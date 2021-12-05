Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/03
28.76 BRL   +1.41%
28.76 BRL   +1.41%
02:43pBrazil's Petrobras to cut fuel prices, Bolsonaro says
RE
12/03PGS To Conduct 4D Survey For Petrobras In 2022
MT
12/02PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Brazil's Petrobras to cut fuel prices, Bolsonaro says

12/05/2021 | 02:43pm EST
FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - State-run oil company Petrobras will start lowering fuel prices as early as next week, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in an interview on Sunday published in news website Poder360.

Bolsonaro did not give details about the move, but explained that the price reductions should continue into the next few weeks.

"Petrobras begins this week to announce a reduction in the price of fuel," Bolsonaro said.

Petroleo Brasileiro, as the oil company is formally known, did not have an immediate comment.

High energy prices, including diesel, gasoline and electricity, have pushed inflation in Latin America's largest economy to the double digits.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 454 B 80 300 M 80 300 M
Net income 2021 97 305 M 17 215 M 17 215 M
Net Debt 2021 271 B 47 880 M 47 880 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,73x
Yield 2021 23,2%
Capitalization 385 B 68 065 M 68 095 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
