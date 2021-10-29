Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil audit court judge recommends lifting spending cap for post-pandemic recovery

10/29/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Nardes calls for 3-year exemption to spending cap

* His review of Rousseff's spending led to 2016 impeachment

* Judge agrees with idea of privatizing Petrobras

BRASILIA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's government should be allowed to set aside a constitutional spending ceiling temporarily so it can spend its way out of the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, a judge on the federal audit court (TCU) told Reuters.

Augusto Nardes, whose review of spending under former President Dilma Rousseff found she broke a fiscal responsibility law, leading to her impeachment in 2016, said the current crisis is so bad that Congress should change a government spending cap.

"Brazil is living through a social war caused by the pandemic, and Congress should reach a national pact lasting a minimum of three years to restore economic growth," Nardes said in an interview late on Thursday.

His comments add to a growing chorus in Brasilia calling for fewer restrictions on government spending, even among those who once held the line on fiscal discipline. The shift has rattled markets nL1N2RH29S, led Treasury officials to quit https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-stocks-currency-plunge-rate-futures-rise-fiscal-fears-2021-10-21 and forced the central bank to step up https://www.reuters.com/article/brazil-economy-rates/update-2-brazil-fiscal-fears-spur-more-aggressive-150-bps-interest-rate-hike-idUSL1N2RN3A9 the world's most aggressive tightening cycle.

Rousseff's successor amended the constitution to cap annual spending growth at the rate of inflation. However, after the Brazilian economy shrank 4.1% last year, President Jair Bolsonaro's government is scrambling to find a way to fund more cash payments to 17 million families hit by the pandemic.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes suggested https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/bolsonaro-says-new-welfare-program-respect-brazil-spending-cap-2021-10-20 a loosening of the spending ceiling, and allies in Congress have proposed legislation to allow nearly 100 billion reais ($17.7 billion) of additional spending next year.

"The spending ceiling law cannot be maintained in this social war, but it is up to Congress to decide," Nardes said.

"The Japanese, the Americans, the English are already increasing their debts to get out of the crisis," he added.

While the U.S. government is investing $3 trillion, Brazil is investing just 60 billion reais in infrastructure, Nardes noted. Japan is spending more, even with a public debt at 200% of GDP, whereas Brazil's debt is less than 100% of GDP, he said.

Nardes said on Thursday he had proposed a national pact on the issue to lower House Speaker Arthur Lira and the head of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco.

On another of Bolsonaro's recent proposals, to privatize state-controlled oil company Petrobras, Nardes said he agreed in theory.

The court would evaluate any move to sell the government's stake in Petrobras as it does for all public concessions in Brazil, he said, adding there was a clear need to reduce the size of the oil-producing giant.

"There is no way we can maintain this gigantic structure, because using oil could end in 10, 20 or 30 years. Brazil needs to develop sustainable alternatives," he said. ($1 = 5.6452 reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia Editing by Brad Haynes and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
12:49pBrazil audit court judge recommends lifting spending cap for post-pandemic recovery
RE
12:27pPetrobras execs deny strategy change after Bolsonaro criticizes profits, fuel prices
RE
11:42aAt September 30, 2021 and report on review of Quarterly Information - Form 6-K
PU
10:52aSeptember 30, 2021 and 2020 with report of independent registered public accounting fir..
PU
09:28aEnergy Stocks Mixed Ahead of Friday Opener
MT
09:11aPetrobras Financial Perfomance 3Q21
PU
06:11aPetrobras approves additional payment of remuneration to shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
06:11aPetrobras on Federal Supreme Court decision - Form 6-K
PU
06:08aPetrobras Swings to Q3 Profit, Higher Revenue
MT
03:29aExcel 3Q21 USD
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 422 B 75 011 M 75 011 M
Net income 2021 72 554 M 12 885 M 12 885 M
Net Debt 2021 261 B 46 380 M 46 380 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,53x
Yield 2021 13,7%
Capitalization 382 B 68 071 M 67 922 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 28,96 BRL
Average target price 35,50 BRL
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS2.19%68 071
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.86%2 011 510
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC38.94%182 053
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED55.83%148 210
TOTALENERGIES SE22.65%133 524
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM65.67%118 622