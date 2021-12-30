Brazilian elections will not affect Petrobras pricing, CEO pledges

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2022 general
elections will not influence the fuel pricing policy of
Petrobras, the chief executive of the state-run oil company told
Reuters on Thursday.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is
formally known, officially sets domestic fuel prices in line
with international prices, although it allows a brief decoupling
when global prices vary due to temporary rather than structural
factors in the opinion of the firm.
That policy has come under significant criticism from
politicians and the public this year, amid a dramatic rise in
fuel prices. Analysts and investors are jittery that the
government of Jair Bolsonaro, who is up for re-election, but
trailing badly in the polls, will be tempted to cut prices, in a
move that would please constituents but hit the company's bottom
line.
Petrobras CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna, who has consistently
defended the current pricing policy, said there would be no
changes in 2022.
"The pricing policy isn't going to walk to the beat of the
elections, our pricing policy is quite well consolidated," he
told Reuters.
"Decisions in the company about prices are technical, from
top to bottom. They need to be that way so that the company
doesn't lose credibility."
Luna said he expects the company in 2022 to focus on
maintaining its debt levels, possibly paying additional
dividends, continuing its asset sale program and investing
heavily in a prolific offshore oil-producing formation called
the pre-salt.
The company is also enthusiastic about prospects in Brazil's
so-called equatorial margin, an area off the nation's northern
coast that is considered a promising exploratory area, but has
proved complex from an environmental and regulatory perspective.
"We're going to focus even more on the pre-salt," Luna said,
adding that the equatorial margin could be the company's "new
pre-salt."
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; writing by Gram Slattery;
editing by Richard Pullin)