Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. PetMed Express, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETS   US7163821066

PETMED EXPRESS, INC.

(PETS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PETMED EXPRESS : TO ANNOUNCE ITS SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON OCTOBER 25, 2021 - Form 8-K

10/18/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PETMED EXPRESS TO ANNOUNCE ITS SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON OCTOBER 25, 2021

Delray Beach, Florida, October 18, 2021 - PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) will announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. Eastern Time, then at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time, the Company will host a conference call to review the financial results.

To access the call, which is open to the public, please dial (877) 407-0789 (toll free) or (201) 689-8562, ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time, and all callers will be placed on hold until the call begins at 4:30 P.M Eastern Time. We will also provide a link at https://www.1800petmeds.com/investor.html for those who wish to stream the call via webcast.

For those unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 7:30 P.M. Eastern Time on October 25, 2021 until November 8, 2021 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time. To access the replay, call (844) 512-2921 (toll free) or (412) 317-6671, and enter passcode 13724036.

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America's Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horse at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and on the Internet through its website at www.petmeds.com.

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such "forward-looking" statements are set forth in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021. The Company's future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

For investment relations contact PetMed Express, Inc., Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO, 561-526-4444.

###

Exhibit 99.1 Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

PetMed Express Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 19:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETMED EXPRESS, INC.
03:02pPETMED EXPRESS : TO ANNOUNCE ITS SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON OCTOBER 25, 2021 - Fo..
PU
03:01pPETMED EXPRESS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
08:01aPETMED EXPRESS : To Announce Its Second Quarter Financial Results on October 25, 2021
AQ
10/01PETMED EXPRESS : Jefferies Starts PetMed Express at Hold With $28 Price Target
MT
08/31PETMED EXPRESS : Hires Matt Hulett as CEO
MT
08/31PETMED EXPRESS : Appoints Matt Hulett, Former Rosetta Stone President, as CEO & President,..
AQ
08/31Petmed Express, Inc. Appoints Matt Hulett as Chief Executive Officer
CI
08/30PETMED EXPRESS : Names Mathew Hulett President, CEO
MT
08/30PETMED EXPRESS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
08/30PetMed Express, Inc. Appoints Mathew N. Hulett as President and Board Member
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETMED EXPRESS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 299 M - -
Net income 2022 26,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 555 M 555 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,86x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 219
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart PETMED EXPRESS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PetMed Express, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETMED EXPRESS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,47 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew N. Hulett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce S. Rosenbloom Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gian Mark Fulgoni Chairman
Ronald J. Korn Independent Director
Frank J. Formica Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETMED EXPRESS, INC.-14.32%555
RAIA DROGASIL S.A.-8.07%6 980
AIN HOLDINGS INC.2.98%2 046
RITE AID CORPORATION-12.51%751
HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.6.56%502
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.26.58%461