  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Brazilian elections will not affect Petrobras pricing, CEO pledges

12/30/2021 | 05:38pm EST
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2022 general elections will not influence the fuel pricing policy of Petrobras, the chief executive of the state-run oil company told Reuters on Thursday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, officially sets domestic fuel prices in line with international prices, although it allows a brief decoupling when global prices vary due to temporary rather than structural factors in the opinion of the firm.

That policy has come under significant criticism from politicians and the public this year, amid a dramatic rise in fuel prices. Analysts and investors are jittery that the government of Jair Bolsonaro, who is up for re-election, but trailing badly in the polls, will be tempted to cut prices, in a move that would please constituents but hit the company's bottom line.

Petrobras CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna, who has consistently defended the current pricing policy, said there would be no changes in 2022.

"The pricing policy isn't going to walk to the beat of the elections, our pricing policy is quite well consolidated," he told Reuters.

"Decisions in the company about prices are technical, from top to bottom. They need to be that way so that the company doesn't lose credibility."

Luna said he expects the company in 2022 to focus on maintaining its debt levels, possibly paying additional dividends, continuing its asset sale program and investing heavily in a prolific offshore oil-producing formation called the pre-salt.

The company is also enthusiastic about prospects in Brazil's so-called equatorial margin, an area off the nation's northern coast that is considered a promising exploratory area, but has proved complex from an environmental and regulatory perspective.

"We're going to focus even more on the pre-salt," Luna said, adding that the equatorial margin could be the company's "new pre-salt."

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; writing by Gram Slattery; editing by Richard Pullin)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -2.42% 6.3082 Delayed Quote.0.49%
GOLD 0.54% 1814.1 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.25% 79.04 Delayed Quote.53.02%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS -0.07% 28.52 End-of-day quote.0.64%
WTI -0.11% 76.442 Delayed Quote.57.96%
Financials
Sales 2021 454 B 81 527 M 81 527 M
Net income 2021 98 546 M 17 679 M 17 679 M
Net Debt 2021 267 B 47 983 M 47 983 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,71x
Yield 2021 23,4%
Capitalization 390 B 69 965 M 70 005 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 28,52 BRL
Average target price 38,60 BRL
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS0.64%69 675
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.86%1 889 201
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC32.38%157 478
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED44.58%134 327
TOTALENERGIES SE26.78%133 563
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM59.48%110 775