  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  News
  Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Brazilian government may subsidize LPG with Petrobras fines, sources say

08/06/2021 | 05:08pm EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is considering using environmental fines paid by state-run oil company Petrobras to fund a program that would be used to help low-income families purchase liquefied petroleum gas, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said last week he was informed by Petrobras Chief Executive Joaquim Silva e Luna that the company had set aside 3 billion reais ($572 million) to help Brazilians buy LPG, widely used for cooking.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, distanced itself from Bolsonaro's statement over the next several days, saying it was merely discussing with officials ways of lowering the LPG burden for consumers.

The issue is sensitive for Petrobras as the company incurred tens of billions of dollars in losses in years past when the government required it to sell gasoline below market rates. Shares fell sharply in February when Bolsonaro announced he was ousting then-CEO Roberto Castello Branco amid a dispute over fuel prices.

Environmental fines are not rare in Brazil's oil industry, meaning the income from such funds could be significant.

Representatives for Petrobras, as well as the Ministries of Citizenry, Economy and Mines and Energy, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday afternoon.

Petrobras executives are sensitive to the political and social repercussions of LPG pricing, but are also keen to avoid breaking internal corporate governance rules or upsetting market shareholders, said the sources, who requested anonymity to detail private discussions.

Another alternative the government is considering is using Petrobras dividends to cover the expenses for the LPG fund, the sources said.

On Thursday, Petrobras announced 31.6 billion reais in extraordinary dividends. The government, the company's largest shareholder, will receive 15.4 billion reais of those dividends. ($1 = 5.24 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro Writing by Gram Slattery Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
