Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Call Notice for EGM on November, 30th

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

CALL NOTICE

The Board of Directors of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders to be held on November 30, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., exclusively by digital format, pursuant to article 4, paragraph 2, item I and article 21-C, paragraphs 2 and 3 of CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009 ("CVM Instruction 481"), via the Teams digital platform ("Digital Platform"), in order to deliberate on the following matters:

Amendment Proposal to the Bylaws to amend articles 17, 22, 23, 27, 30, 34, 47 and 57 of the Bylaws, and subsequent consolidation of the Bylaws, in accordance with the Management Proposal filed on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") and the Company.

Given the effects of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic in Brazil and the measures taken by health and government authorities to address the pandemic, especially with regard to limiting the circulation and reunion of people, the Meeting shall be held exclusively by digital format , therefore shareholders participation can only take place as follows:

by using the Distance Voting Bulletin ("Bulletin") , the model of which is made available to shareholders at the Company's website ( http://www.petrobras.com.br/ri ) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM's website ( http://www.cvm.gov.br ); by using the Digital Platform , in person or by an attorney-in-fact duly authorized under the terms of article 21-C, paragraphs 2 and 3 of ICVM 481, in which case the shareholder may: (i) simply participate in the Meeting, having or not sent the Bulletin; or (ii) participate and vote in the Meeting, noting that, as to the shareholder who has already sent the Bulletin and wishes to vote in the Meeting, all voting instructions received by means of the Bulletin will be disregarded.

Proof of the status as the Company's shareholder must be issued under Article 126 of Law 6404, of December 15, 1976 ("Brazilian Corporation Law") and Article 13 of Petrobras' Bylaws, as applicable.

The Company informs shareholders who wish to participate in this Meeting that the instructions to access the Digital Platform and/or to send the Bulletin for Distance Voting , pursuant to CVM Instruction 481, can be found in the Manual for the Meeting and in the Meeting Instructions for Shareholders.

To participate in the Meeting through the Digital Platform, the shareholder must send a request to the Company's email assembleias@petrobras.com.br, up to two (2) days before the Meeting, that is, until 3 p.m. (Brasília time), November 28, 2020, , with the due following documents:

1