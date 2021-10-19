Log in
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Brazilian fuel distributors fear shortages as Petrobras set to miss demand

10/19/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras confirmed it will not be able to meet "atypical demand" from fuel distributors in November that has surpassed its production capacity, raising fears of supply shortages in the country.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said in a securities filing late on Monday that it has received orders way above previous months.

According to Petrobras, diesel demand from fuel distributors is up 20% from November 2019, a period prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, while gasoline demand rose 10% in the same comparison.

Petrobras' confirmation came after fuel distributors' association Brasilcom said last week that the oil company had warned some of its affiliated companies about a "unilateral cut in orders for gasoline and diesel supply".

The association said the move by Petrobras, which in some cases reached more than 50% of the ordered volumes, put Brazil at risk of potential fuel shortages.

Brasilcom added that local companies are not able to buy fuel abroad because prices on international markets are "way above the levels seen in Brazil".

Petrobras said it is still fulfilling its contracts with fuel distributors in line with the terms and deadlines agreed, while also seeking to maximize its production and deliveries.

It added that it has been operating its refineries with a capacity factor of 90% in October, up from 79% during the first half of 2021. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 417 B 75 107 M 75 107 M
Net income 2021 70 958 M 12 781 M 12 781 M
Net Debt 2021 266 B 47 868 M 47 868 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,78x
Yield 2021 13,3%
Capitalization 390 B 70 042 M 70 197 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS3.92%70 546
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY6.86%1 993 020
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC43.70%188 550
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED70.42%162 448
TOTALENERGIES SE26.49%136 792
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM71.61%121 016