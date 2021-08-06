Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Brazilian government may subsidize LPG with Petrobras fines, sources say

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government
is considering using environmental fines paid by state-run oil
company Petrobras to fund a program that would be used to help
low-income families purchase liquefied petroleum gas, two people
with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said last week he was
informed by Petrobras Chief Executive Joaquim Silva e Luna that
the company had set aside 3 billion reais ($572 million) to help
Brazilians buy LPG, widely used for cooking.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is
formally known, distanced itself from Bolsonaro's statement over
the next several days, saying it was merely discussing with
officials ways of lowering the LPG burden for consumers.
The issue is sensitive for Petrobras as the company incurred
tens of billions of dollars in losses in years past when the
government required it to sell gasoline below market rates.
Shares fell sharply in February when Bolsonaro announced he was
ousting then-CEO Roberto Castello Branco amid a dispute over
fuel prices.
Environmental fines are not rare in Brazil's oil industry,
meaning the income from such funds could be significant.
Representatives for Petrobras, as well as the Ministries of
Citizenry, Economy and Mines and Energy, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment on Friday afternoon.
Petrobras executives are sensitive to the political and
social repercussions of LPG pricing, but are also keen to avoid
breaking internal corporate governance rules or upsetting market
shareholders, said the sources, who requested anonymity to
detail private discussions.
Another alternative the government is considering is using
Petrobras dividends to cover the expenses for the LPG fund, the
sources said.
On Thursday, Petrobras announced 31.6 billion reais in
extraordinary dividends. The government, the company's largest
shareholder, will receive 15.4 billion reais of those dividends.
($1 = 5.24 reais)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro
Writing by Gram Slattery
Editing by Matthew Lewis)