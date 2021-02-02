Brazil's Petrobras receives three offers for major platform contracts

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company
Petrobras received offers from three consortia looking to build
the company's first in-house platforms in more than seven years,
the company said on Tuesday.
In a release, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the
company is formally known, said it had received offers from
consortia led by Samsung Heavy Industries Co, Daewoo
Heavy Industries & Machinery Ltd and Keppel Corporation Ltd
.
The platforms, named P-78 and P-79, are floating production
storage and offloading units, effectively massive ships with
deep-water drilling equipment, known as FPSOs.
The company is reviewing the offers and hopes to make an
official selection in the first half of 2021, it said.
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo
Writing by Gram Slattery
Editing by Matthew Lewis)