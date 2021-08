RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Anapetro, a minority shareholder group of Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, on Thursday publicly asked the company to skip the upcoming 17th oil area auction due to environmental concerns.

In a statement, it said some of the areas due to be auctioned in the offshore tender, which will take place later this year, were environmentally vulnerable. ­ (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by Chris Reese)