Brazil audit court judge recommends lifting spending cap for post-pandemic recovery

BRASILIA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's government should be
allowed to set aside a constitutional spending ceiling
temporarily so it can spend its way out of the economic crisis
brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, a judge on the federal
audit court (TCU) told Reuters.
Augusto Nardes, whose review of spending under former
President Dilma Rousseff found she broke a fiscal responsibility
law, leading to her impeachment in 2016, said the current crisis
is so bad that Congress should change a government spending cap.
"Brazil is living through a social war caused by the
pandemic, and Congress should reach a national pact lasting a
minimum of three years to restore economic growth," Nardes said
in an interview late on Thursday.
His comments add to a growing chorus in Brasilia calling for
fewer restrictions on government spending, even among those who
once held the line on fiscal discipline. The shift has rattled
markets nL1N2RH29S, led Treasury officials to quit https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-stocks-currency-plunge-rate-futures-rise-fiscal-fears-2021-10-21
and forced the central bank to step up https://www.reuters.com/article/brazil-economy-rates/update-2-brazil-fiscal-fears-spur-more-aggressive-150-bps-interest-rate-hike-idUSL1N2RN3A9
the world's most aggressive tightening cycle.
Rousseff's successor amended the constitution to cap annual
spending growth at the rate of inflation. However, after the
Brazilian economy shrank 4.1% last year, President Jair
Bolsonaro's government is scrambling to find a way to fund more
cash payments to 17 million families hit by the pandemic.
Economy Minister Paulo Guedes suggested https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/bolsonaro-says-new-welfare-program-respect-brazil-spending-cap-2021-10-20
a loosening of the spending ceiling, and allies in Congress
have proposed legislation to allow nearly 100 billion reais
($17.7 billion) of additional spending next year.
"The spending ceiling law cannot be maintained in this
social war, but it is up to Congress to decide," Nardes said.
"The Japanese, the Americans, the English are already
increasing their debts to get out of the crisis," he added.
While the U.S. government is investing $3 trillion, Brazil
is investing just 60 billion reais in infrastructure, Nardes
noted. Japan is spending more, even with a public debt at 200%
of GDP, whereas Brazil's debt is less than 100% of GDP, he said.
Nardes said on Thursday he had proposed a national pact on
the issue to lower House Speaker Arthur Lira and the head of the
Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco.
On another of Bolsonaro's recent proposals, to privatize
state-controlled oil company Petrobras, Nardes said
he agreed in theory.
The court would evaluate any move to sell the government's
stake in Petrobras as it does for all public concessions in
Brazil, he said, adding there was a clear need to reduce the
size of the oil-producing giant.
"There is no way we can maintain this gigantic structure,
because using oil could end in 10, 20 or 30 years. Brazil needs
to develop sustainable alternatives," he said.
