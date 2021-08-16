Brazil's lower-carbon oil projects can lure majors, lift sales -official

(Repeats to widen distribution, no change to content of story)
* Brazil to increase production target in its new business
plan
* Exxon among natural partners for blocks near Guyana
-official
HOUSTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Rising calls to cut carbon
emissions and to reduce global warming could generate more
offshore partnerships and increase the output of cleaner oil for
Brazil, the production chief of state-controlled Petrobras said
in an interview.
Brazil oil officials are in Houston at an offshore oil
conference shopping for partners to develop deep water oilfields
that will be auctioned in December. The fields will employ
lower-carbon technology that can help oil majors meet demand for
lower greenhouse emissions, officials said.
Officials have scheduled meetings with Exxon Mobil Corp
, TotalEnergies and Ecopetrol, Reuters
has learned. BP PLC and Chevron Corp also were
invited for discussions, said people close to the talks.
This year's conference, a shrunken version due to rising
coronavirus hospitalizations, has seen at least one major
exhibitor pull staff from the event.
"Projects that produce less CO2 will be the last ones to go"
offline, Petroleo Brasileiro E&P head Fernando Borges told
Reuters on Sunday at an event in Houston kicking off the first
Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in more than two years.
"This environment made our new projects more attractive."
Brazil is proposing offshore projects designed to run on
carbon-efficient, electric-driven platforms instead of more
polluting fossil fuels. The switch can cut platform emissions by
about 20%. That shift, to higher-volume wells and lower sulfur
crude, could help oil majors produce cleaner fuel, Borges said.
PETROBRAS TO RAISE OIL GOAL
Final investment decisions secured in its offshore fields
will allow Petrobras to raise its production target in its next
five-year business plan, Borges said. The production target will
be disclosed later this year.
Petrobras, which accounts for more than two-thirds of
Brazil's output, pumps about 2.7 million barrels of oil and gas
a day (boepd) and has aimed for 3.3 million boepd by 2025.
Brazil's December auction will be the second time its Sepia
and Atapu blocks will be offered for sale. An auction several
years ago flopped for lack of investors.
Petrobras also is seeking partners for Brazil's Equatorial
area, where the state-controlled firm is struggling to get
permits to drill in blocks as close as 30 kilometers (19
miles)to Guyana's border and its discoveries. Exxon has
disclosed more than 9 billion barrels of potentially recoverable
oil and gas off the coast of Guyana.
"Results in Guyana and Suriname are inspirational for us,"
Borges said. "The unexplored Equatorial margins is the area with
the best potential in Brazil for new projects."
Exxon would be a natural potential candidate for the blocks
closed to the Guyana's border, Borges said, while also hoping to
attract other firms.
Projects in the new exploratory area will go ahead only if
Petrobras can secure partners to develop the fields, which can
require as much as $6 billion in investments, Borges said.
"One partner is too little, two is good, three can be
accommodated," he said. "But always in partnership."
LOWER-CARBON ALLURE
Top oil producers are facing pressure by investors, courts
and governments to sharply limit carbon emissions. Many have
shifted investments to areas where they can produce oil at lower
cost and fewer emissions.
Brazil hopes do both with large production platforms able to
pump 150,000 barrels per day from as little as four, high-volume
wells. A decade ago, similar output would require 20 wells
running at full force, due to the volume of oil gushing from
them, Borges said.
The company will run platforms with electric power systems,
instead of fossil fuels. It also has started using closed
flarings in its Buzios oilfield, by re-injecting natural gas.
U.S. lifted travel restrictions to allow about three dozen
energy officials from the South American country. Among those
expected to appear at the OTC conference are Brazil's energy
minister, chief oil regulator, Petrobras chief executive, and
four of the oil firm's division heads.
