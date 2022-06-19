PetMed Express : View the 2022 Proxy

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JULY 28, 2022 TO THE OWNERS OF COMMON STOCK OF PETMED EXPRESS, INC. The 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") of PetMed Express, Inc., a Florida corporation (the "Company") will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time, at the Company's headquarters, 420 South Congress Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445. We are actively monitoring the health and safety concerns and government recommendations and restrictions relating to COVID-19. If you are planning to attend this year's Annual Meeting, masks may be required. As always, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the Annual Meeting. The purposes of the meeting are: To elect six directors to our Board of Directors; To conduct an advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation; To ratify the appointment of RSM US LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company to serve for the 2023 fiscal year; To approve the PetMed Express, Inc. 2022 Employee Equity Compensation Restricted Stock Plan; and To transact any other business as may properly come before the meeting. These items are described in the attached Proxy Statement. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the record date, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting, or any adjournments or postponements of the Annual Meeting. On June 1, 2022, there were 20,988,737 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. We would like to extend a personal invitation for you to join us at our Annual Meeting. Your vote is important to us and to our business. We ask that you please cast your vote, as soon as possible. We encourage you to sign and return your proxy card or voting instructions via the Internet or mail prior to the meeting, so that your shares will be represented and voted at the meeting even if you attend the Annual Meeting. If you attend the Annual Meeting, you may withdraw your proxy and vote in person. An admission card, brokerage statement, or proof of ownership of the Company's common stock, as well as a form of personal photo identification, must be presented in order to be admitted to the Annual Meeting. This Notice of Annual Meeting, and the accompanying Proxy Statement, form of proxy card and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 are first being distributed to shareholders on or about June 17, 2022. By Order of the Board of Directors, /S/ MATHEW N. HULETT MATHEW N. HULETT Chief Executive Officer, President, Director Delray Beach, Florida June 17, 2022 Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to be Held on July 28, 2022: The Proxy Statement, along with our Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the year ended March 31, 2022, is available at: http://viewproxy.com/petmeds/2022.

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PROXY STATEMENT 1 QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE PROXY MATERIALS, ANNUAL MEETING, AND 1 VOTING ITEM 1 - ELECTION OF DIRECTORS 6 ITEM 2 - ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICER 6 COMPENSATION ITEM 3 - RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED 7 PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM ITEM 4 - APPROVAL OF THE PETMED EXPRESS, INC. 2022 EMPLOYEE EQUITY 7 COMPENSATION RESTRICTED STOCK PLAN DIRECTOR QUALIFICATIONS AND DIVERSITY 10 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTORS OF PETMED EXPRESS, INC. 11 EXECUTIVE OFFICER 16 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 16 REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE 23 PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES 24 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT 26 REPORT OF THE COMPENSATION COMMITTEE 28 COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 28 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 32 DIRECTOR COMPENSATION 41 EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION 43 CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 45 INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS IN OPPOSITION TO MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON 45 OTHER MATTERS 45 WHERE YOU CAN FIND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 46 EXHIBIT A - PETMED EXPRESS, INC. 2022 EMPLOYEE EQUITY COMPENSATION 47 RESTRICTED STOCK PLAN

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. 420 South Congress Avenue Delray Beach, FL 33445 PROXY STATEMENT This Proxy Statement contains information relating to the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors ("Board of Directors" or "Board") of PetMed Express, Inc. (the "Company," "PetMed Express, Inc.," "we," "us," "our") for use at our 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting"). Our Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time, at the Company's headquarters, 420 South Congress Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33445. If you require directions to the Annual Meeting please call (561) 526-4444, extension 8195. QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE PROXY MATERIALS, ANNUAL MEETING, AND VOTING What am I voting on? The election of six directors to our Board of Directors (Leslie C.G. Campbell, Peter S. Cobb, Gian M. Fulgoni, Mathew N. Hulett, Diana Garvis Purcel, and Jodi Watson). The approval of named executive officer compensation (an advisory non-binding vote). The ratification of the appointment of RSM US LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the 2023 fiscal year. The approval of the PetMed Express, Inc. 2022 Employee Equity Compensation Restricted Stock Plan. All director nominees are current Board members who were elected by shareholders at the 2021 Annual Meeting, except for Ms. Purcel who was appointed by the Board of Directors as a director on April 4, 2022. Other than the matters set forth in this Proxy Statement and matters incident to the conduct of the Annual Meeting, the Company does not know of any business or proposals to be considered at the Annual Meeting. If any other business is proposed and properly presented at the Annual Meeting, the proxies received from our shareholders give the proxy holders the authority to vote on such matter in their discretion. What is a proxy? It is your legal designation of another person to vote the stock you own. That other person is called a proxy. If you designate someone as your proxy in a written document, that document also is called a proxy or a proxy card. We have designated Bruce S. Rosenbloom, our Chief Financial Officer, and Wendy Zalai, our Corporate Secretary and Controller, as proxies for the Annual Meeting. Why did I receive this Proxy Statement? Our Board of Directors is soliciting your proxy to vote your shares at the Annual Meeting because you were a shareholder of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022, the record date, and are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The Company has made this Proxy Statement and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2022 ("2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K"), along with either a proxy card or a voting instruction card, available to you on the Internet or, upon request, has delivered printed versions to you by mail beginning on, or about, June 17, 2022. This Proxy Statement summarizes the information you need to know to vote at the Annual Meeting. You do not need to attend the Annual Meeting to vote your shares. Why did I receive a one-page notice in the mail regarding the Internet availability of proxy materials this year instead of a full set of proxy materials? As permitted by the rules adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the Company has elected to provide access to its proxy materials over the Internet. Accordingly, on or about June 17, 2022, the Company will mail a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") to the Company's shareholders of record and beneficial owners containing instructions on how to access the proxy materials on the website referred to in the Notice or to request to receive a printed set of the proxy materials. In addition, shareholders may request to receive proxy materials in printed form by mail or electronically by email on an ongoing basis. The Company encourages you to take advantage of the availability of the proxy materials on the Internet in order to help reduce the negative environmental impact of the Annual Meeting. 1

How will my proxy vote my shares? Your proxy will vote according to your instructions. If you complete your proxy instructions but do not indicate your vote on one or all of the business matters, your proxy will vote "FOR" each of the nominees in item 1, and "FOR" items 2, 3 and 4. Also, your proxy is authorized to vote on any other business that properly comes before the Annual Meeting in accordance with the recommendation of our Board of Directors. How can I get electronic access to the proxy materials? The Notice will provide you with instructions regarding how to: view the Company's proxy materials for the Annual Meeting on the Internet; and

instruct the Company to send future proxy materials to you electronically by email. The Company's proxy materials are also available on the Company's website at: http://www.petmeds.com/annualreports.jsp. Choosing to receive future proxy materials by email will save the Company the cost of printing and mailing documents to you and will help reduce any negative impact of the Company's annual meetings of shareholders on the environment. If you choose to receive future proxy materials by email, you will receive an email message next year with instructions containing a link to those materials and a link to the proxy voting website. Your election to receive proxy materials by email will remain in effect until you terminate it. If you did not receive an email, you can reach out to the following email address to make this change, addresschange@continentalstock.com. What is the difference between holding shares as a shareholder of record and as a beneficial owner? If your shares are registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer Trust Company, you are considered, with respect to those shares, the "shareholder of record." The

Proxy Statement, 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, and proxy card have been sent directly to you by us. If your shares are held in a stock brokerage account by a bank or other nominee, you are considered the "beneficial owner" of shares held in "street name." The Proxy Statement and 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K or a notice for electronic access of these materials have been forwarded to you by your broker, bank, or other nominee who is considered, with respect to those shares, the shareholder of record. As the beneficial owner, you have the right to direct your broker, bank, or other nominee on how to vote your shares by using the voting instruction card included in the mailing or by following their instructions for voting. How do I vote? If your shares are held in street name, through a broker, bank, or other nominee, that institution will send you separate instructions describing the procedure for voting your shares. Shareholders of record can vote as follows: By Mail: If you requested printed copies of the proxy materials by mail , shareholders should sign, date, and return their proxy cards in the pre-addressed,postage-paid envelope that is provided.

If you requested printed copies of the proxy materials by mail shareholders should sign, date, and return their proxy cards in the pre-addressed,postage-paid envelope that is provided. By Telephone or Internet: Shareholders may vote by proxy over the telephone or Internet by following the instructions provided in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Street name holders, however, may vote by telephone or Internet only if their bank or broker makes those methods available, in which case the bank or broker will enclose the instructions with the proxy materials. The telephone and Internet voting procedures are designed to authenticate shareholders' identities, to allow shareholders to vote their shares, and to confirm that their instructions have been properly recorded.

Shareholders may vote by proxy over the telephone or Internet by following the instructions provided in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials. Street name holders, however, may vote by telephone or Internet only if their bank or broker makes those methods available, in which case the bank or broker will enclose the instructions with the proxy materials. The telephone and Internet voting procedures are designed to authenticate shareholders' identities, to allow shareholders to vote their shares, and to confirm that their instructions have been properly recorded. At the Meeting: If you are a shareholder on the record date and attend the Annual Meeting, you may vote in person, by ballot, even if you have previously returned a proxy card. If you are a beneficial owner of shares held in street name and you wish to vote in person at the Annual Meeting, you must obtain a valid proxy from the organization that holds your shares. If you do not obtain a valid proxy from your bank or broker, you will not be entitled to vote your shares, but you can still attend the Annual Meeting if you bring a recent bank or brokerage statement showing that you were the beneficial owner of the shares on June 1, 2022, the record date for voting. 2