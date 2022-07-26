Log in
    PETS   US7163821066

PETMED EXPRESS, INC.

(PETS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
20.70 USD   -1.15%
PetMeds® Announces Its First Quarter Financial Results and Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 Per Share
PU
Q1 FY23 Earnings Call
PU
TRANSCRIPT : PetMed Express, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2022
CI
PetMed Express : Q1 FY23 Earnings Call

07/26/2022 | 03:19am EDT
Q1 FY23 EARNINGS CALL

July 25th 2022

Safe Harbor and Non-GAAP Measures

This Presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning expectations, beliefs plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our environmental and other sustainability plans and goals and potential acquisitions, investments and dispositions. Although PetMeds believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that any forward- looking results will occur or be realized, and nothing contained in this Presentation is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation or warranty as to any future matter, including any matter in respect of the operations or business or financial condition of PetMeds. Such forward-looking statements can be

identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believes," "expects," "may," "intends," "will," "shall,"

"should," "anticipates," "opportunity," "illustrative", or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions or judgments about future events that may or may not be correct or necessarily take place and that are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of PetMeds. Forward- looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the potential results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those identified in this Presentation, the risk factors that we identify in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, as well as the following: (i) increased competition (including from multichannel retailers and e-Commerce providers); (ii) reduced consumer demand for our products and/or services; (iii) our reliance on key vendors; (iv) our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; (v) risks arising from statutory, regulatory and/or legal developments; (vi) macroeconomic pressures in the markets in which we operate; (vii) failure to effectively manage our costs; (viii) our reliance on our information technology systems; (ix) our ability to prevent or effectively respond to a privacy or security breach; (x) our ability to effectively manage strategic ventures, alliances or acquisitions; (xi) economic or regulatory developments that might affect our ability to provide attractive promotional financing; (xii) interruptions and other supply chain issues; (xiii) catastrophic events, health crises, and pandemics, including the potential effects that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and/or corresponding macroeconomic uncertainty could have on our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; (xiv) our ability to maintain positive brand perception and recognition; (xv) product safety and quality concerns; (xvi) changes to labor or employment laws or regulations; (xvii) our ability to effectively manage our real estate portfolio; (xviii) constraints in the capital markets or our vendor credit terms; and (xix) changes in our credit ratings. The occurrence of any such factors, events, or circumstances could significantly alter the results set forth in these statements.

PetMeds cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, and any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. PetMeds undertakes no duty to update publicly any forward-looking statement that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

Included in this Presentation are certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") that are designed to supplement, and not substitute, PetMeds' financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA, Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and free cash flow. The non-GAAP measures as defined by PetMeds may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. The presentation of such measures, which may include adjustments to exclude non- recurring items, should not be construed as an inference that PetMeds' future results, cash flows, or leverage will be unaffected by other non-recurring items. Refer to information about the non-GAAP measures contained in this Presentation. This Presentation also includes forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as part of our financial guidance. We do not reconcile these non-GAAP measures for future periods to their most comparable GAAP measures due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are estimated in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.

INTRODUCTION

$107 Billion Pet Market In the U.S.

Vet Care & RX Medications grew 12.7% In 2020

$107B Pet Market

$8B Rx Pet Medication

Market

$2B OTC Pet

Medication Market

Source: Packaged Facts, U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2021-2022

Key Industry Trends

Are Favorable

Increase in Pet

Increase in Digital

Increase in Travel to Pet

Increase in Televet

Ownership

Pet Product Sales

Healthy Destinations

Opportunities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PetMed Express Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 07:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PETMED EXPRESS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 284 M - -
Net income 2023 21,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 6,43%
Capitalization 419 M 419 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart PETMED EXPRESS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PetMed Express, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETMED EXPRESS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 20,70 $
Average target price 23,33 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew N. Hulett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce S. Rosenbloom Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Gian Mark Fulgoni Chairman
Mark Moseley Chief Technology & Information Officer
Ronald J. Korn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETMED EXPRESS, INC.-18.05%419
RAIA DROGASIL S.A.-17.57%6 048
AIN HOLDINGS INC.29.84%1 920
RITE AID CORPORATION-50.44%405
QOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.64%393
HLS THERAPEUTICS INC.-15.60%320