Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Brazil's Petrobras receives three offers for major platform contracts

02/02/2021 | 05:57pm EST
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras received offers from three consortia looking to build the company's first in-house platforms in more than seven years, the company said on Tuesday.

In a release, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said it had received offers from consortia led by Samsung Heavy Industries Co, Daewoo Heavy Industries & Machinery Ltd and Keppel Corporation Ltd .

The platforms, named P-78 and P-79, are floating production storage and offloading units, effectively massive ships with deep-water drilling equipment, known as FPSOs.

The company is reviewing the offers and hopes to make an official selection in the first half of 2021, it said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOOSAN INFRACORE CO., LTD. 7.48% 8770 End-of-day quote.10.73%
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED -2.20% 4.9 End-of-day quote.-8.92%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 3.15% 27.53 End-of-day quote.-2.86%
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. 4.67% 6500 End-of-day quote.-7.67%
Financials
Sales 2020 278 B 51 754 M 51 754 M
Net income 2020 -48 341 M -9 011 M -9 011 M
Net Debt 2020 355 B 66 157 M 66 157 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,61x
Yield 2020 1,14%
Capitalization 372 B 69 484 M 69 399 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,62x
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 57 983
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 35,16 BRL
Last Close Price 28,28 BRL
Spread / Highest target 62,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-2.86%66 568
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-2.43%1 819 829
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC3.22%137 683
TOTAL SE-2.11%109 745
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.50%108 545
GAZPROM0.16%66 206
