PetMed Express, Inc. announced the appointment of Leslie C. G. Campbell as Chairman of the Board effective January 5, 2024, as part of the company's ongoing Board composition and succession planning. Ms. Campbell has served on PetMeds' Board since 2018 and will continue to serve as Chair of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees. Ms. Campbell previously served as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.
As Chairman, Ms. Campbell succeeds Dr. Gian Fulgoni, who will remain a member of the Board and its various committees and continue to chair the Board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.
PetMed Express, Inc., doing business as PetMeds, is a direct-to-consumer pet pharmacy. The Company is an online provider of prescription and non-prescription medications, food, supplements, supplies and vet services for dogs, cats, and horses. It markets and sells directly to consumers through its websites, toll-free numbers, and mobile applications. Its product line contains approximately 15,000 SKUs of pet medications, health products, and supplies. The Company offers various pet supplies, including food, beds, crates, stairs and other pet supplies. PetMeds products include Non-Prescription Medications (OTC) and supplies, and Prescription Medications (Rx). OTC and supplies include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies. Rx includes heartworm and flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications.