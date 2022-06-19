PetMed Express : View the 2022 Proxy

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JULY 28, 2022
TO THE OWNERS OF COMMON STOCK OF PETMED EXPRESS, INC.
The 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") of PetMed Express, Inc., a Florida corporation (the "Company") will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time, at the Company's headquarters, 420 South Congress Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445. We are actively monitoring the health and safety concerns and government recommendations and restrictions relating to COVID-19. If you are planning to attend this year's Annual Meeting, masks may be required. As always, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the Annual Meeting.
The purposes of the meeting are:
To elect six directors to our Board of Directors;
To conduct an advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation;
To ratify the appointment of RSM US LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company to serve for the 2023 fiscal year;
To approve the PetMed Express, Inc. 2022 Employee Equity Compensation Restricted Stock Plan; and
To transact any other business as may properly come before the meeting.
These items are described in the attached Proxy Statement.
Only shareholders of record at the close of business on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the record date, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting, or any adjournments or postponements of the Annual Meeting. On June 1, 2022, there were 20,988,737 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.
We would like to extend a personal invitation for you to join us at our Annual Meeting. Your vote is important to us and to our business. We ask that you please cast your vote, as soon as possible. We encourage you to sign and return your proxy card or voting instructions via the Internet or mail prior to the meeting, so that your shares will be represented and voted at the meeting even if you attend the Annual Meeting. If you attend the Annual Meeting, you may withdraw your proxy and vote in person. An admission card, brokerage statement, or proof of ownership of the Company's common stock, as well as a form of personal photo identification, must be presented in order to be admitted to the Annual Meeting.
This Notice of Annual Meeting, and the accompanying Proxy Statement, form of proxy card and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 are first being distributed to shareholders on or about June 17, 2022.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
/S/ MATHEW N. HULETT
MATHEW N. HULETT
Chief Executive Officer, President, Director
Delray Beach, Florida
June 17, 2022
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to be Held on July 28, 2022: The Proxy Statement, along with our Annual Report on Form10-Kfor the year ended March 31, 2022, is available at: http://viewproxy.com/petmeds/2022.
PETMED EXPRESS, INC.
420 South Congress Avenue
Delray Beach, FL 33445
PROXY STATEMENT
This Proxy Statement contains information relating to the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors ("Board of Directors" or "Board") of PetMed Express, Inc. (the "Company," "PetMed Express, Inc.," "we," "us," "our") for use at our 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting"). Our Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time, at the Company's headquarters, 420 South Congress Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445. If you require directions to the Annual Meeting please call (561) 526-4444, extension 8195.
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE PROXY MATERIALS, ANNUAL MEETING, AND VOTING
What am I voting on?
The election of six directors to our Board of Directors (Leslie C.G. Campbell, Peter S. Cobb, Gian M. Fulgoni, Mathew N. Hulett, Diana Garvis Purcel, and Jodi Watson).
The approval of named executive officer compensation (an advisory non-binding vote).
The ratification of the appointment of RSM US LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the 2023 fiscal year.
The approval of the PetMed Express, Inc. 2022 Employee Equity Compensation Restricted Stock Plan.
All director nominees are current Board members who were elected by shareholders at the 2021 Annual Meeting, except for Ms. Purcel who was appointed by the Board of Directors as a director on April 4, 2022. Other than the matters set forth in this Proxy Statement and matters incident to the conduct of the Annual Meeting, the Company does not know of any business or proposals to be considered at the Annual Meeting. If any other business is proposed and properly presented at the Annual Meeting, the proxies received from our shareholders give the proxy holders the authority to vote on such matter in their discretion.
What is a proxy?
It is your legal designation of another person to vote the stock you own. That other person is called a proxy. If you designate someone as your proxy in a written document, that document also is called a proxy or a proxy card. We have designated Bruce S. Rosenbloom, our Chief Financial Officer, and Wendy Zalai, our Corporate Secretary and Controller, as proxies for the Annual Meeting.
Why did I receive this Proxy Statement?
Our Board of Directors is soliciting your proxy to vote your shares at the Annual Meeting because you were a shareholder of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022, the record date, and are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The Company has made this Proxy Statement and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 ("2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K"), along with either a proxy card or a voting instruction card, available to you on the Internet or, upon request, has delivered printed versions to you by mail beginning on, or about, June 17, 2022. This Proxy Statement summarizes the information you need to know to vote at the Annual Meeting. You do not need to attend the Annual Meeting to vote your shares.
Why did I receive a one-page notice in the mail regarding the Internet availability of proxy materials this year instead of a full set of proxy materials?
As permitted by the rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Company has elected to provide access to its proxy materials over the Internet. Accordingly, on or about June 17, 2022, the Company will mail a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") to the Company's shareholders of record and beneficial owners containing instructions on how to access the proxy materials on the website referred to in the Notice or to request to receive a printed set of the proxy materials. In addition, shareholders may request to receive proxy materials in printed form by mail or electronically by email on an ongoing basis. The Company encourages you to take advantage of the availability of the proxy materials on the Internet in order to help reduce the negative environmental impact of the Annual Meeting.
1
How will my proxy vote my shares?
Your proxy will vote according to your instructions. If you complete your proxy instructions but do not indicate your vote on one or all of the business matters, your proxy will vote "FOR" each of the nominees in item 1, and "FOR" items 2, 3 and 4. Also, your proxy is authorized to vote on any other business that properly comes before the Annual Meeting in accordance with the recommendation of our Board of Directors.
How can I get electronic access to the proxy materials?
The Notice will provide you with instructions regarding how to:
view the Company's proxy materials for the Annual Meeting on the Internet; and
instruct the Company to send future proxy materials to you electronically by email.
The Company's proxy materials are also available on the Company's website at: http://www.petmeds.com/annualreports.jsp. Choosing to receive future proxy materials by email will save the Company the cost of printing and mailing documents to you and will help reduce any negative impact of the Company's annual meetings of shareholders on the environment. If you choose to receive future proxy materials by email, you will receive an email message next year with instructions containing a link to those materials and a link to the proxy voting website. Your election to receive proxy materials by email will remain in effect until you terminate it. If you did not receive an email, you can reach out to the following email address to make this change, addresschange@continentalstock.com.
What is the difference between holding shares as a shareholder of record and as a beneficial owner?
If your shares are registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer
Trust Company, you are considered, with respect to those shares, the "shareholder of record." The
Proxy Statement, 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and proxy card have been sent directly to you by us. If your shares are held in a stock brokerage account by a bank or other nominee, you are considered the "beneficial owner" of shares held in "street name." The Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K or a notice for electronic access of these materials have been forwarded to you by your broker, bank, or other nominee who is considered, with respect to those shares, the shareholder of record. As the beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your broker, bank, or other nominee on how to vote your shares by using the voting instruction card included in the mailing or by following their instructions for voting.
How do I vote?
If your shares are held in street name, through a broker, bank, or other nominee, that institution will send you separate instructions describing the procedure for voting your shares. Shareholders of record can vote as follows:
By Mail: If you requested printed copies of the proxy materials by mail, shareholders should sign, date, and return their proxy cards in the pre-addressed,postage-paid envelope that is provided.
By Telephone or Internet: Shareholders may vote by proxy over the telephone or Internet by following the instructions provided in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Street name holders, however, may vote by telephone or Internet only if their bank or broker makes those methods available, in which case the bank or broker will enclose the instructions with the proxy materials. The telephone and Internet voting procedures are designed to authenticate shareholders' identities, to allow shareholders to vote their shares, and to confirm that their instructions have been properly recorded.
At the Meeting: If you are a shareholder on the record date and attend the Annual Meeting, you may vote in person, by ballot, even if you have previously returned a proxy card. If you are a beneficial owner of shares held in street name and you wish to vote in person at the Annual Meeting, you must obtain a valid proxy from the organization that holds your shares. If you do not obtain a valid proxy from your bank or broker, you will not be entitled to vote your shares, but you can still attend the Annual Meeting if you bring a recent bank or brokerage statement showing that you were the beneficial owner of the shares on June 1, 2022, the record date for voting.
2
Who is entitled to vote and how many votes do they have?
Holders of our common stock as of the close of business on June 1, 2022, the record date, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Each issued and outstanding share of our common stock is entitled to one vote. As of the record date, 20,988,737 shares of our common stock were outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. However, if you have shares held through a brokerage firm, bank, or other custodian, you may revoke your instructions only by informing the custodian in accordance with any procedures it has established.
What is a quorum of shareholders?
A quorum is necessary to hold a valid meeting. Shares representing the majority of the total outstanding common stock of the Company entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, present or represented by proxy, constitute a quorum for the conduct of business at the meeting. If you vote or return a proxy card, your shares will be considered part of the quorum.
What vote is required for approval of the proposals?
Assuming a quorum is established:
In an uncontested election, as is occurring this year, directors must be elected by the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Annual Meeting. Only votes cast "FOR" or "AGAINST" will affect the outcome of this proposal. Failure to receive the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast will trigger certain post-election resignation procedures (described below on page 18). (In the case of any contested director election, directors are elected by a plurality of the votes cast.)
The advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting and entitled to vote on the matter. The vote is advisory and therefore not binding on our Board; however, the Board and the Compensation Committee of the Board will consider the result of the vote when making future decisions regarding our named executive officer compensation policies and practices.
The ratification of the appointment of our independent registered public accounting firm requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting and entitled to vote on the matter.
The approval of the PetMed Express, Inc. 2022 Employee Equity Compensation Restricted Stock Plan requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting and entitled to vote on the matter.
How does the Board recommend I vote on the proposals?
The Board recommends that you vote:
FOR each of the nominees for director set forth on page 6;
FOR the approval of named executive officer compensation set forth on page 6;
FOR the ratification of the appointment of our independent registered public accounting firm set forth on page 7; and
FOR the approval of the PetMed Express, Inc. 2022 Employee Equity Compensation Restricted Stock Plan on page 7.
May I change or revoke my vote after I return my proxy card?
Yes, you may change your vote at any time before your shares are voted at the Annual Meeting by:
Notifying our Corporate Secretary, in writing at PetMed Express, Inc., 420 South Congress Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445 that you are revoking your proxy;
Executing and delivering a later dated proxy card; or
If you are a shareholder of record, or a beneficial owner with a proxy from the shareholder of record, voting in person at the Annual Meeting.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.