Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : China's oil demand recovers as COVID impact eases, more quotas eyed

08/31/2021 | 06:36am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A crude oil tanker is seen at Qingdao Port, Shandong province, China

SINGAPORE/LONDON/HOUSTON (Reuters) - China's demand for spot crude appears to be recovering after nearly five months of slower purchases caused by a shortage of import quotas, drawdowns from high inventories and COVID-19 lockdowns that muted Chinese fuel consumption.

Softer buying since April by the world's top crude importer and a drop in China's refining output to 14-month lows in July have depressed the prices of staple crude grades from West Africa and Brazil to multi-month lows.

But traders and analysts say Chinese importers are now increasing the pace of purchases and paying higher premiums to secure supplies from November onwards as lockdown restrictions ease.

A sustained rebound in demand by China may tighten supplies and support global oil prices.

LOCKDOWNS EASING

Oil demand in the world's No. 2 consumer looks to be on a recovery path as Beijing eases lockdown measures after largely containing several outbreaks of the COVID-19 Delta variant since it emerged in the country in July, traders said.

Traders hope Beijing will soon wrap up a probe into the resale of import quotas and tax evasion by importers that has created uncertainty in the market. A fourth batch of quotas is also expected to be issued in September or October which could revive demand from independent refiners, also known as teapots, which account for a fifth of China's imports.

Graphic: China's crude oil imports set for rebound following recent lull:

"Chinese majors' crude stocks are very low, and once the government wraps up inspections and finalises punishments, teapots will once again import crude," Energy Aspects said in an Aug. 23 note.

Imports into eastern China's Shandong province, home to most independent refiners, fell below 3 million barrels in both July and August, compared with about 3.55 million barrels on average in the first half of 2021, said Emma Li of analytics firm Vortexa.

TRADE REBOUNDS

Traders in Asia and Europe told Reuters that Chinese buyers recently bought Brazilian and Angolan grades at higher premiums than in the previous month, while enquiries from independent refiners have increased.

This has helped Chinese markets perk up after having been "deadly quiet" for several months, a trader with a western supplier said.

Graphic: Global crude balances:

Angolan state oil company Sonangol recently had a spot cargo of October-loading Dalia crude quickly snapped up, while Cabinda and CLOV cargoes have also moved, likely to Chinese buyers and at higher prices than last month, traders said.

This is in sharp contrast to July, when sellers regularly offered via the Platts window cargoes of West African crudes that normally flow directly to Chinese buyers, traders added.

Last month, Unipec, the trading arm of Asia's largest refiner Sinopec, repeatedly offered September-loading crudes from Angola and Congo - including Djeno, Dalia, CLOV, Mondo, Sangos and Mostarda - which it had been allocated on a term basis. In all cases, the cargoes have sold slowly and at multi-month lows.

"Over the past week we have been seeing lots of teapot activity, which is healthier," a Singapore-based trader said.

"Suppliers are more bullish now compared with weeks ago."

In Asia, Petrobras has sold 2 million barrels of Brazilian Tupi crude to Unipec at $1 a barrel above January ICE Brent for November delivery, said several traders who track deals into China. Tupi for October delivery to China traded at 20 cents a barrel above December ICE Brent futures.

Graphic: China's crude oil imports from Brazil & West Africa slumped recently but are set to rebound:

Angola's Dalia crude has also been sold at $1 a barrel premium to January ICE Brent for November delivery, they added.

Brazil's oil exports to China have fallen by almost half in the past year, with shipments being redirected to India, Europe and the United States, official data shows.

Graphic: Crude oil exports to China from African & Brazil:

Petrobras shipped just 45% of its oil exports to China in the second quarter, versus 87% in the same quarter of 2020, according to the producer's financial statements.

(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore, Noah Browning in London and Sabrina Valle in Houston; editing by Gavin Maguire and Richard Pullin)

By Florence Tan, Noah Browning and Sabrina Valle


© Reuters 2021
All news about PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
06:36aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : China's oil demand recovers as COVID impact ..
RE
08/30PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF TWO SERIES..
PU
08/30PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on the petrochemical segment (Form..
PU
08/30PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on the petrochemical segment Augus..
PU
08/30PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on Extraordinary General Meeting (..
PU
08/30PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Material Event (Form 6-K)
PU
08/27PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on Potiguar Cluster divestment (Fo..
PU
08/27PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on LNG Regasification Terminal lea..
PU
08/273R Petroleum in Talks to Buy Petrobras' Polo Potiguar for over $1 bln
CI
08/27Brazil's 3R Petroleum in talks to buy Petrobras' Polo Potiguar for over $1 bl..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 403 B 77 799 M 56 517 M
Net income 2021 67 993 M 13 113 M 9 526 M
Net Debt 2021 263 B 50 750 M 36 867 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,59x
Yield 2021 9,69%
Capitalization 372 B 71 688 M 52 157 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 28,30 BRL
Average target price 36,07 BRL
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-0.14%71 688
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.14%1 859 796
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC16.41%155 231
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED37.50%118 343
TOTALENERGIES SE6.81%117 521
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM42.70%95 872