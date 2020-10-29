MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo > Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PETR4 BRPETRACNPR6 PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS (PETR4) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/28 18.67 BRL -6.09% 04:40a PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Financial and Sales Report PU 04:40a PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : EGM - Manual for Shareholder's Participation - November, 30th 2020 PU 04:40a PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Call Notice for EGM on November, 30th PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : EGM - Manual for Shareholder's Participation - November, 30th 2020 0 10/29/2020 | 04:40am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields EXTRAODINARY GENERAL MEETING November 30th, 2020 INDEX Invitation..................................................................................................................................................................................... 03 Call Notice................................................................................................................................................................................... 04 Distance Voting Ballot Form…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 07 Instructions for attending the Meeting…………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 11 Items to be discussed in the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM): Amendment proposal of Petrobras' Bylaws………………………………………………………………………………. 16 Annex I - Petrobras' Bylaws with proposed changes………………………………………………………………... 18 Annex II - Comparison chart the current bylaws with the proposed changes……………………………… 47 Annex III - Petrobras' Bylaws after changes…………………………………………………………………………….. 56 INVITATION Date: November 30, 2020 Time: 3 PM Venue: Teams digital plataform. Agenda: Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Amendment Proposal to the Bylaws to amend articles 17, 22, 23, 27, 30, 34, 47 and 57 of the Bylaws, and subsequent consolidation of the Bylaws, in accordance with the Management Proposal filed on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") and the Company. 3 EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING CALL NOTICE The Board of Directors of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders to be held on November 30, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., exclusively by digital format, pursuant to article 4, paragraph 2, item I and article 21-C, paragraphs 2 and 3 of CVM Instruction 481, of December 17, 2009 ("CVM Instruction 481"), via the Teams digital platform ("Digital Platform"), in order to deliberate on the following matters: Amendment Proposal to the Bylaws to amend articles 17, 22, 23, 27, 30, 34, 47 and 57 of the Bylaws, and subsequent consolidation of the Bylaws, in accordance with the Management Proposal filed on the websites of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") and the Company. Given the effects of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic in Brazil and the measures taken by health and government authorities to address the pandemic, especially with regard to limiting the circulation and reunion of people, the Meeting shall be held exclusively by digital format , therefore shareholders participation can only take place as follows: by using the Distance Voting Bulletin ("Bulletin") , the model of which is made available to shareholders at the Company's website ( http://www.petrobras.com.br/ri ) and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM's website ( http://www.cvm.gov.br ); by using the Digital Platform , in person or by an attorney-in-fact duly authorized under the terms of article 21-C, paragraphs 2 and 3 of ICVM 481, in which case the shareholder may: (i) simply participate in the Meeting, having or not sent the Bulletin; or (ii) participate and vote in the Meeting, noting that, as to the shareholder who has already sent the Bulletin and wishes to vote in the Meeting, all voting instructions received by means of the Bulletin will be disregarded. Proof of the status as the Company's shareholder must be issued under Article 126 of Law 6404, of December 15, 1976 ("Brazilian Corporation Law") and Article 13 of Petrobras' Bylaws, as applicable. The Company informs shareholders who wish to participate in this Meeting that the instructions to access the Digital Platform and/or to send the Bulletin for Distance Voting , pursuant to CVM Instruction 481, can be found in the Manual for the Meeting and in the Meeting Instructions for Shareholders. To participate in the Meeting through the Digital Platform, the shareholder must send a request to the Company's email assembleias@petrobras.com.br, up to two (2) days before the Meeting, that is, until 3 p.m. (Brasília time), November 28, 2020, , with the due following documents: 4 Individuals: valid ID with photo (original or certified copy) of the shareholder. The following documents can be presented: (i) Identity Card (RG); (ii) Foreigner's Identity Card (RNE); (iii) Passport; (iv) Professional Association Card accepted as ID for legal purposes (for example, OAB, CRM, CRC, CREA); or (v) Driver's License (CNH); proof of ownership of Petrobras' shares, issued by the depositary or custodian financial institution; and email to receive an individual invitation to access the Digital Platform and, therefore, participate in the Meeting. Company or Legal Entity: valid ID with photo (original or certified copy) of the legal representative. The following documents can be sent: (i) Identity Card (RG) or Foreigner's Identity Card (RNE); (ii) Passport; (iii) Professional Association Card accepted as ID for legal purposes (for example, OAB, CRM, CRC, CREA); or (iv) Driver's License (CNH); documents proving the representation, including the appointment by power of attorney and a copy of the professional qualification documents and the minutes of the election of the board members; and, in the case of an investment fund, copies of (i) the fund's bylaws, (ii) the professional qualification documents of its board member or member of the management, as the case may be; and (iii) the minutes of the election of such board members. If these documents are in a foreign language, they must be translated into Portuguese by a sworn translator, but notarization and consularization are not required. Documents in English and Spanish do not need to be translated; proof of ownership of Petrobras' shares, issued by the depositary or custodian financial institution; and email to receive an individual invitation to access the Digital Platform and, therefore, attend the Meeting. In the case of a loan of shares, the exercise of voting rights shall be the responsibility of the borrower, unless otherwise provided in the agreement signed between the parties. Notwithstanding the possibility of participating via Digital Platform, Petrobras recommends shareholders to make use of the Distance Voting Bulletin. 5 The documents pertaining to the matters to be resolved on by this Extraordinary General Meeting, pursuant to CVM Instruction 481, are available to shareholders on the websites of the Company (http://www.petrobras.com.br/ri) and of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM (http://www.cvm.gov.br). Rio de Janeiro, October 27, 2020. Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman of the Board of Directors 6 DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT FORM The form must be completed if shareholders choose to exercise their right to use the distance voting remotely, per CVM Instruction no. 481/09. In this case, it is imperative to complete the file, available on www.petrobras.com.br/ri, with the full name (or corporate name) of the shareholder and the Registration number with the Ministry of Finance, whether a legal entity (CNPJ) or natural person (CPF), as well as an email address for contact. In addition, for the ballot paper to be considered valid and the votes cast on it to be counted at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 30, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., in the exclusively digital form, pursuant to article 4, paragraph 2, item I and article 21-C, paragraphs 2 and 3 of CVM Instruction 481 (" Meeting"), the following instructions must be complied with: ballot fields shall be duly completed, according to the shareholder's class of shares. To better identify each item, voting fields will be presented as follows: [ON only]: Only holders of common shares (PETR3) shall vote; [PN only]: Only holders of preferred shares (PETR4) shall vote; [ON and PN]: Holders of common (PETR3) and preferred shares (PETR4) shall vote; the shareholder or his/her legal representative(s), as appropriate and pursuant to current legislation, shall sign the ballot form and initial all its pages, a digital signature being allowed by digital certificate; and the shareholder or his/her legal representative(s) shall forward the documents proving his/her capacity as shareholder and allowing his/her participation in the Meeting, together with the ballot paper and, in the case of foreigners, the sworn translation of the documents if they are not in Spanish or English, all in accordance with the instructions specified below and in the Meeting Manual disclosed by the Company. Guidelines for sending the form Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to use the distance voting may: fill in and send this form directly to the Company; or relay completion instructions to suitable service providers, according to the following guidelines: 7 Exercise of distance voting rights using a custodian Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to vote via their custodian agent shall relay their voting instructions according to the rules defined by the custodian, which forwards said voting manifestations to the [B]3 Central Depository. For such, shareholders shall contact their custody agents to check the proper procedures. According to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, shareholders shall relay ballot form completion instructions to their custody agents up to seven days before the date on which the Shareholders' Meeting will be held, namely, until 11/23/2020 (inclusive), except if a different term is defined by their custody agents. Petrobras has up to three days from ballot form receipt to inform shareholders that submitted documents are eligible for the vote to be considered valid, or to warn of the need for correction and resubmission of the ballot form or accompanying documents, stating their period of receipt within up to seven days before the Shareholders' Meeting. It should be noted that, as ordered by CVM Instruction no. 481/09, upon receiving shareholder voting instructions through their respective custody agents, the [B]3 Central Depository shall disregard any conflicting instructions in connection to the same deliberation that were issued by the same enrollment number in CPF (retail investors) or CNPJ (legal entities). Exercise of distance voting rights using a book-entry share administrator In addition to the previous options, shareholders holding book-entry shares can exercise their right to vote using Banco Bradesco, which is the managing institution for Petrobras' Book-Entry Shares system. In this case, the shareholder/representative shall deliver the duly completed distance voting ballot form at any Banco Bradesco branch. According to CVM Instruction no. 481/09, shareholders shall relay ballot form up to seven days before the date on which the Shareholders' Meeting will be held, namely, until 11/23/2020 (inclusive), except if a different term is defined by Banco Bradesco. Exercise of distance voting via direct remittance of ballot form by shareholders to Petrobras Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to use the distance voting may, alternatively, do it directly to the Company, for which end the following documents are to be remitted to Av. República do Chile, 65, 18º andar - sala 1803, Centro, CEP: 20031-912, Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil, care of the Department of Individual Investor Relations - Shareholder Support and/or send it to the e-mail assembleias@petrobras.com.br, with request for confirmation of receipt: ballot paper duly completed, signed and with all pages initialled, digital signature being allowed, by means of digital certificate; 8 following documents: for individual investors: valid photo ID and CPF number;

in the case of representative (engaged less than one year from the date of the General Meeting) forward documentation with certified signature and the representative's identity.

(b) for legal persons:

(b) for legal persons: latest bylaws or consolidated social contract and the corporate documents proving the legal representation of shareholder;

CNPJ; and

photo ID document of the legal representative. (c) for investment funds: last consolidated fund rules with CNPJ;

bylaws or social contract of its administrator or manager, as appropriate, in compliance with the fund's voting policy and corporate documents proving the powers of representation; and

photo ID document of the legal representative. The following identity documents will be accepted, provided that with photo: ID, Foreigner ID, driver's license, Passport or officially recognized professional class cards. The shareholder must deliver the ballot paper to the Company no later than five (5) days before the date of the Meeting, i.e., no later than 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 11/25/2020. Petrobras has up to 3 (three) days from receipt of the ballot paper to notify the shareholder that the documents sent are suitable for the vote to be considered valid or to advise that the ballot paper or the accompanying documents need to be rectified and sent back, subject to a deadline prior to the date of the Meeting. Common rules for sending and validating the ballot paper remotely In this Meeting, Petrobras will exclusively waive the need to send the physical copies of the shareholder representation documents to the Company's office, as well as the acknowledgement of the signature of the grantor in the power of attorney for shareholder representation, notarization, consularization, apostillation and sworn translation of all shareholder representation documents, simply by sending a simple copy of the original copies of such documents to the Company's e-mail address indicated above. Powers of attorney granted by Shareholders by electronic means shall only be admitted if digitally signed, through digital certification that guarantees the authenticity and protection of the information sent. Regardless of the shipping method chosen, it is recommended that the shareholder forward, transmit or to do the protocol the ballot paper (which will be available at least 1 month before the Meeting), together with the relevant documents, as far in advance as possible, so that there is sufficient time for Petrobras' evaluation and possible return with reasons for rectification, correction and resubmission of documents 9 The ballot paper submitted, transmitted or filed (i) after the deadline, (ii) that is not properly filled in or (iii) that is not accompanied by the necessary documents, as applicable, will be disregarded by the Company. In this case, if the shareholder has chosen to deliver the ballot directly to Petrobras, he/she will be informed of the rejection of his/her ballot via the indicated e-mail address. 10 INSTRUCTIONS FOR ATTENDING THE MEETING Given the effects of the COVID-19 ( novel coronavirus) pandemic in Brazil and the measures taken by health authorities and governments to address the pandemic, especially with regard to limiting the circulation and reunion of people, the Meeting will be held exclusively digital, which is the reason why shareholder attendance can only be: by the Distance Voting Bulletin ("Bulletin") the model of which is made

available to shareholders at the Company's website (http://www.petrobras.com.br/ri) and at the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM ( http://www.cvm.gov.br Petrobras will adopt remote voting under CVM Instruction 481/09 ("ICVM 481"), allowing its shareholders to send their votes: (i) through its respective custody agents; (ii) through the Company's share bookkeeping agent (Banco Bradesco branches in Brazil, Shareholder Service on 0800 701 1616, or by e-maildac.escrituracao@bradesco.com.br; or (iii) directly to the Company: (iii.1) physically, by sending the shares to the office located at Av. República do Chile, 65, 18º andar - sala 1803, Centro, CEP: 20031-912, Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil, in the custody of the Individual Investor Relations Management - Shareholder Support; or (iii.2) electronically, to the e-mailassembleias@petrobras.com.br, with request for confirmation of receiving. Regardless of the method chosen it is recommended that the trigger forward, transmit or protect the Bulletin (which is available at least 1 month before the Meeting), with the documents necessary, with the greatest possible probability, so that there is sufficient time for assessment by Petrobras and eventual return with reasons for rectification, correction and resubmission of documents. The Bulletin sent, transmitted or filed (i) after the deadline, (ii) that is not recorded completely or (iii) is not accompanied by the requested documents, as applicable, will be disregarded by the Company. In this case, if the shareholder has chosen to deliver the ballot directly to Petrobras, he will be informed of the rejection of his ballot paper through the indicated email address. To check the delivery times, such as the validity conditions and other requirements of the Bulletin, ask the trigger to refer to specific instructions in the document How to Register Via the Remote Voting Bulletin or the Remote Voting Bulletin itself, all contained in the Meeting Manual. by the Digital Platform , in person or by an attorney-in-fact duly authorized under the terms of article 21-C, paragraphs 2 and 3 of ICVM 481, in which case the shareholder may: (i) simply participate in the Meeting, having or not sent the Bulletin; or (ii) participate and vote in the Meeting, noting that, as to the 11 shareholder who has already sent the Bulletin and wishes to vote in the Meeting, all voting instructions received by means of the Bulletin will be disregarded. Registration and Participation in Digital Platform Petrobras will make the digital platform available for shareholders to participate and/or vote remotely at the Meeting, without prejudice to the use of the Bulletin as a means of exercising voting rights. For participation and voting at the Meeting, shareholders shall observe all the procedures described below. Shareholders who want to participate in the Meeting, through the digital platform, must send a request to the Company by e-mailassembleias@petrobras.com.br, at least 48 (forty-eight) hours before the Meeting, that is, by 3:00 p.m. - Brasília time on November 28, 2020, which must be duly accompanied these documents:

Individual investor:

valid ID with photo (original or certified copy) of the shareholder. The following identity documents will be accepted, provided that with photo: (i) ID; (ii) Foreigner ID; (iii) Passport; (iv) officially recognized professional class cards; or (v) driver's license. receipt of ownership of shares issued by Petrobras, issued by the depositary or custodian financial institution; and personal e-mail for receiving an individual invitation to access the Digital Platform and consequent participation in the Meeting . Institutional investor: valid ID with photo (original or certified copy) of legal representative. The following identity documents will be accepted, provided that with photo: (i) ID or (ii) Foreigner ID; (iii) Passaport; (iii) officially recognized professional class cards; or (iv) driver's license; documents evidencing representation, including the appointment by proxy and copies of the professional qualification documents and minutes of the election of directors; and, in the case of an investment fund, copies of (i) the bylaws of the fund in force, (ii) the professional qualification documents of its director or manager, as the case may be; and (iii) the minutes of the election of such directors. If such documents are in a foreign language, they must be translated into Portuguese by a sworn translator, but no notarization or consularization is required. Note that documents in English and Spanish do not need to be translated; 12 receipt of ownership of shares issued by Petrobras, issued by the depositary or custodian financial institution; and e-mail for receiving an individual invitation to access the Digital Platform and consequent participation in the Meeting. Participation by Proxy The shareholders may participate in the Meeting by means of a duly constituted proxy, in compliance with the provisions of article 126, paragraph 1 of Law No. 6404 of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Law No. 6404/1976"). Under the terms of Circular Letter/CVM/SEP/nº 02/2020, (i) any shareholder may be represented at the Meeting by an attorney-in-fact established less than 1 (one) year, who is a shareholder, company administrator or lawyer, and , in the event that the shareholder is a publicly-held company, the attorney-in-fact may also be a financial institution, with the investment fund manager being responsible for representing the tenants; and (ii) institutional shareholders may be represented at the Meeting through their legal representatives or by a proxy duly constituted in accordance with the provisions of their respective professional qualification documents and the Brazilian Civil Code. Thus, there is no need for this agent to be a shareholder, company administrator or lawyer. Any power of attorney drawn up in a foreign language must be accompanied by the corporate documents, in the case of a legal entity, and the power of attorney instrument, all duly translated into Portuguese by a sworn translator, but consularization will not be necessary. Please note that the documents in English and Spanish do not need to be translated. In any case, it should be noted that shareholders of legal entities and investment funds who wish to be represented at the Meetings by proxy must send, in addition to the appointment by proxy and the identity of the attorney-in-fact, all the documents mentioned above. Foreign Shareholder Present at the Meeting Foreign shareholders shall submit the same documentation as Brazilian shareholders, and, exceptionally for this Meeting, the Company shall waive the need for notarization, consularization, and apostille of all documents representing the shareholder, by sending a simple copy of the original copies of such documents to the Company's e-mail address indicated above. American Depositary Receipts Holders Petrobras informs that American Depositary Receipts holders will be represented by JP Morgan Chase Bank NA, as depositary institution, under the terms of the Deposit Agreement entered into with the Company, voting is not allowed through the Bulletin or the Digital Platform. 13 Highlights: There is no option to be present for this Meeting. The Company hereby clarifies that, exceptionally for this Meeting, the need to send the physical copies of the shareholder representation documents to the Company's office shall be waived, as well as the acknowledgement of the signature of the grantor in the power of attorney for shareholder representation, notarization, consularization, and apostille of all the shareholder representation documents shall be sufficient, and a simple copy of the original copies of such documents shall be sent to the Company's e-mail address indicated above. Powers of attorney granted by shareholders by electronic means shall only be admitted if digitally signed, through digital certification. Pursuant to the provisions of article 5, paragraph 3 of ICVM 481, access to the Digital Platform will not be allowed to shareholders who do not present the necessary registration documents within the established period. Once the request is received, within the established deadlines and conditions, and the documentation provided is verified, Petrobras will send the shareholder individual invitations, by email, instructions for access to the Digital Platform and participation in the Meeting via Digital Platform: (i) will exercise his respective voting rights and (ii) will be considered present, pursuant to Article 21-V, paragraph 1 of CVM Instruction 481/09. Shareholders will be considered present at the Meeting when ballot paper were considered valid by Petrobras. Registered shareholders are committed: (i) to use individual invitations only and exclusively for the remote monitoring of the Meeting, (ii) not to transfer or disclose, in whole or in part, the individual invitations to any third party, whether a shareholder or not, the invitation being non-transferable, and (iii) not to record or reproduce, in whole or in part, or transfer, to any third party, whether a shareholder or not, the content or any information transmitted by virtual means during the Meeting. Shareholders who have duly requested to participate in the Meeting and have not received Petrobras' e-mail, with the data for access up to 24 (twenty-four) hours before the Meeting, that is, by 3:00 p.m. on November 29 2020, should contact Petrobras' Investor Relations Department at assembleias@petrobras.com.br, to resend instructions. It should be noted that the "Teams" platform complies with the requirements set forth in Article 21-C, § 1 of CVM Instruction 481, which are (i) the possibility of simultaneous demonstration and access to documents presented during the Meeting that have not been previously made available; (ii) the full recording of the Meeting; and (iii) the possibility of communication between shareholders. 14 The shareholders present hereby authorize the Company to use any information contained in the recording of the Meeting for (i) registration of the possibility of manifestation and visualization of the documents presented during the Meeting; registration of the authenticity and security of the communications during the Meeting; (iii) registration of the attendance and votes cast by the Present Shareholders; (iv) compliance with a legal order from competent authorities; and defense of the Company, its managers and contracted third parties, in any judicial, arbitration, regulatory or administrative sphere. After the presentation on each matter on the Agenda of the Meeting, the shareholder present may express himself/herself through "Teams", so that, in the order in which the requests are received by the table, the floor is given to such accredited shareholder by opening the audio. In order to maintain the smooth running of the Meeting, a maximum time for each shareholder to speak may be established. Petrobras recommends that registered shareholders test and previously acquaint themselves with the Teams tool to avoid incompatibility of their electronic equipment with the platform and other problems with its use on the day of the Meeting. Additionally, Petrobras requests that shareholders access the platform at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time of the Meeting in order to allow the confirmation of their access. Petrobras clarifies that access to the platform will not be allowed after the scheduled time for the beginning of the Meeting. Finally, Petrobras clarifies that it is not responsible for any operational or connection problems that the shareholder may face, as well as for any other eventual issues unrelated to the Company that may difficult or make it impossible for the shareholder to participate in the Meeting. Despite the possibility of participation via the Digital Platform, Petrobras recommends to shareholders the adoption of the remote Bulletin in order to guarantee the exercise of their vote in this Extraordinary General Meeting. Petrobras reinforces that the Digital Meeting option was adopted as a measure to address the COVID-19 pandemic. 15 EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING PRESENTATION TO SHAREHOLDERS ITEM I PROPOSAL TO AMEND AND CONSOLIDATE PETROBRAS' BYLAWS Dear Shareholders, The Board of Directors of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras hereby presents information on the proposal to amend the Company's Bylaws, as follows: To include a sole paragraph in article 17, to conform to item 3.1 of SEST's New Bylaws Template; To include paragraph 4 in article 22, to conform to item 3.4 of SEST's New Bylaws Template; To include paragraphs 2 and 5 in article 23, renumbering the subsequent paragraphs, to conform to items 3.9 and 3.10 of SEST's New Bylaws Template; To amend paragraph 1 of article 27 and include paragraphs 2 and 5, renumbering the subsequent paragraphs, to conform to items 5.7 and 5.4 of SEST's New Bylaws Template; To amend item VIII of article 30 and update its nomenclature, pursuant to Petrobras' new Code of Ethical Conduct; include item XVII and renumber the following item, to comply with article 4 of SEST's ordinance 17,726, and include paragraphs 7, 8, 9 and 10, to (a) comply with SEC's new opinion on external members participating in the Petrobras' Statutory Audit Committee, (b) comply with item 3.8 of SEST's New Bylaws Template, (c) comply with items 10.1 of SEST's New Bylaws Template and (d) comply with article 4 of SEST's ordinance 17,726, respectively. To include item VI in article 34, to comply with article 2 of SEST's ordinance 17,726; To include items IX through XII in article 47, to comply with item 6.7 of SEST's New Bylaws Template and include item XIII to comply with article 5 of SEST's ordinance 17,726; and To amend the caput of article 57 and include a sole paragraph therein to adjust its wording in line with article 152 and paragraphs of Law 6,404/76, observing the 16 competence of the Board of Directors to formulate a plan and the performance assessment of members of the Executive Board, as well as their variable compensation, if any, pursuant to article 37, paragraphs 3 and 5, of Decree 8,945/16. Given that amendments to the Bylaws - and the consequent consolidation - are incumbent upon the Shareholders' Meeting, we submit the proposal to the Shareholders' Meeting for consideration, pursuant to the copy of the Bylaws attached hereto. Exhibits: a comparative table with the proposed amendments to the Bylaws along with their respective justification; and a copy of the Bylaws, including and highlighting the proposed amendments and consolidated Bylaws. Rio de Janeiro - October 28, 2020. Roberto Castello Branco CEO 17 ANNEX I Petrobras bylaws with proposed changes 18 BYLAWS OF PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS Chapter I - Nature, Headquarters and Purpose of the Company Art. 1º - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, hereinafter referred to as "Petrobras" or "Company", is a mixed capital company, under control of the Federal Government, for an indefinite term, which shall be governed by the rules of private law - in general - and specifically, by the Corporation Law (Law 6,404 of December 15, 1976), by Law Nº 13.303, of June 30, 2016, by Decree Nº 8.945, of December 27, 2016, and by this Bylaws. §1 - Federal Government control shall be exercised through the ownership and possession of at least 50% (fifty per cent) plus 1 (one) share, of the voting capital of the Company. §2 - Upon the adherence of Petrobras to B3's Level 2 Corporate Governance special listing segment, the Company, its shareholders, officers and Board of Auditors members became subject to the provisions of Corporate Governance Level 2 Listing Regulation of Brasil Bolsa Balcão - B3 (Level 2 Regulation). §3 - The provisions of Level 2 Regulation shall prevail over the statutory provisions in such event of loss of rights affecting the beneficiaries of such public offerings included in this Bylaws, except for the provisions of articles 30, §§4 and 5, 40, §§3 and 4, and 58, sole paragraph of this Bylaws. Art. 2 - Petrobras is based in and subject to the jurisdiction of the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, whereas it may establish subsidiaries, agencies, branches and offices both in Brazil and abroad. Art. 3 - The purpose of the Company is the research, extraction, refining, processing, trading, and transport of oil from wells, shale or other rocks, its products, natural gas, and other hydrocarbon fluids, in addition to energy-related activities, whereas it may promote the research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of all forms of energy and any other related activities or the like. §1- The economic activities linked to its business purpose shall be developed by the Company as free competition with other companies according to market conditions, in compliance with the other principles and guidelines of Law no. 9,478, of August 6, 1997 and Law no. 10,438, of April 26, 2002. §2- Petrobras, either directly or through its whole-owned subsidiaries and controlled companies, whether or not associated to a third party, may exercise any of the activities under its business purpose in the Country or outside the national territory. §3- Petrobras may have its activities, provided in compliance with its corporate purpose, guided by the Federal Government to contribute to the public interest that justified its creation, aiming at meeting the objective of the national energy policy as set forth in article 1, section V, of Law Nº 9,478 of August 6, 1997. 19 §4- In exercising the attribution referred to in paragraph 3 above, the Federal Government may only guide the Company to assume obligations or responsibilities, including the implementation of investment projects and the assumption of specific operating costs/results, such as those relating to the sale of fuels, as well as any other related activities, under conditions different from those of any other private sector company operating in the same market, when: I - stipulated by a law or regulation, as well as provided for under a contract, covenant, or adjustment agreed upon with a public entity that is competent to establish such obligation, abiding by the broad publicity of such instruments; and - the cost and revenues thereof have been broken down and disseminated in a transparent manner, including in the accounting plan.

§5 In the event of paragraphs 3 and 4 above, the Investment and the Minority Committees, in their advisory duties to the Board of Directors, will assess and measure, based on the technical-economic evaluation criteria for investment projects, and for specific operating costs/income used by the Company's management, if the obligations and liabilities to be undertaken, are different from those of any other privately-held company operating in the same market..

§6 - When directed by the Federal Government to contribute to the public interest, the Company shall only assume such obligations or responsibilities:

I - that abide by such market conditions stipulated in §5 above; or

II - that comply with the provisions of sections I and II of paragraph 4 above, abiding by such criteria set forth in §5 above, and in this case, the Federal Government shall previously compensate the Company for the difference between such market conditions defined in §5 above and the operating result or economic return of the assumed obligation.

§7- The exercise of such attribution referred to in paragraph 3 above shall be the subject of the annual chart subscribed by the members of the Board of Directors, as referred to in article 13, section I, of Decree nº 8.945, of December 27, 2016. Chapter II - Capital, Shares and Shareholders Art. 4 - Share Capital is R$ 205,431,960,490.52 (two hundred five billion, four hundred thirty-one million, nine hundred sixty thousand, four hundred ninety reais and fifty-two cents), divided into 13,044,496,930 (thirteen billion, forty-four million, four hundred ninety-six thousand, nine hundred thirty) shares without nominal value, 7,442,454,142 (seven billion, four hundred forty-two million, four hundred fifty-four thousand, one hundred forty-two) of which are common shares and 5,602,042,788 (five billion, six hundred two million, forty-two thousand, seven hundred eighty-eight) of which are preferred shares. §1- Capital increases through the issuance of shares shall be submitted in advance to the decision of the General Meeting. §2- The Company, by resolution of the Board of Directors, may acquire its own shares to be held as treasury stock, for cancellation or subsequent sale, up to the 20 amount of the balance of profit and reserves available, except for the legal balance, without reduction of capital stock, pursuant to the legislation in force. §3- Capital stock may be increased with the issuance of preferred shares, without maintaining the ratio to common shares, in compliance with the legal limit of two- thirds of the capital stock and the preemptive right of all shareholders. §4- The controlling shareholder shall implement such measures designed to keep outstanding a minimum of 25% (twenty five percent) of the shares issued by the Company. Art. 5 - Company shares shall be common shares, with the right to vote, and preferred shares, the latter always without the right to vote. §1 - Preferred shares shall be non-convertible into common shares and vice versa. §2 - Preferred shares shall have priority in the event of repayment of capital and the receipt of dividends, of at least 5% (five per cent) as calculated on the part of the capital represented by this kind of shares, or 3% (three percent) of the net equity value of the share, whichever the greater, participating on equal terms with common shares in capital increases arising from the capitalization of reserves and profits. §3 - Preferred shares shall non-cumulatively participate in equal conditions with common shares in the distribution of dividends, when in excess to the minimum percentage they are afforded under the preceding paragraph. §4 - Preferred shares shall be entitled to be included in a public offering for the sale of equity shares as a result of the sale of Company control at the same price and under the same conditions offered to the selling controlling shareholder. Art. 6 - The payment of shares shall conform to the standards established by the General Assembly. In the event of late payment of the shareholder, and irrespective of challenges, the Company may promote the execution or determine the sale of shares, on account and risk of said shareholder. Art. 7 - All Company shares shall be book-entry shares and shall be maintained in the name of their holders, in a deposit account at a financial institution authorized by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil - CVM, without issue of certificate. Art. 8 - Shareholders shall be entitled at each financial year to dividends and/or interest on own capital, which may not be lower than 25% (twenty-five per cent) of adjusted net income, pursuant to the Brazilian Corporate Act, prorated by the shares to which the capital of the Company is to be divided. Art. 9 - Unless the General Meeting decides otherwise, the Company shall make the payment of dividends and interest on own capital due to the shareholders within 60 (sixty) days from the date on which they are declared, and in any event within the corresponding accounting period, observing the relevant legal standards. Sole paragraph. The Company may, by resolution of its Board of Directors, advance values to its shareholders as dividends or interest on own capital, whereas such advances shall be adjusted at the SELIC rate from the date of actual payment to the end of the respective fiscal period, pursuant to art. 204 of the Corporate Law. 21 Art. 10- Dividends not claimed by shareholders within 3 (three) years from the date on which they have been made available to shareholders shall expire in favor of the Company. Art. 11- The values of dividends and interest as payment on own capital due to the National Treasury and other shareholders shall be subject to financial charges equivalent to the SELIC rate from the end of the fiscal period until the actual day of payment, notwithstanding the applicability of default interest when such payment does not occur on the date fixed by the General Assembly. Art. 12- In addition to the Federal Government, as controlling shareholder of the Company, shareholders may be individuals or legal entities, both Brazilian or foreign, whether or not resident in the country. Art. 13- Shareholders may be represented at General Meetings in the manner provided for in art. 126 of the Corporate Law, showing, in the act, or depositing, in advance, the receipt issued by the depositary financial institution, along with the document of identification or power of attorney with special powers. The company may require the shareholder who intends to participate at a distance through the electronic system to deposit the documents mentioned in the notice of meeting no later than two (2) days before the date of the meeting, except in the event that the law or regulation establishes a different deadline. §1- The representation of the Federal Government at General Meetings of the Company shall occur in accordance with the specific federal legislation. §2- At the General Shareholders Meeting which decides on the election of Board of Directors members, the right to vote of preferred shareholders is subject to the satisfaction of the condition defined in §6 of the art. 141 of the Corporate Law, of proven uninterrupted ownership of equity during the period of 3 (three) months, at least, immediately prior to the staging of the Meeting. Chapter III - Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries, Controlled Companies, and Affiliates Art. 14- For the strict fulfillment of activities linked to its purpose, Petrobras may, pursuant to the authorization conferred by Law no. 9,478, of August 6, 1997, constitute, and, pursuant to the legislation in force, extinguish wholly-owned subsidiaries, companies whose business purpose is to participate in other companies, pursuant to art. 8, § 2 of Decree no. 8,945, of December 27, 2016, as well as join other companies, either as majority or minority shareholder. Art. 15- In observance of the provisions of Law no. 9,478, of August 6, 1997, Petrobras and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, controlled companies, and affiliates may acquire shares or quotas in other companies, participate in special-purpose companies, as well as join Brazilian and foreign companies, and form with them consortia, whether or not as the leading company, aiming to expand activities, gather technologies and expand investment applied to activities linked to its purpose. Art. 16- The governance rules of Petrobras, as well as common corporate rules established by Petrobras, through technical, administrative, accounting, financial 22 and legal guidance, apply entirely to its wholly-owned and controlled subsidiaries and, as far as possible, to the affiliates, taking into account the resolutions of the management bodies of each company, and the strategic planning approved by the Petrobras' Board of Directors. Sole paragraph. Any appointments to an officer position or Board of Auditors member that are incumbent on the Company in its subsidiaries, controlled and affiliated companies, even if such appointment results of a nomination by the Federal Government under the current legislation, shall fully comply with such requirements and prohibitions imposed by the Corporation Law, as well as those provided for in arts.21, §§1, 2 and 3 and 43 and paragraphs thereof of these Bylaws, Law 13.303 of June 30, 2016, and Decree Nº 8.945 of December 27, 2016. Chapter IV - Company Administration Section I - Board Members and Executive Officers Art. 17 - Petrobras shall be run by a Board of Directors, with deliberative functions, and an Executive Board. Sole Paragraph. Pursuant to the legal rules related to indirect public administration, the managers must guide the Company's operations in compliance with the principles and best practices adopted and developed by national and international institutions and forums that are reference in corporate governance. Art.18 - The Board of Directors shall be composed of at least 7 (seven) and at most 11 (eleven) members, whereas the General Shareholders Meeting shall appoint among them the Chair of the Board, all of whom with a unified term of office that may not be greater than 2 (two) years, whereas reelection is permitted. §1- Once the unified management term of its members is respected, the composition of the Board of Directors shall be alternated in order to allow constant renewal of the body, without compromising history and experience regarding the Company's business, subject to the following rules: I - The Company's president, as well as members elected by the minority shareholders, the preferred shareholders and the employees shall not participate in the rotation; - 20% (twenty percent) of the remaining board members shall be renewed every

4 (four) years. If this results in a fractional number of members, it will be rounded to the next higher integer.

§2 - In the case of vacancy in the post of CEO of the Board, the substitute shall be elected at the first ordinary meeting of the Board of Directors until the next General Assembly.

§3 - The member of the Board of Directors appointed pursuant to the caput of this article may be reelected up to three (3) consecutive times.

§4 - In the case of a member of the Board of Directors elected by the employees, the limit for reelection shall comply with current laws and regulations. 23 §5 - The Board of Directors shall be formed by at least 40% (forty percent) independent members, considered therein the member elected by employees, whereas the independence criteria shall comply pursuant to article 22, §1, of Law 13.303 of June 30, 2016 of article. 36, §1 of Decree Nº 8.945, of December 27, 2016 and of Level 2's Regulation, abiding by the more stringent criterion in case of divergence between the rules. §6 - The Board of Directors shall be composed of external members only, without any current statutory or employment ties with the Company, except for the member designated as the Company's CEO and the member elected by the employees. §7 - The members of the Board of Directors to be nominated by the Federal government to meet the minimum number of independents set forth in §5 of this article will be selected in a triple list drawn up by a specialized company with proven experience, not being allowed to interfere in the indication of this list, which will be the sole responsibility of the specialized company. §8 - Such functions as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive shall not be held by the same individual. §9- The qualification as Independent Board Member shall be expressly declared in the minutes of the general meeting that elects them. §10- When, as a result of compliance with the percentage referred to in subsection §5 of this article, fractional number of members results, rounding to the next higher integer. §11- The reelection of the Board of Directors member who does not participate in any annual training provided by the Company in the last 2 (two) years is prohibited. §12- Once the upper period of reelection is reached, the return of the Board of Directors member to the Company may only occur after the expiry of a period equivalent to 1 (one) term of office. Art. 19- In the process of electing members of the Board of Directors by the General Shareholders Meeting, the following rules shall be followed: I- Minority shareholders are entitled to elect 1 (one) Board member, if a greater number does not correspond to them through the multiple vote process; II- Holders of preferred shares jointly representing at least ten percent (10%) of the share capital, except the controlling shareholder, are ensured the right to elect and remove one (1) member of the Board of Directors by a separate vote in the General Shareholders' Meeting; III- Whenever, cumulatively, the election of the Board of Directors occurs by multiple voting system, and common or preferred shareholders exercise the right to elect Board members, the Federal Government shall be ensured the right to elect Board members in equal number to those elected by the remaining shareholders and by employees, plus 1 (one), irrespective of the number of Board members set out in art. 18 of this Statute; IV- Employees shall be entitled to nominate one (1) member of the Board of Directors in a separate vote, by direct vote of their peers, according to paragraph 1 of art. 2 of Law Nº 12.353 of December 24 V- Subject to the provisions of applicable law, the Ministry of Economy is guaranteed the right to nominate one member of the Board of Directors. Art. 20- The Executive Board shall include one (1) CEO, chosen by the Board of Directors from among its members, and up to eight (8) Executive Officers, elected by the Board of Directors, among natural persons residing in the Country, with a unified term of office that cannot exceed two (2) years, with a maximum of three (3) consecutive reelections allowed, and they can be dismissed at any time. §1 - The Board of Directors shall observe, in the selection and election of Executive Board members, their professional capacity, notorious knowledge and expertise in their respective areas of contact in which such officers shall act, in compliance to the Basic Plan of Organization. §2 - Executive Board members shall exercise their posts in a regime of full time and exclusive dedication to the service of Petrobras, nevertheless, it is permitted, after justification and approval by the Board of Directors, the concomitant exercise of officer posts at wholly-owned subsidiaries, controlled companies or affiliates of the Company and, exceptionally, at the Board of Directors of other companies. §3 - Executive Board members, in addition to the requirements of Board of Directors members, pursuant to art. 21 below, shall meet the requirement of 10 (ten) years of experience in leadership, preferably, in the business or in a related area, as specified in the Nomination Policy of the Company. §4 - The reelection of the Executive Board member who does not participate in any annual training provided by the Company in the last 2 (two) years is prohibited. §5 - Once the upper period of reelection is reached, the return of the Executive Officer to the Petrobras may only occur after the expiry of a period equivalent to 1 (one) term of office. Art. 21- The investiture in any administration position in the Company shall abide by such conditions set forth by article 147 and complemented by those provided for in article 162 of the Corporate Law, as well as those set forth in the Nomination Policy, Law 13.303 of June 30, 2016 and Decree Nº 8.945 of December 27, 2016. §1- For purposes of compliance with legal requirements and prohibitions, the Company shall furthermore consider the following conditions for the characterization of irreproachable reputation of the nominee to the post of administration, which shall be detailed in the Nomination Policy: I- not be the defendant in legal or administrative proceedings with an unfavorable ruling to the nominee by appellate courts, observing the activity to be performed; II- not have commercial or financial pending issues which have been the object of protest or inclusion in official registers of defaulters, whereas clarification to the Company on such facts is possible; - demonstrate the diligence adopted in the resolution of notes indicated in reports of internal or external control bodies in processes and/or activities under their management, when applicable;

IV - not have serious fault related to breach of the Code of Ethics, Code of Conduct, Manual of the Petrobras Program for Corruption Prevention or other internal rules, when applicable; 25 V- not have been included in the system of disciplinary consequence in the context of any subsidiary, controlled or affiliated company of Petrobras, nor have been subject to labor or administrative penalty in another legal entity of public or private law in the last 3 (three) years as a result of internal investigation, when applicable. §2- The appointment to administration position is forbidden for: I - representative of the regulatory body to which the Company is subject; - Minister of State, State Secretary and Municipal Secretary; - holder of a commission position in the federal public administration, direct or indirect, without permanent contract with the public service;

IV - statutory leader of a political party and holder of a mandate in the Legislative Power of any federative entity, even if licensed;

V - a person who has acted for the last 36 (thirty-six) months as a participant in the political party's decision-making structure;

VI - a person who worked in the last 36 (thirty-six) months in working in the organization, structuring and conducting of an electoral campaign;

VII - a person who holds office in union organization;

VIII - an individual who has entered into a contract or partnership, as a supplier or buyer, plaintiff or offeror, of goods or services of any kind, with the Federal Government, with the Company itself or with its subsidiaries based in Brazil, in the three (3) years prior to the date of his appointment;

IX - a person who has or may have any form of conflict of interest with the Federal Government or with the Company itself;

X - consanguineous or related relatives up to the third degree of the persons mentioned in items I to IX; and

XI - a person who fits any of the ineligibility hypotheses provided for in the subitems of item I of the caput of art. 1 of Complementary Law No. 64 of May 18, 1990.

§3- The nominee shall not accumulate more than 2 (two) paid positions on boards of directors or audit committees in the Company or any subsidiary, controlled or affiliated company of Petrobras.

§4- The legal and integrity requirements must be reviewed by the People Committee within eight (8) business days as of the date the information is submitted by the candidate or by whom he/she is appointed, and may be extended by eight (8) business days upon request of the Committee. If there is an objectively proven reason, the review period may be suspended by a formal decision of the Committee.

§5- The investiture in officer posts of persons with ascendants, descendants or collateral relatives in positions on the Board of Directors, the Executive Board or the Audit Committee of the Company shall be prohibited.

§6- The investiture of employees' representatives on the Board of Directors shall be subject to such requirements and impediments set forth in the Brazilian Corporate Law, Law Nº 13.303, dated June 30, 2016, in Decree Nº 8.945, dated December 27, 2016, in the Nomination Policy and in paragraphs 1 and 2 of this article. 26 §7- The People Committee may request the person appointed to the position to attend an interview to clarify the requirements of this article, and acceptance of the invitation will be subject to the appointed person's will. Art. 22- The members of the Board of Directors and Executive Board shall be invested in their positions upon signing the statements of inauguration in the book of minutes of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board, respectively. §1 - The term of investiture shall include, under penalty of nullity: (i) the indication of at least 1 (one) domicile in which the administrator will receive summons and subpoenas in administrative and judicial proceedings related to such acts during his/her term in office, which shall be considered fulfilled by delivery at such indicated address, which can only be changed by means of written communication to the Company; (ii) adherence to the Instrument of Agreement of the Administrators pursuant to the provisions of Level 2's Regulation, as well as compliance with applicable legal requirements, and (iii) consent to the terms of the arbitration clause dealt with in article 58 of these Bylaws and other terms established by law and by the Company. §2- the inauguration of a board member resident or domiciled abroad shall be subject to the engagement of a representative resident in the country, with powers to receive summons in lawsuits against said member that are filed based on corporate law, upon a power of attorney with a period of validity to extend for at least 3 (three) years after the expiration of the term of office of said member. §3- Prior to inauguration, the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board shall submit a statement of assets, which will be filed with the Company, must be updated annually and upon leaving office, or may authorize access to the asset and income data of their Annual Individual Income Tax Return and respective rectifications, for his/her term of office. §4 - In the case of Executive Officers, the asset and income annual declaration will also be submitted to the Public Ethics Committee of the Presidency of the Republic - CEP/PR. Art. 23- The members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board shall be accountable, pursuant to article 158, of the Corporate Law severally and jointly, for such acts they perform and for such losses resulting therefrom for the Company, and they shall not be allowed to participate in such decisions on operations involving other companies in which they hold any interest, or have held administration positions in a period immediately prior to the investiture in the Company. §1 - The prohibition to participate in deliberations shall not apply: I - in the case of direct and indirect shareholdings, not relevant, under the terms of the regulation of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, in publicly- held corporations that do not have the potential to generate a conflict of interest with Petrobras, or; - in the case of managers who act in the management of other companies by indication of the Company. 27 §2- At meetings of the collegiate bodies, before or during resolutions, members who are in conflict with the matter under discussion must report their conflicts of interest or private interests and withdraw from the meeting. If they fail to do so, any other person may report the conflict, if he/she is aware of it, and the collegiate body must record the conflict in the minutes and resolve on it as per its Internal Regulations and the applicable legislation. §23- The Company shall ensure the defense in legal and administrative proceedings to its administrators, both present and past, in addition to maintain permanent insurance contract in favor of such administrators, to protect them of liabilities for acts arising from the exercise of the office or function, covering the entire period of exercise of their respective terms of office. §34- The guarantee referred to in the previous paragraph extends to the members of the Audit Committee, as well as to all employees and agents who legally act by delegation of administrators of the Company. §5- The limits and form of defense in legal and administrative proceedings will be established in the Indemnity Commitment Application and Governance Policy, approved by the Board of Directors §46 - The Company may also enter into indemnity agreements with the members of the Board of Directors, Audit Committee, Executive Board, committees and all other employees and representatives legally acting by delegation of the Company's managers, in order to cope to certain expenses related to arbitration, judicial or administrative proceedings involving acts committed in the exercise of their duties or powers, from the date of their possession or the beginning of the contractual relationship with the Company. §57 - Indemnity contracts shall not cover: I - acts practiced outside the exercise of the attributions or powers of its signatories; - acts with bad faith, deceit, serious guilt or fraud; - acts committed in their own interest or of third parties, to the detriment of the company's corporate interest;

IV - indemnities arising from social action provided for in Article 159 of Law 6404/76 or compensation for damages referred to in art. 11, paragraph 5, II of Law 6,385, of December 7, 1976; or

V - other cases provided for in the indemnity agreement

§ 6 8 - The indemnity agreement shall be properly disclosed and provide, inter alia: I - the limit value of the coverage offered;

II - the term of coverage; and

III - the decision-making procedure regarding the payment of the coverage, which shall guarantee the independence of the decisions and ensure that they are taken in the interest of the Company.

§ 7 9 - The beneficiary of the indemnity agreement shall be obliged to return to the Company the amounts advanced in cases in which, after an irreversible final decision, it is proved that the act performed by the beneficiary is not subject to indemnification, under the terms of the indemnity agreement. 28 Art. 24- The member who fails to participate in 3 (three) consecutive ordinary meetings, without good reason or leave granted by the Board of Directors, shall lose office. Art. 25- In case of vacancy of the position of Board Member, the substitute shall be elected by the remaining Members and shall serve until the first General Meeting, as provided for in article 150 of the Corporate Law. §1- The member of the Board of Directors or Executive Board who is elected in replacement, shall complete the term of office of the replaced member and, at the end of the term of office, shall remain in office until the investiture of the successor. §2- If the board member who represents the employees does not complete the term of office, the following shall be observed: I- the second most voted candidate shall take office, if more than half the term of office has not elapsed; II- new elections shall be called, if more than half the term of office has elapsed. §3- In the event referred to in § 2 above, the substitute member shall complete the term of office of the replaced member. §4 - In the event of vacancy in the positions of the directors elected by the minority shareholders holding common or preferred shares, the Board of Directors shall call a General Meeting to elect a substitute within 60 (sixty) days from the effective vacancy of the position. Art. 26- The Company shall be represented both in and out of courts, individually, by its CEO or by at least 2 (two) Executive Officers together, whereas it may appoint attorneys or representatives. Art. 27- The CEO and Executive Directors may not be absent from office, annually, for more than 30 (thirty) days, whether or not consecutive, without leave of absence or authorization of the Board of Directors. §1- The CEO and Executive Directors shall be entitled, annually, to 30 (thirty) days of paid license upon prior authorization of the Board of Executive Directors, whereas the payment in double of the remuneration for the license not enjoyed in the previous year shall be prohibited. §2- The CEO's paid leave will be authorized by the Board of Executive Officers, and the CEO will authorize the paid leave of the other members of the Board of Executive Officers. §23- The CEO shall appoint, from among the Executive Officers, his possible substitute. §34- In case of vacancy of the position of CEO, the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall appoint the substitute from among the other members of the Executive Board until the election of the new CEO in compliance with art 20 of these Bylaws. §5- In the event of vacancy of any member of the Board of Executive Officers, the CEO will appoint a replacement from within the Board of Executive Officers, until the election of the new Executive Director pursuant to art. 20 of these Bylaws. 29 §46- In case of absence or impediment of an Executive Officer, such an officer's duties shall be assumed by a substitute chosen by the said officer, among the other members of the Executive Board or one of their direct subordinates, the latter for up to a maximum period of 30 (thirty) days. §57- In case the indication is made to a subordinate, subject to approval of the CEO, said substitute shall participate in all the routine activities of an Executive Officer, including the presence at meetings of Officers, to inform matter in the the contact area of the respective Executive Officer, without, however, exercising the right to vote. Art. 28- After the end of the term in office, the former members of the Executive Board, the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors shall be impeded over a period of 6 (six) months counted from the end of their term in office, if a longer term is not set up in the regulations, from: I- accepting administrator or audit committee posts, exercising activities, or providing any service to competitors of the Company; II- accepting a position as administrator or board of auditors' member, or establishing any professional relationship with any individual or legal entity with whom they have had a direct and relevant official relationship over the 6 (six) months prior to the end of their term in office, if a longer term is not set up in the regulations; and III- sponsoring, either directly or indirectly, any interest of any individual or legal entity, before any agency or entity of the Federal Public Administration with which they have had a direct and relevant official relationship over the 6 (six) months prior to the end of their term in office, if a longer term is not set up in the regulatory standards. §1- The period referred to in the caption of this article includes any periods of paid annual leave not enjoyed. §2- During the period of the impediment, the former members of the Executive Board, the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee shall be entitled to remuneration allowance equivalent only to the monthly fee of the post they occupied, subject to the provisions of paragraph 6 of this article. §3- The former members of the Executive Board, the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee who choose to return before the end of the impediment period, to the performance of the actual of higher post or position, which, prior to their appointment, was occupied in public or private administration, shall not be entitled to remuneration allowance. §4- Failure to comply with such 6 (six) months impediment shall imply, in addition to the loss of compensatory remuneration, the refund of any amount already received in this title plus the payment of a 20% (twenty percent) fine on the total compensatory remuneration that would be due in the period, without detriment to the reimbursement of losses and damages that may be caused. §5- The former member of the Executive Board, of the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors shall cease to be paid such compensatory remuneration, without 30 detriment to other applicable sanctions and restitution of amounts already received, who: I- incurs any of the assumptions that make up a conflict of interest as referred to in article 5 of Law Nº 12,813 of Thursday, May 16, 2013; II- is judicially convicted, final and unappealable sentence, of crimes against the public administration; III- is judicially convicted, final and unappealable sentence, of administrative impropriety; or IV- undergoes retirement annulment, dismissal or conversion of exemption in dismissal of the position of trust. §6 - The beginning of the payment of compensatory remuneration is conditioned to the characterization of the conflict of interest and the impediment to the exercise of professional activity and shall be preceded by formal manifestation on the characterization of conflict: I - of the Ethics Committee of the Presidency of the Republic pursuant to art. 8 of Law 12,813, of May 16, 2013, for the members of the Board of Executive Boards, including for the CEO; - of the Ethics Committee of Petrobras, which will decide with the subsidy of the technical areas, when necessary for the examination of the matter, for the members of the Board of Directors and of the Audit Committee. Section II - Board of Directors Art. 29 - The Board of Directors is the higher body of guidance and management of Petrobras, and is responsible for: I- setting the general guidance of the business of the Company, defining its mission, strategic objectives and guidelines; II- approving, on the proposal of the Executive Board, the strategic plan, the respective multi-annual plans, as well as annual plans and programs of expenditure and investment, promoting annual analysis regarding the fulfillment of goals and results in the execution of said plans, whereas it shall publish its conclusions and report them to the National Congress and the Federal Court of Accounts; III- inspecting the administration by the Executive Board and its members, and set their duties, by examining, at any time, the books and records of the Company; IV- evaluating, annually, the individual and collective performance results of officers and members of Board Committees, with the methodological and procedural support of the People Committee, in compliance with the following minimum requirements: a) exposure of the acts of management practiced regarding the lawfulness and effectiveness of managerial and administrative action; b) contribution to the result of the period; and c) achievement of the objectives set out in the business plan and satisfaction to the long-term strategy referred to in art. 37, § 1 of Decree no. 8,945, of December 27, 2016; V- annually evaluate and disclose who are the independent directors, as well as indicate and justify any circumstances that may compromise their independence; 31 VI- approve the above value for which the acts, contracts or operations, although the powers of the Executive Board or its members, must be submitted to the approval of the Board of Directors; VII- deliberating on the issue of simple, unsecured debentures non-convertible into shares; VIII- setting the overall policies of the Company, including strategic commercial, financial, risk, investment, environment, information disclosure, dividend distribution, transactions with related parties, spokespersons, human resources, and minority shareholders management policies, in compliance with the provisions set forth in art. 9, § 1 of Decree no. 8,945, of December 27, 2016; IX- approving the transfer of ownership of Company assets, including concession contracts and permits for oil refining, natural gas processing, transport, import and export of crude oil, its derivates and natural gas, whereas it may set limits in terms of value for the practice of these acts by the Executive Board or its members; X- approving the Electoral Rules for selecting the member of the Board of Directors elected by employees; XI- approving the plans governing the admission, career, succession, benefits and disciplinary regime of Petrobras employees; XII- approving the Nomination Policy that contains the minimum requirements for the nomination of members of the Board of Directors and its Committees, the Audit Committee and the Executive Board, to be widely available to shareholders and the market, within the limits of applicable legislation; XIII- approving and disclosing the Annual Chart and Corporate Governance Chart, as provided for in Law 13.303, of June 30, 2016; XIV- implementing, either directly or through other bodies of the Company, and overseeing the risk management and internal control systems established for the prevention and mitigation of major risks, including risks related to the integrity of financial and accounting information and those related to the occurrence of corruption and fraud; XV- formally making statements in such public offering for the sale of equity shares issued by the Company; XVI- setting a triple list of companies specializing in economic evaluation of companies for the preparation of the appraisal report of Company's shares, in the cases of public offering for cancellation of registration as a publicly-held company or for quitting from Corporate Governance Level 2. §1- The fixing of human resources policy referred to in item VII may not count with the participation of the Board Member representing employees, if the discussions and deliberations on the agenda involve matters of trade union relations, remuneration, benefits and advantages, including matters of supplementary pensions and healthcare, cases in which conflict of interest is configured. §2 - Whenever the Nomination Policy intends to impose additional requirements to those included in the applicable legislation to Board of Directors and Audit Committee members, such requirements shall be forwarded for decision of shareholders in a General Meeting. 32 §3- Such formal statement, either favorable or contrary, dealt with in section XIV shall be made by means of a prior informed opinion, disclosed within 15 (fifteen) days of the publication of such public offer announcement, addressing at least: (i) the convenience and the opportunity of such public offering of shares regarding the interest of all shareholders and in relation to the liquidity of such securities held by them; (ii) the repercussions of such public offer of sale of equity shares on Petrobras interests; (iii) such strategic plans disclosed by the offeror in relation to Petrobras; (iv) such other points that the Board of Directors deems pertinent, as well as any information required by such applicable rules issued by CVM. Art. 30- The Board of Directors shall further decide on the following matters: I- the duties of each member of the Executive Board which shall be in the Basic Organization Plan, to be disclosed by the Company on its website; II- nomination and dismissal of the holders of the general structure of the Company directly linked to the Board of Directors, as defined on Basic Organization Plan, based on the criteria set forth by the Board of Directors itself; III- authorization for the acquisition of shares issued by the Company to be held in treasury or for cancellation, as well as subsequent disposal of these actions, except in cases of competence of the General Meeting, pursuant to legal, regulatory and statutory provisions; IV- exchange of securities it has issued; V- election and dismissal of the members of the Executive Board; VI- constitution of wholly-owned subsidiaries or affiliated companies, the transfer or termination of such participation, as well as the acquisition of shares or quotas other companies; VII- convocation of the General Shareholders Meeting, in the cases provided for by law, by publishing the notice of convocation at least 15 (fifteen) days in advance; VIII- Code of Ethical Conduct, Code of Best Practices and Internal Rules of the Board of Directors and Code of Conduct of the Petrobras System; IX- Policy and Corporate Governance Guidelines of Petrobras; X- selection and dismissal of independent auditors, which may not provide consulting services to the Company during the term of the contract; XI- administration and accounts report of the Executive Board; XII- selection of Board Committee members from among its members and/or from among persons in the market of notorious experience and technical capacity in relation to the expertise of the respective Committee, and approval of the duties and rules of operation of the Committees; XIII- matters that, by virtue of a legal provision or by determination of the General Meeting, depend on its deliberation; XIV- integrity and compliance criteria, as well as the other pertinent criteria and requirements applicable to the election of the members of holders of the general structure appointment of the Executive Managers, who shall meet, as a minimum, those set forth in art. 21, paragraph 1, 2 and 3 of these Articles of Incorporation; 33 XV- the indemnity agreement to be signed by the Company and the procedures that guarantee the independence of the decisions, as defined in art. 23, paragraphs 3 to 6 of these Bylaws; XVI- sale of the share capital control of wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company; XVII - the consolidated annual report on the cost of health care benefits under the self-managementmodality, with the minimum content established by article 3 of Resolution CGPAR No. 22 of 2018; XVIII- omissive cases of these Bylaws. §1 - The Board of Directors will have 6 (six) Advisory Committees, with specific duties of analysis and recommendation on certain matters, directly linked to the Board: Investment Committee;Audit Committee; Audit Committee of the Petrobras Conglomerate of Companies; Committee on Health, Safety and Environmental Committee; People and Minority Committees. I- The opinions of the Committees are not a necessary condition for submitting matters to the examination and deliberation of the Board of Directors, except for the hypothesis provided for in paragraph 4 of this article, when the opinion of the Minority Committee shall be mandatory; II- Committee members may participate as guests of all meetings of the Board of Directors; III-Committees members and operation rules shall be governed by regulations to be approved by the Board of Directors. Participation - whether as a member or as a permanent guest of these committees - of the Company's CEO, Executive Officers and employees, is prohibited, except, in the latter case, the Board Member elected by the employees and the senior managers of the organizational units directly linked to the Board of Directors. IV - The Board Member elected by the Company's employees cannot participate in the Audit Committee, in the Audit Committee of the Petrobras Conglomerate and People Committee. §2 - The People Committee shall have the attributions provided for in articles 21 to 23 of Decree Nº 8.945, of December 27, 2016, as well as to analyze the integrity requirements set forth in art. 21 of these Bylaws for the investiture in the position of management and fiscal council or of the Company. §3 - Whenever there is a need to evaluate operations with the Government, its municipalities and foundations and federal state enterprises, provided it is outside the normal course of business of the Company, and that it is within the purview of the Board of Directors' approval, the Minority Committee shall render prior advice, issuing its opinion on the intended transaction. §4- To allow the representation of the preferred shareholders, the Minority Committee will also carry out the previous advisory to the shareholders, issuing its opinion on the following transactions, in a meeting that must necessarily count on the participation of the board member elected by the preferred shareholders. that the opinion of the Committee shall be included in full, including the full content of the divergent statements, of the Assembly Manual that is convened to deliberate on: 34 I- transformation, incorporation, merger or spin-off of the Company; II- approval of contracts between the Company and the controlling shareholder, directly or through third parties, as well as other companies in which the controlling shareholder has an interest, whenever, by legal or statutory provision, they are deliberated at a General Meeting; III- valuation of assets intended to the payment of capital increase of the Company; IV- choice of specialized institution or company to determine the Company's economic value, pursuant to Article 40, X of these Bylaws; and V- alteration or revocation of statutory provisions that modify or alter any of the requirements set forth in item 4.1 of the Level 2 Regulation, while the Contract of Participation is in force in Level 2 of Corporate Governance. §5- If the final decision of the Board of Directors differs from the Minority Committee's opinion indicated in the previous paragraph, the Board's manifestation, including all the dissenting statements, should also be included in the Assembly Manual that is called to deliberate on the operations, to better instruct the shareholders' vote. §6 - The aforementioned Minority Committee will be formed by 2 (two) members of the Board of Directors pointed out by minority common shareholders and preferred shareholders, as well as 1 (one) third independent member, according to Regulation Article 18, §5 of these Bylaws, chosen by the other members of the Committee, which shall or not be a member of the Board of Directors. §7 - The Audit Committee will be made up of members of the Board of Directors and external members, who will meet the requirements and impediments provided for in the Brazilian Corporation Law, Law No. 13,303, of June 30, 2016, Decree No. 8,945, of December 27, 2016, the Nomination Policy and paragraphs 1 and 2 of art. 21 of these Bylaws. §8 - The Code of Ethics and Conduct will be prepared and disclosed in accordance with Law No. 13,303, of June 30, 2016, and Decree No. 8,945 of December 27, 2016. §9 - The Company will have Internal Audit and Ombudsman areas, whose hiring process will be established by the Board of Directors, with the assistance of the People Committee. §10 - The Board of Directors will be responsible for monitoring, at least every six months, the implementation of any corrective measures approved within the scope of the report prepared by the Board of Executive Officers, pursuant to item XVII above, and should it conclude that such measures are insufficient or unenforceable, it will set a deadline for adjustments and new submission. Art. 31 - The Board of Directors may determine the performance of inspections, audits or statements of accounts in the Company, as well as the hiring of experts or external auditors, to better instruct the matters subject to its deliberation. Art. 32 - The Board of Directors shall meet with the presence of the majority of its members, convened by its Chairman or a majority of the Members, ordinarily, at least every month, and extraordinarily whenever necessary. 35 §1- It is hereby provided, if necessary, the participation of Members at the meeting by telephone, videoconferencing, or other means of communication that can ensure effective participation and the authenticity of their vote. In such a case, the Board Member shall be considered present at the meeting, and their vote shall be considered valid for all legal effects and incorporated in the minutes of said meeting. §2- The materials submitted to evaluation by the Board of Directors shall be appraised with the decision of the Executive Board, the manifestations of the technical area or competent Committee, and furthermore the legal opinion, when necessary for the examination of the matter. §3- The Chairman of the Board may, on their own initiative or at the request of any Board Member, summon members of the Executive Board of the Company to attend meetings and provide clarifications or information on matters under consideration. §4- The deliberations of the Board of Directors shall be taken by majority vote of the attending members and shall be recorded in the specific book of Minutes. §5- The operations provided for in §§ 3 and 4 of art. 30 of these Bylaws, shall be approved by the vote of 2/3 (two thirds) of the Directors present §6 - In the event of a tie, the Chairman of the Board shall have the casting vote. Section III - Executive Board Art. 33- The Executive Board and its members shall be responsible for exercising the management of the Company business, pursuant to the mission, objectives, strategies and guidelines set forth by the Board of Directors. §1- The Executive Director of Governance and Compliance is assured, in the exercise of its duties, the possibility of reporting directly to the Board of Directors in the hypotheses of art. 9, paragraph 4 of Law 13303, of June 30, 2016. §2- The Board of Directors may delegate powers to the Executive Board, except for those expressly provided for in corporate law and in compliance to the levels of authority established in such delegations. Art. 34- The Executive Board shall be responsible for: I- Evaluating, approving and submitting to the approval of the Board of Directors: the bases and guidelines for the preparation of the strategic plan, as well as the annual and multi-annual plans; the strategic plan, the corresponding multi-annual plans, as well as annual plans and programs of expenditure and investment of the Company with the respective projects; the budgets of expenditures and investment of the Company; the performance result of the Company's activities. the indication of the holders of the general structure of the Company, based on the criteria established by the Board of Directors. the plans governing the admission, career, succession, benefits and disciplinary regime of Petrobras employees. 36 II- approving: the technical and economical evaluation criteria for investment projects, with the corresponding plans for delegation of responsibility for their execution and implementation; the criteria for the economic exploitation of production areas and minimum coefficient of oil and gas reserves, pursuant to the specific legislation; the pricing policy and basic price structures of the Company's products; the charts of accounts, basic criteria for determination of results, amortization and depreciation of capital invested, and changes in accounting practices; the corporate manuals and standards of governance, accounting, finance, personnel management, procurement and execution of works and services, supply and sale of materials and equipment, operation and other corporate rules necessary for the guidance of the operation of the Company; the rules for the assignment of use, rental or lease of fixed assets owned by the Company; changes in the Company's organizational structure, according to the competencies established in Basic Organization Plan, as well as create, transform or extinguish Operating Units, agencies, branches, branches and offices in Brazil and abroad; the creation and extinction of non-statutory Committees, linked to the Executive Board or its members, approving the corresponding rules of operation, duties and levels of authority for action; the value above which the acts, contracts or operations, although of competence of the CEO or the Executive Officers, shall be submitted for approval of the Executive Board, in compliance with the level of authority defined by the Board of Directors; the annual plan of insurance of the Company; conventions or collective labor agreements, as well as the proposition of collective labor agreements; the provision of real or fiduciary guarantees, observing the pertinent legal and contractual provisions.

III- ensuring the implementation of the Strategic Plan and the multi-annual plans and annual programs of expenditure and investment of the Company with the respective projects, in compliance with the budget limits approved;

IV- deliberating on trademarks and patents, names and insignia;

V - appointment and removal from office of the holders of the general structure of the Company directly linked to the Executive Board, as defined in the Basic Organization Plan, based on the criteria established by the Board of Directors.

VI - submitting to the Fiscal Council, the Board of Directors and the Statutory Audit Committee, by June 30 of each year, a consolidated report, of the previous year, on the cost of health care benefits under the self-management modality, with the minimum content established by article 3 of CGPAR Resolution No. 22, of 2018, which will also include corrective measures proposals with deadlines for implementation and the respective people in charge, if necessary. 37 Art. 35 - Having matters within its competence the Executive Board shall meet with most of its members, including the CEO or his/her substitute, and, extraordinarily by convening the CEO or 2/3 (two-thirds) of the Executive Directors. §1- The Executive Board shall be advised by the Statutory Technical Committee on Investment and Disinvestment. §2 - The members of the Executive Board will have up to eight (8) Statutory Technical Advisory Committees, comprised of senior managers of the Company's general structure, with specific duties of analysis and recommendation on certain matters, as provided for in the respective Internal Rules, complying with the provisions of art. 160 of the Brazilian Corporation Law. §3- The advice of the Statutory Technical Committees is not binding on the Executive Board or its members, as the case may be, however, they shall be a necessary condition for the examination and deliberation of the matter within the scope of their respective powers. §4- The composition, rules of operation and duties of the Statutory Technical Committees shall be disciplined in Internal Rules to be approved by the Board of Directors. Art. 36 - It is incumbent, individually: §1- To the CEO: I- convene, preside over and coordinate the work of Executive Board meetings; II- propose to the Board of Directors, the nomination of Executive Officers; III- provide information to the Board of Directors, the Minister of State to which the company is subordinate, and the control organs of the Federal Government, as well as the Federal Court of Accounts and the National Congress; IV- ensure the mobilization of resources to cope with situations of severe risk to health, safety and the environment; V- exercise other powers conferred by the Board of Directors. §2- The Executive Officer who is assigned to the investors' relations role: I- take responsibility for providing information to the investing audience, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and the national and international stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets, as well as to the corresponding regulatory and supervisory entities, and keep the Company's records up to date with these institutions. §3- The Executive Officer to whom the compliance and governance area is assigned guide and promote the implementation of governance and compliance standards, guidelines and procedures. §4 - To the CEO and each Executive Officer, among the contact areas described in the Basic Plan of Organization: I- implement the strategic plan and budget approved by the Board of Directors, using the management system of the Company; II- hire and dismiss employees and formalize the designations to managerial posts and functions; III- designate employees for missions abroad; 38 IV- monitor, control and report to the Executive Board on technical and operational activities of wholly-owned subsidiaries and companies in which Petrobras participates or with which it is associated; V- designate and instruct the Company's representatives at General Meetings of wholly-owned subsidiaries, controlled and affiliated companies, pursuant to the guidelines set forth by the Board of Directors, as well as the applicable corporate guidelines; VI- manage, supervise and evaluate the performance of the activities of the units under their direct responsibility, as defined in the Basic Plan of Organization, as well as practice acts of management correlated to such activities, whereas they may set value limits for the delegation of the practice of these acts, in compliance with the corporate rules adopted by the Executive Board; VII- approve the rules and procedures for the performance of the activities of the units under their direct responsibility, as defined in the Basic Plan of Organization. Art. 37- The deliberations of the Executive Board shall be taken by majority vote of the attending members and shall recorded in the specific book of minutes. Sole paragraph. In the event of a tie, the CEO shall have the casting vote. Art. 38- The Executive Board shall forward to the Board of Directors copies of the minutes of its meetings and provide the information needed to evaluate the performance of the Company's activities. Chapter V - General Meeting Art. 39- The Ordinary General Meeting shall be held annually within the period established in art. 132 of the Corporate Law, in a place, date and time previously set by the Board of Directors, to deliberate on matters within its competence, especially: I- rendering of the administrators' accounts, examine, discuss and vote the financial statements; II- decide on the allocation of net profit for the year and the distribution of dividends; III- elect the members of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee. Art. 40- The Extraordinary General Meeting, in addition to the cases provided for by law, shall be convened by a call of the Board of Directors, the latter preceded by advice from the Minority Committee, pursuant to art. 30, §4 and 5 of these Articles of Incorporation, when appropriate, to deliberate on matters of interest to the Company, especially: I- reform of the Bylaws; II- modification in social capital; - evaluation of assets which the shareholder contributes for capital increase; IV- issuance of debentures convertible into shares or their sale when in treasury; V- incorporation of the Company to another company, its dissolution, transformation, demerger, merger;

VI- participation of the Company in a group of companies; 39 VII- dismissal of members of the Board of Directors; VIII- sale of debentures convertible into shares held the Company and issuance of its wholly-owned subsidiaries and controlled companies; IX- cancellation of the open Company registration; X- selection of a specialized company, based on the presentation by the Board of Directors of a triple list of specialized companies, with proven experience and independence as to the decision-making power of the Company, its administrators and / or controlling shareholder, and requirements and responsibilities of §§ 1 and 6 of art. 8 of the Business Corporate Act, for the preparation of an appraisal report of its shares for the respective economic value, to be used in the event of cancellation of the registration as a publicly-held company or Level 2; XI- waiver to the right to subscription of shares or debentures convertible into shares of wholly-owned subsidiaries, controlled or affiliated companies; XII- approval of the requirements of the Nomination Policy which are additional to those included in the applicable legislation to members of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee. §1- The deliberation on the matter referred to in item XI of this Article shall be taken by an absolute majority of the votes of common shares in circulation, not computing blank votes. §2 - In the event of a public offer made by the controlling shareholder, said shareholder shall bear the costs of preparation of the appraisal report. §3- In the hypotheses of art. 30, §4 and 5, the opinion of the Minority Committee and the manifestation of the Board of Directors, when it differs from the opinion of the Minority Committee, shall be included in the management proposal that will instruct the vote of the Ordinary Shareholders at the General Meeting. §4- The controlling shareholder may express an opinion contrary to the advice of the Minority Committee and may provide reasons for which it considers that such recommendations should not be followed. Art. 41- The General Meeting shall set, annually, the overall or individual amount of the remuneration of officers, as well as the limits of their profit shares, pursuant to the norms of specific legislation, and that of the members of the Advisory Committees to the Board of Directors. Art. 42 - The General Meetings shall be chaired by the CEO of the Company or a substitute designated by the latter, whereas, in the absence of both, by 1 (one) shareholder chosen by the majority of votes of those present. Art. 43- In addition to the in-person manner, the Company may hold meetings partially or exclusively in digital form. Sole paragraph. The notice of meeting and the other documents of the meeting shall contain information on the rules and procedures on how shareholders may participate and vote at a distance in the meeting, including information necessary and sufficient for shareholders to access and use the system, and whether the meeting shall be held partially or exclusively digital. 40 Chapter VI - Audit Committee Art. 44- The permanent Audit Committee consists of up to five (5) members and their respective alternates, elected by the Ordinary General Meeting, all resident in the Country, subject to the requirements and impediments set forth in the Brazilian Corporation Law, in the Indication Policy, in the Decree Nº 8.945, dated December 27, 2016 and in art. 21, paragraph 1, 2 and 3 of these Articles of Incorporation, shareholders or not, of which one (1) will be elected by the holders of the minority common shares and another by the holders of the preferred shares, in a separate vote. §1- Among the members of the Audit Committee, one (1) will be appointed by the Minister of Economy, as representative of the National Treasury. §2- In the event of vacancy, resignation, impediment or unjustified absence to two consecutive meetings, the member of the Audit Committee shall be replaced, until the end of the term of office, by the respective alternate.

§3- The members of the Audit Committee will be invested in their positions by signing the declaration of acceptance of office in the book of minutes and opinions of the Audit Committee, which will include: (i) the subscription to the Instrument of Consent of the Members of the Audit Committee pursuant to the provisions of the Level 2 Regulation, as well as compliance with legal requirements applicable, and (ii) consent to the terms of the arbitration clause dealt with in art. 58 of these Bylaws.

§4- The procedure set forth in art. 21, §4, 5 and 7 of these Bylaws to the nominations for members of the Audit Committee.

§5 - The members of the Audit Committee must also declare if they meet the independence criteria set forth in art. 18, § 5 of these Bylaws.

Art. 45 - The term of office of Audit Committee members is 1 (one) year, whereas 2 (two) consecutive reelections are permitted.

§1 - The reelection of the Audit Committee member who does not participate in any annual training provided by the Company in the last 2 (two) years is prohibited. §2- Once the maximum renewal period has expired, the return of the Audit Committee Member to Petrobras can only occur after a period equivalent to one (1) term of performance.

Art. 46 - The remuneration of the members of the Audit Committee, in addition to the compulsory reimbursement of travel and stay expenses necessary for the performance of the function, shall be fixed by the General Meeting that elects them, subject to the limit established in Act N. 9.292 of July 12, 1996.

Art. 47 - It competes to the Audit Committee, without prejudice to other powers which are conferred on it by virtue of legal provision or by determination of the General Meeting:

I- inspect, by any of its members, the acts of officers and verify the fulfillment of their legal and statutory duties; 41 II- opine on the annual report of management, ensuring the inclusion in its opinion of the additional information it deems necessary or useful to the deliberation of the General Meeting; III- opine on the proposals of officers, to be submitted to the General Management, concerning the modification of the social capital, issuance of debentures or subscription bonus, investment plans or capital budgets, distribution of dividends, transformation, incorporation, merger or division of the Company; IV- denounce, by any of its members, to the management bodies and, if such bodies do not take the necessary measures to protect the interests of the Company, to the General Meeting, the errors, frauds or crimes that they discover, and suggest actions useful to the Company; V- to call the Ordinary General Meeting if the directors delay the call for more than one (1) month, and the Extraordinary Meeting whenever there are serious or urgent reasons, including in the agenda of the meetings the matters they deem necessary; VI - analyze, at least on a quarterly basis, the balance sheet and other financial statements prepared periodically by the Executive Board; VII- examine the financial statements of the fiscal period and opine on them; VIII- exercise these attributions during liquidation. IX - analyzing Annual Report (RAINT) and Annual Internal Auditing Plan (PAINT); X- carrying out annual performance self-assessment; XI - monitoring the proprietary, financial and budgetary execution, being able to analyze corporate books and any other documents and request information; XII - monitoring compliance with the Company's limit of participation to fund health care benefits and private pension plans; and XIII - monitoring the implementation of corrective measures approved by the Board of Directors, within the scope of the consolidated annual report on the cost of health care benefits under the self-management modality. Sole paragraph. The members of the Audit Committee shall participate, compulsorily, in the meetings of the Board of Directors which evaluate the matters referred to in items II, III and VII of this article. Chapter VII - Company Employees Art. 48- The employees of Petrobras are subject to labor legislation and the internal rules of the Company, in compliance to the legal standards applicable to employees of mixed-capital companies. Art. 49- The admission of employees by Petrobras and its wholly-owned subsidiaries and controlled companies shall obey a public selection process, in accordance with the terms approved by the Executive Board. Art. 50- The functions of the Senior Administration and the responsibilities of the respective holders shall be defined in the Basic Organizational Plan of the Company. §1- The positions referred to in the caput of this article, linked to the Board of Directors, may exceptionally, and at the discretion of the Board of Directors, be 42 attributed to technicians or specialists who are not part of the Company's permanent staff, by means of positions in commission of free provision. §2- The functions referred to in the caput of this article, linked to the Executive Board or its members, may, on a proposal and justification of the Board of Executive Officers and approval of the Board of Directors, exceptionally be assigned to technicians or specialists who are not part of the Board of Directors. Company's permanent staff, by means of positions in commission of free provision. §3- The managerial functions that are part of the organizational framework of the Company, in the other levels, shall have the responsibilities of holders as defined in the rules of the respective bodies. Art. 51- Notwithstanding the requisitions provided by law, the transfer of employees of Petrobras and its wholly-owned subsidiaries or controlled companies shall depend on the approval, in each case, of the Executive Board and shall be made whenever possible, through the reimbursement of the corresponding costs. Art. 52- The Company shall allocate a portion of the yearly results to be distributed among its employees, pursuant to the criteria approved by the Board of Directors, in compliance with the legislation in force. Chapter VIII - General Provisions Art. 53- The activities of Petrobras shall obey the Basic Plan of Organization, which shall contain, among others, the organization model and define the nature and responsibilities of each unit of the general structure and the subordination relations necessary to the operation of Petrobras, pursuant to these Bylaws. Art. 54 - The fiscal year shall coincide with the calendar year, ending on December 31 of each year, when the balance sheet and other financial statements shall be prepared and shall meet the applicable legal provisions. §1 - Subject to legal provisions The Company may prepare balance sheets, making interim dividend payments based on earnings or interest on own capital verified in semiannual or lower balance sheets, considering the results obtained in each quarter by resolution of the Board of Directors, subject to legal provisions. §2 - The Board of Directors may approve the payment of intermediate dividends to the profit reserve account existing in the last balance sheet approved at the General Meeting. §3 - Intermediate and interim dividends and interest on equity shall be allocated to the minimum mandatory dividend. Art. 55- On the funds transferred by the Federal Government or deposited by minority shareholders, for the purpose of increasing the capital of the Company, financial charges equivalent to the SELIC rate from the day of transfer to the date of capitalization shall apply. Art. 56- Petrobras will shall allocate, from the net profit assessed on its annual Balance Sheet, the share of 0.5% (five tenths percent) of paid-in capital, for the constitution of a special reserve intended to the costing of research and technological development programs of the Company. 43 Sole paragraph. The accrued balance of the reserve provided for in this article shall not exceed 5% (five percent) of paid-in capital. Art. 57- Once the distribution of the minimum dividend referred to in art. 8 of these Bylaws is decided, the General Meeting, in compliance with the terms of corporate legislation and specific federal norms, may assign specific percentages or gratuityto the members of the Executive Board of the Company, as variable remunerationprofit sharing for the fiscal year ended. Sole Paragraph. Within the limits approved by the General Meeting, the Board of Directors may set variable compensation to the members of the Board of Executive Officers based on individual targets and performance indicators or on the basis of other previously approved criteria, as well as to grant exceptionalities, in extraordinary and duly justified cases, to meet the approved goals, pursuant to article 37 of Decree 8945/16. Art. 58- The Executive Board may authorize the practice of reasonable gratuitous acts for the benefit of employees or the community in which the company participates, including the donation of non-existent goods, in view of their social responsibilities, as provided in § 4 of art. 154 of the Corporate Law. Art. 59 - The Company, shareholders, administrators and members of the Audit Committee undertake to resolve, through arbitration, before the Market Arbitration Chamber, any dispute or controversies that may arise among them, related to or arising, in particular, from the application, validity, effectiveness, interpretation, violation and effects of the provisions contained in the Brazilian Corporation Law, Law 13303, of June 30, 2016, in the Company's Bylaws, in the rules issued by the National Monetary Council, Banco Central do Brasil and the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in other rules applicable to the operation of the general stock market, in addition to those contained in the Level 2 Regulation, Arbitration Regulation, Participation Agreement and Level 2 Sanctions Regulation. Sole Paragraph. The provisions of the caput do not apply to disputes or controversies that refer to Petrobras activities based on art. 1 of Law No. 9478, dated August 6, 1997, and complying with the provisions of these By-Laws regarding the public interest that justified the Company's creation, as well as disputes or controversies involving inalienable rights. Art. 60- Contracts entered into by Petrobras for the acquisition of goods and services shall be preceded by a bidding procedure, in accordance with the applicable legislation Art. 61- The sale of the shareholding control of Petrobras, either through a single operation or through successive operations, may only be contracted under the condition, suspensive or resolving, that the acquirer undertakes, observing the conditions and the terms established in current legislation and in the Level 2 Regulation, make a public offer for the acquisition of the shares of the other shareholders, to assure them equal treatment to that given to the selling controlling shareholder. §1- The public offering, provided for in the caput of this article, shall also be carried out when there is (i) onerous assignment of subscription rights for shares and other 44 securities or rights related to securities convertible into shares, resulting in the sale of the control of the Company; or (ii) in case of sale of control of a company that holds control of Petrobras, in which case the selling controlling shareholder will be obliged to declare to B3 the amount attributed to Petrobras in said sale and attach documentation proving that value. §2- Any person who acquires control by virtue of a private share purchase agreement entered into with the controlling shareholder, involving any number of shares, shall be bound to: (i) execute the public offering referred to in the caput of this article, and (ii) to pay, in the following terms, an amount equal to the difference between the price of the public offering and the amount paid per share, months prior to the date of acquisition of control, duly updated up to the date of payment. The said amount shall be distributed among all persons who sold Petrobras shares at the trading sessions in which the buyer made the acquisitions, in proportion to the daily net selling balance of each one, and B3 is responsible for operating the distribution, in compliance with its regulations. §3 - The selling controlling shareholder will only transfer ownership of its shares if the buyer subscribes the Instrument of Consent of the Controlling Shareholders. The Company will only register the transfer of shares to the buyer, or to those who come to hold the power of control, if they subscribe to the Instrument of Consent of the Controllers referred to in Level 2 Regulation. §4- Petrobras will only register a shareholder's agreement that provides for the exercise of control power if its signatories subscribe the Instrument of Consent of the Controllers. Art. 62 - In the event of cancellation of Petrobras' public company registration and consequent egress from Level 2, a minimum price must be offered to the shares, corresponding to the economic value determined by a specialized company chosen by the General Meeting, pursuant to the Business Corporation Act, and as provided in art. 40, item XI of these Bylaws. Sole paragraph. The costs of hiring a specialized company covered by this article will be borne by the controlling shareholder. Art. 63- In case the Company's egress from Level 2 is deliberated so that the securities issued by it will be admitted to trading outside Level 2, or by virtue of a corporate reorganization operation, in which the company resulting from such reorganization does not has its securities admitted to trading on Level 2 within a period of 120 (one hundred and twenty) days from the date of the general meeting that approved said transaction, the controlling shareholder shall make a public offer for the acquisition of the shares belonging to the other shareholders of the Company, at least, by the respective economic value, to be determined in an appraisal report prepared pursuant to art. 40, item X of these Bylaws, respecting the applicable legal and regulatory rules. §1- The controlling shareholder will be exempt from making a public tender offer referred to in the caput of this article if the Company leaves Corporate Governance Level 2 due to the execution of the Company's agreement to participate in the special segment of B3, namely "Novo Mercado" ("New Market"), or if the company 45 resulting from a corporate reorganization obtains authorization to trade securities on the New Market within a period of one hundred and twenty (120) days as of the date of the general shareholders' meeting that approved said transaction. Art. 64- In the event that there is no controlling shareholder, in case the Company's egress from Level 2 of Corporate Governance is deliberated so that the securities issued by it will be admitted to trading outside Level 2 of Corporate Governance, or by virtue of a reorganization operation in which the company resulting from such reorganization does not have its securities admitted to trading on Level 2 of Corporate Governance or New Market within a period of 120 (one hundred and twenty) days as of the date of the general meeting that approved said transaction, the egress will be conditional on the realization of a public offering for the acquisition of shares under the same conditions set forth in art. 63 of these Articles of Incorporation. §1- The said general meeting shall define the person (s) responsible for conducting the public tender offer, the person(s) present at the meeting shall expressly assume the obligation to perform the offer. §2- In the absence of a definition of those responsible for conducting the public offering for the acquisition of shares, in the event of a corporate reorganization operation, in which the company resulting from such reorganization does not have its securities admitted for trading in Level 2 of Corporate Governance, voted in favor of the corporate reorganization to make such offer. Art. 65- The egress of Petrobras from Level 2 of Corporate Governance due to noncompliance with the obligations contained in the Level 2 Regulation is conditioned to the effectiveness of a public offering for the acquisition of shares, at least by the Economic Value of the shares, to be determined in an appraisal report dealt with in art. 40, item X of these Bylaws, respecting the applicable legal and regulatory rules. §1- The controlling shareholder shall carry out the public offering for acquisition of shares provided for in the caput of this article. §2- If there is no controlling shareholder and egress from Level 2 of Corporate Governance referred to in the caput results of a resolution of the general meeting, the shareholders who voted in favor of the resolution that implied the respective noncompliance shall carry out the tender offer in the caput. §3- If there is no controlling shareholder and the egress of Level 2 of Corporate Governance referred to in the caput occurs due to an act or fact of management, the Company's Managers shall call a general meeting of shareholders whose agenda will be the resolution on how to remedy noncompliance with the obligations contained in the Level 2 Regulation or, if applicable, resolve on the Company's egress from Level 2 of Corporate Governance. §4- If the general meeting referred to in §3 above decides for the Company's egress from Level 2 of Corporate Governance, said general meeting shall define the person(s) responsible for conducting the public tender offer provided for in the caput, who, present at the meeting, must expressly assume the obligation to make the offer. 46 ANNEX II Comparative table with the proposed changes 47 Comparative Table Previous version Proposed version Rationale Art. 17- Petrobras shall be run by a Board of Art. 17- Petrobras shall be run by a Board of Directors, Adaptation to item 3.1 of SEST's Directors, with deliberative functions, and with deliberative functions, and an Executive Board. New Bylaws Model. an Executive Board. Sole Paragraph. Pursuant to the legal rules related to indirect public administration, the managers must guide the Company's operations in compliance with the principles and best practices adopted and developed by national and international institutions and forums that are reference in corporate governance. Art. 22- The members of the Board of Art. 22- The members of the Board of Directors and Adaptation to item 3.4 of SEST's Directors and Executive Board shall be Executive Board shall be invested in their positions upon New Bylaws Model. invested in their positions upon signing the signing the statements of inauguration in the book of statements of inauguration in the book of minutes of the Board of Directors and the Executive minutes of the Board of Directors and the Board, respectively. (…) Executive Board, respectively. (…) Paragraph 4 - In the case of Executive Officers, the asset and income annual declaration will also be submitted to the Public Ethics Committee of the Presidency of the Republic - CEP/PR. 48 Comparative Table Previous version Proposed version Rationale Art. 23- The members of the Board of Art. 23- The members of the Board of Directors and of Directors and of the Executive Board shall be the Executive Board shall be accountable, pursuant to Adaptation to items 3.9 and 3.10 of accountable, pursuant to article 158, of the article 158, of the Corporate Law severally and jointly, SEST's New Bylaws Model. Corporate Law severally and jointly, for such for such acts they perform and for such losses resulting Renumbering of the other acts they perform and for such losses therefrom for the Company, and they shall not be paragraphs. resulting therefrom for the Company, and allowed to participate in such decisions on operations they shall not be allowed to participate in involving other companies in which they hold any such decisions on operations involving other interest, or have held administration positions in a companies in which they hold any interest, or period immediately prior to the investiture in the have held administration positions in a Company. period immediately prior to the investiture Paragraph 2 - At meetings of the collegiate bodies, in the Company. before or during resolutions, members who are in conflict with the matter under discussion must report their conflicts of interest or private interests and withdraw from the meeting. If they fail to do so, any other person may report the conflict, if he/she is aware of it, and the collegiate body must record the conflict in the minutes and resolve on it as per its Internal Regulations and the applicable legislation.(...) Paragraph 5 - The limits and form of defense in legal and administrative proceedings will be established in the Indemnity Commitment Application and Governance Policy, approved by the Board of Directors. 49 Comparative Table Previous version Proposed version Rationale Art. 27- The CEO and Executive Directors Art. 27- The CEO and Executive Directors may not be Adaptation to items 5.7 and 5.4 of may not be absent from office, annually, for absent from office, annually, for more than 30 (thirty) SEST's New Bylaws Model. more than 30 (thirty) days, whether or not days, whether or not consecutive, without leave of Renumbering of the other consecutive, without leave of absence or absence or authorization of the Board of Directors. paragraphs. authorization of the Board of Directors. Paragraph 1 - The CEO and Executive Paragraph 1 - The CEO and Executive Directors shall be Directors shall be entitled, annually, to 30 entitled, annually, to 30 (thirty) days of paid license (thirty) days of paid license upon prior upon prior authorization of the Board of Executive authorization of the Board of Executive Directors, whereas the payment in double of the Directors, whereas the payment in double of remuneration for the license not enjoyed in the previous the remuneration for the license not enjoyed year shall be prohibited. in the previous year shall be prohibited. Paragraph 2 - The CEO's paid leave will be authorized by the Board of Executive Officers, and the CEO will authorize the paid leave of the other members of the Board of Executive Officers. (...) Paragraph 5 - In the event of vacancy of any member of the Board of Executive Officers, the CEO will appoint a replacement from within the Board of Executive Officers, until the election of the new Executive Director pursuant to art. 20 of these Bylaws. 50 Comparative Table Previous version Proposed version Rationale Art. 30- The Board of Directors shall further Art. 30- The Board of Directors shall further decide on Updating of nomenclature, decide on the following matters: the following matters: considering Petrobras' new Code of (…) (…) Ethics and Conduct. VIII- Code of Ethics, Code of Best Practices VIII- Code of Ethical Conduct, Code of Best Practices and and Internal Rules of the Board of Directors Internal Rules of the Board of Directors and Code of and Code of Conduct of the Petrobras Conduct of the Petrobras System; System; XVII - the consolidated annual report on the cost of Wording adapted to comply with health care benefits under the self-management art. 4 of SEST Ordinance No. modality, with the minimum content established by 17,726. Renumbering of the last article 3 of Resolution CGPAR No. 22 of 2018; item. (...) Paragraph 7 - The Audit Committee will be made up of Paragraph included to comply with members of the Board of Directors and external SEC's new understanding of the members, who will meet the requirements and participation of external members impediments provided for in the Brazilian Corporation in the CAE of Petrobras. Law, Law No. 13,303, of June 30, 2016, Decree No. 8,945, of December 27, 2016, the Nomination Policy and paragraphs 1 and 2 of art. 21 of these Bylaws. 51 Paragraph 8 - The Code of Ethics and Conduct will be prepared and disclosed in accordance with Law No. 13,303, of June 30, 2016, and Decree No. 8,945 of December 27, 2016. Paragraph 9 - The Company will have Internal Audit and Ombudsman areas, whose hiring process will be established by the Board of Directors, with the assistance of the People Committee. Paragraph 10 - The Board of Directors will be responsible for monitoring, at least every six months, the implementation of any corrective measures approved within the scope of the report prepared by the Board of Executive Officers, pursuant to item XVII above, and should it conclude that such measures are insufficient or unenforceable, it will set a deadline for adjustments and new submission. Adaptation to item 3.8 of SEST's New Bylaws Model. Adaptation to item 10.1 of SEST's New Bylaws Model. Wording adapted to comply with art. 4 of SEST Ordinance No. 17,726. 52 Comparative Table Previous version Proposed version Rationale Art. 34- The Executive Board shall be Art. 34- The Executive Board shall be responsible for: Inclusion for compliance with art. 2 responsible for: (…) of SEST Ordinance No. 17,726. VI - submitting to the Fiscal Council, the Board of Directors and the Statutory Audit Committee, by June 30 of each year, a consolidated report, of the previous year, on the cost of health care benefits under the self- management modality, with the minimum content established by article 3 of CGPAR Resolution No. 22, of 2018, which will also include corrective measures proposals with deadlines for implementation and the respective people in charge, if necessary. 53 Comparative Table Previous version Proposed version Rationale Art. 47- It competes to the Audit Committee, Art. 47- The members of the Board of Directors and of without prejudice to other powers which are the Executive Board shall be accountable, pursuant to conferred on it by virtue of legal provision or article 158, of the Corporate Law severally and jointly, by determination of the General Meeting: for such acts they perform and for such losses resulting (…) therefrom for the Company, and they shall not be allowed to participate in such decisions on operations involving other companies in which they hold any interest, or have held administration positions in a period immediately prior to the investiture in the Company. (…) IX - analyzing Annual Report (RAINT) and Annual Internal Auditing Plan (PAINT); X- carrying out annual performance self-assessment; Inclusion of items IX and XII to XI - monitoring the proprietary, financial and budgetary adapt to item 6.7 of SEST's New execution, being able to analyze corporate books and Bylaws Model. any other documents and request information; XII - monitoring compliance with the Company's limit of participation to fund health care benefits and private pension plans; and XIII - monitoring the implementation of corrective Inclusion for compliance with art. 5 measures approved by the Board of Directors, within the of SEST Ordinance No. 17,726. scope of the consolidated annual report on the cost of 54 health care benefits under the self-management modality. Comparative Table Previous version Proposed version Rationale Art. 57- Once the distribution of the Art. 57- Once the distribution of the minimum dividend Aligning the wording with article minimum dividend referred to in art. 8 of referred to in art. 8 of these Bylaws is decided, the 152 and Law 6,404/76, observing these Bylaws is decided, the General General Meeting, in compliance with the terms of the Board of Directors' authority to Meeting, in compliance with the terms of corporate legislation and specific federal norms, may set the target plans and corporate legislation and specific federal assign specific percentages or gratuityto the members performance assessments of the norms, may assign specific percentages or of the Executive Board of the Company, as variable members of the Board of Executive gratuity to the members of the Executive remunerationprofit sharing for the fiscal year ended. Officers, as well as to make Board of the Company, as variable Sole Paragraph. Within the limits approved by the possible adjustments for variable remuneration. General Meeting, the Board of Directors may set variable compensation, pursuant to article compensation to the members of the Board of Executive 37 and paragraphs 3 and 5 of Officers based on individual targets and performance Decree 8,945/16. indicators or on the basis of other previously approved criteria, as well as to grant exceptionalities, in extraordinary and duly justified cases, to meet the approved goals, pursuant to article 37 of Decree 8945/16. 55 ANNEX III Petrobras's Bylaws after changes 56 BYLAWS OF PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS Chapter I - Nature, Headquarters and Purpose of the Company Art. 1º - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, hereinafter referred to as "Petrobras" or "Company", is a mixed capital company, under control of the Federal Government, for an indefinite term, which shall be governed by the rules of private law - in general - and specifically, by the Corporation Law (Law 6,404 of December 15, 1976), by Law Nº 13.303, of June 30, 2016, by Decree Nº 8.945, of December 27, 2016, and by this Bylaws. §1 - Federal Government control shall be exercised through the ownership and possession of at least 50% (fifty per cent) plus 1 (one) share, of the voting capital of the Company. §2 - Upon the adherence of Petrobras to B3's Level 2 Corporate Governance special listing segment, the Company, its shareholders, officers and Board of Auditors members became subject to the provisions of Corporate Governance Level 2 Listing Regulation of Brasil Bolsa Balcão - B3 (Level 2 Regulation). §3 - The provisions of Level 2 Regulation shall prevail over the statutory provisions in such event of loss of rights affecting the beneficiaries of such public offerings included in this Bylaws, except for the provisions of articles 30, §§4 and 5, 40, §§3 and 4, and 58, sole paragraph of this Bylaws. Art. 2 - Petrobras is based in and subject to the jurisdiction of the city of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, whereas it may establish subsidiaries, agencies, branches and offices both in Brazil and abroad. Art. 3 - The purpose of the Company is the research, extraction, refining, processing, trading, and transport of oil from wells, shale or other rocks, its products, natural gas, and other hydrocarbon fluids, in addition to energy-related activities, whereas it may promote the research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of all forms of energy and any other related activities or the like. §1- The economic activities linked to its business purpose shall be developed by the Company as free competition with other companies according to market conditions, in compliance with the other principles and guidelines of Law no. 9,478, of August 6, 1997 and Law no. 10,438, of April 26, 2002. §2- Petrobras, either directly or through its whole-owned subsidiaries and controlled companies, whether or not associated to a third party, may exercise any of the activities under its business purpose in the Country or outside the national territory. §3- Petrobras may have its activities, provided in compliance with its corporate purpose, guided by the Federal Government to contribute to the public interest that justified its creation, aiming at meeting the objective of the national energy policy as set forth in article 1, section V, of Law Nº 9,478 of August 6, 1997. 57 §4- In exercising the attribution referred to in paragraph 3 above, the Federal Government may only guide the Company to assume obligations or responsibilities, including the implementation of investment projects and the assumption of specific operating costs/results, such as those relating to the sale of fuels, as well as any other related activities, under conditions different from those of any other private sector company operating in the same market, when: I - stipulated by a law or regulation, as well as provided for under a contract, covenant, or adjustment agreed upon with a public entity that is competent to establish such obligation, abiding by the broad publicity of such instruments; and - the cost and revenues thereof have been broken down and disseminated in a transparent manner, including in the accounting plan.

§5 In the event of paragraphs 3 and 4 above, the Investment and the Minority Committees, in their advisory duties to the Board of Directors, will assess and measure, based on the technical-economic evaluation criteria for investment projects, and for specific operating costs/income used by the Company's management, if the obligations and liabilities to be undertaken, are different from those of any other privately-held company operating in the same market..

§6 - When directed by the Federal Government to contribute to the public interest, the Company shall only assume such obligations or responsibilities:

I - that abide by such market conditions stipulated in §5 above; or

II - that comply with the provisions of sections I and II of paragraph 4 above, abiding by such criteria set forth in §5 above, and in this case, the Federal Government shall previously compensate the Company for the difference between such market conditions defined in §5 above and the operating result or economic return of the assumed obligation.

§7- The exercise of such attribution referred to in paragraph 3 above shall be the subject of the annual chart subscribed by the members of the Board of Directors, as referred to in article 13, section I, of Decree nº 8.945, of December 27, 2016. Chapter II - Capital, Shares and Shareholders Art. 4 - Share Capital is R$ 205,431,960,490.52 (two hundred five billion, four hundred thirty-one million, nine hundred sixty thousand, four hundred ninety reais and fifty-two cents), divided into 13,044,496,930 (thirteen billion, forty-four million, four hundred ninety-six thousand, nine hundred thirty) shares without nominal value, 7,442,454,142 (seven billion, four hundred forty-two million, four hundred fifty-four thousand, one hundred forty-two) of which are common shares and 5,602,042,788 (five billion, six hundred two million, forty-two thousand, seven hundred eighty-eight) of which are preferred shares. §1- Capital increases through the issuance of shares shall be submitted in advance to the decision of the General Meeting. §2- The Company, by resolution of the Board of Directors, may acquire its own shares to be held as treasury stock, for cancellation or subsequent sale, up to the 58 amount of the balance of profit and reserves available, except for the legal balance, without reduction of capital stock, pursuant to the legislation in force. §3- Capital stock may be increased with the issuance of preferred shares, without maintaining the ratio to common shares, in compliance with the legal limit of two- thirds of the capital stock and the preemptive right of all shareholders. §4- The controlling shareholder shall implement such measures designed to keep outstanding a minimum of 25% (twenty five percent) of the shares issued by the Company. Art. 5 - Company shares shall be common shares, with the right to vote, and preferred shares, the latter always without the right to vote. §1 - Preferred shares shall be non-convertible into common shares and vice versa. §2 - Preferred shares shall have priority in the event of repayment of capital and the receipt of dividends, of at least 5% (five per cent) as calculated on the part of the capital represented by this kind of shares, or 3% (three percent) of the net equity value of the share, whichever the greater, participating on equal terms with common shares in capital increases arising from the capitalization of reserves and profits. §3 - Preferred shares shall non-cumulatively participate in equal conditions with common shares in the distribution of dividends, when in excess to the minimum percentage they are afforded under the preceding paragraph. §4 - Preferred shares shall be entitled to be included in a public offering for the sale of equity shares as a result of the sale of Company control at the same price and under the same conditions offered to the selling controlling shareholder. Art. 6 - The payment of shares shall conform to the standards established by the General Assembly. In the event of late payment of the shareholder, and irrespective of challenges, the Company may promote the execution or determine the sale of shares, on account and risk of said shareholder. Art. 7 - All Company shares shall be book-entry shares and shall be maintained in the name of their holders, in a deposit account at a financial institution authorized by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil - CVM, without issue of certificate. Art. 8 - Shareholders shall be entitled at each financial year to dividends and/or interest on own capital, which may not be lower than 25% (twenty-five per cent) of adjusted net income, pursuant to the Brazilian Corporate Act, prorated by the shares to which the capital of the Company is to be divided. Art. 9 - Unless the General Meeting decides otherwise, the Company shall make the payment of dividends and interest on own capital due to the shareholders within 60 (sixty) days from the date on which they are declared, and in any event within the corresponding accounting period, observing the relevant legal standards. Sole paragraph. The Company may, by resolution of its Board of Directors, advance values to its shareholders as dividends or interest on own capital, whereas such advances shall be adjusted at the SELIC rate from the date of actual payment to the end of the respective fiscal period, pursuant to art. 204 of the Corporate Law. 59 Art. 10- Dividends not claimed by shareholders within 3 (three) years from the date on which they have been made available to shareholders shall expire in favor of the Company. Art. 11- The values of dividends and interest as payment on own capital due to the National Treasury and other shareholders shall be subject to financial charges equivalent to the SELIC rate from the end of the fiscal period until the actual day of payment, notwithstanding the applicability of default interest when such payment does not occur on the date fixed by the General Assembly. Art. 12- In addition to the Federal Government, as controlling shareholder of the Company, shareholders may be individuals or legal entities, both Brazilian or foreign, whether or not resident in the country. Art. 13- Shareholders may be represented at General Meetings in the manner provided for in art. 126 of the Corporate Law, showing, in the act, or depositing, in advance, the receipt issued by the depositary financial institution, along with the document of identification or power of attorney with special powers. The company may require the shareholder who intends to participate at a distance through the electronic system to deposit the documents mentioned in the notice of meeting no later than two (2) days before the date of the meeting, except in the event that the law or regulation establishes a different deadline. §1- The representation of the Federal Government at General Meetings of the Company shall occur in accordance with the specific federal legislation. §2- At the General Shareholders Meeting which decides on the election of Board of Directors members, the right to vote of preferred shareholders is subject to the satisfaction of the condition defined in §6 of the art. 141 of the Corporate Law, of proven uninterrupted ownership of equity during the period of 3 (three) months, at least, immediately prior to the staging of the Meeting. Chapter III - Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries, Controlled Companies, and Affiliates Art. 14- For the strict fulfillment of activities linked to its purpose, Petrobras may, pursuant to the authorization conferred by Law no. 9,478, of August 6, 1997, constitute, and, pursuant to the legislation in force, extinguish wholly-owned subsidiaries, companies whose business purpose is to participate in other companies, pursuant to art. 8, § 2 of Decree no. 8,945, of December 27, 2016, as well as join other companies, either as majority or minority shareholder. Art. 15- In observance of the provisions of Law no. 9,478, of August 6, 1997, Petrobras and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, controlled companies, and affiliates may acquire shares or quotas in other companies, participate in special-purpose companies, as well as join Brazilian and foreign companies, and form with them consortia, whether or not as the leading company, aiming to expand activities, gather technologies and expand investment applied to activities linked to its purpose. Art. 16- The governance rules of Petrobras, as well as common corporate rules established by Petrobras, through technical, administrative, accounting, financial 60 and legal guidance, apply entirely to its wholly-owned and controlled subsidiaries and, as far as possible, to the affiliates, taking into account the resolutions of the management bodies of each company, and the strategic planning approved by the Petrobras' Board of Directors. Sole paragraph. Any appointments to an officer position or Board of Auditors member that are incumbent on the Company in its subsidiaries, controlled and affiliated companies, even if such appointment results of a nomination by the Federal Government under the current legislation, shall fully comply with such requirements and prohibitions imposed by the Corporation Law, as well as those provided for in arts.21, §§1, 2 and 3 and 43 and paragraphs thereof of these Bylaws, Law 13.303 of June 30, 2016, and Decree Nº 8.945 of December 27, 2016. Chapter IV - Company Administration Section I - Board Members and Executive Officers Art. 17 - Petrobras shall be run by a Board of Directors, with deliberative functions, and an Executive Board. Sole Paragraph. Pursuant to the legal rules related to indirect public administration, the managers must guide the Company's operations in compliance with the principles and best practices adopted and developed by national and international institutions and forums that are reference in corporate governance. Art.18 - The Board of Directors shall be composed of at least 7 (seven) and at most 11 (eleven) members, whereas the General Shareholders Meeting shall appoint among them the Chair of the Board, all of whom with a unified term of office that may not be greater than 2 (two) years, whereas reelection is permitted. §1- Once the unified management term of its members is respected, the composition of the Board of Directors shall be alternated in order to allow constant renewal of the body, without compromising history and experience regarding the Company's business, subject to the following rules: I - The Company's president, as well as members elected by the minority shareholders, the preferred shareholders and the employees shall not participate in the rotation; - 20% (twenty percent) of the remaining board members shall be renewed every

4 (four) years. If this results in a fractional number of members, it will be rounded to the next higher integer.

§2 - In the case of vacancy in the post of CEO of the Board, the substitute shall be elected at the first ordinary meeting of the Board of Directors until the next General Assembly.

§3 - The member of the Board of Directors appointed pursuant to the caput of this article may be reelected up to three (3) consecutive times.

§4 - In the case of a member of the Board of Directors elected by the employees, the limit for reelection shall comply with current laws and regulations. 61 §5 - The Board of Directors shall be formed by at least 40% (forty percent) independent members, considered therein the member elected by employees, whereas the independence criteria shall comply pursuant to article 22, §1, of Law 13.303 of June 30, 2016 of article. 36, §1 of Decree Nº 8.945, of December 27, 2016 and of Level 2's Regulation, abiding by the more stringent criterion in case of divergence between the rules. §6 - The Board of Directors shall be composed of external members only, without any current statutory or employment ties with the Company, except for the member designated as the Company's CEO and the member elected by the employees. §7 - The members of the Board of Directors to be nominated by the Federal government to meet the minimum number of independents set forth in §5 of this article will be selected in a triple list drawn up by a specialized company with proven experience, not being allowed to interfere in the indication of this list, which will be the sole responsibility of the specialized company. §8 - Such functions as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive shall not be held by the same individual. §9- The qualification as Independent Board Member shall be expressly declared in the minutes of the general meeting that elects them. §10- When, as a result of compliance with the percentage referred to in subsection §5 of this article, fractional number of members results, rounding to the next higher integer. §11- The reelection of the Board of Directors member who does not participate in any annual training provided by the Company in the last 2 (two) years is prohibited. §12- Once the upper period of reelection is reached, the return of the Board of Directors member to the Company may only occur after the expiry of a period equivalent to 1 (one) term of office. Art. 19- In the process of electing members of the Board of Directors by the General Shareholders Meeting, the following rules shall be followed: I- Minority shareholders are entitled to elect 1 (one) Board member, if a greater number does not correspond to them through the multiple vote process; II- Holders of preferred shares jointly representing at least ten percent (10%) of the share capital, except the controlling shareholder, are ensured the right to elect and remove one (1) member of the Board of Directors by a separate vote in the General Shareholders' Meeting; III- Whenever, cumulatively, the election of the Board of Directors occurs by multiple voting system, and common or preferred shareholders exercise the right to elect Board members, the Federal Government shall be ensured the right to elect Board members in equal number to those elected by the remaining shareholders and by employees, plus 1 (one), irrespective of the number of Board members set out in art. 18 of this Statute; IV- Employees shall be entitled to nominate one (1) member of the Board of Directors in a separate vote, by direct vote of their peers, according to paragraph 1 of art. 2 of Law Nº 12.353 of December 62 V- Subject to the provisions of applicable law, the Ministry of Economy is guaranteed the right to nominate one member of the Board of Directors. Art. 20- The Executive Board shall include one (1) CEO, chosen by the Board of Directors from among its members, and up to eight (8) Executive Officers, elected by the Board of Directors, among natural persons residing in the Country, with a unified term of office that cannot exceed two (2) years, with a maximum of three (3) consecutive reelections allowed, and they can be dismissed at any time. §1 - The Board of Directors shall observe, in the selection and election of Executive Board members, their professional capacity, notorious knowledge and expertise in their respective areas of contact in which such officers shall act, in compliance to the Basic Plan of Organization. §2 - Executive Board members shall exercise their posts in a regime of full time and exclusive dedication to the service of Petrobras, nevertheless, it is permitted, after justification and approval by the Board of Directors, the concomitant exercise of officer posts at wholly-owned subsidiaries, controlled companies or affiliates of the Company and, exceptionally, at the Board of Directors of other companies. §3 - Executive Board members, in addition to the requirements of Board of Directors members, pursuant to art. 21 below, shall meet the requirement of 10 (ten) years of experience in leadership, preferably, in the business or in a related area, as specified in the Nomination Policy of the Company. §4 - The reelection of the Executive Board member who does not participate in any annual training provided by the Company in the last 2 (two) years is prohibited. §5 - Once the upper period of reelection is reached, the return of the Executive Officer to the Petrobras may only occur after the expiry of a period equivalent to 1 (one) term of office. Art. 21- The investiture in any administration position in the Company shall abide by such conditions set forth by article 147 and complemented by those provided for in article 162 of the Corporate Law, as well as those set forth in the Nomination Policy, Law 13.303 of June 30, 2016 and Decree Nº 8.945 of December 27, 2016. §1- For purposes of compliance with legal requirements and prohibitions, the Company shall furthermore consider the following conditions for the characterization of irreproachable reputation of the nominee to the post of administration, which shall be detailed in the Nomination Policy: I- not be the defendant in legal or administrative proceedings with an unfavorable ruling to the nominee by appellate courts, observing the activity to be performed; II- not have commercial or financial pending issues which have been the object of protest or inclusion in official registers of defaulters, whereas clarification to the Company on such facts is possible; - demonstrate the diligence adopted in the resolution of notes indicated in reports of internal or external control bodies in processes and/or activities under their management, when applicable;

IV - not have serious fault related to breach of the Code of Ethics, Code of Conduct, Manual of the Petrobras Program for Corruption Prevention or other internal rules, when applicable; 63 V- not have been included in the system of disciplinary consequence in the context of any subsidiary, controlled or affiliated company of Petrobras, nor have been subject to labor or administrative penalty in another legal entity of public or private law in the last 3 (three) years as a result of internal investigation, when applicable. §2- The appointment to administration position is forbidden for: I - representative of the regulatory body to which the Company is subject; - Minister of State, State Secretary and Municipal Secretary; - holder of a commission position in the federal public administration, direct or indirect, without permanent contract with the public service;

IV - statutory leader of a political party and holder of a mandate in the Legislative Power of any federative entity, even if licensed;

V - a person who has acted for the last 36 (thirty-six) months as a participant in the political party's decision-making structure;

VI - a person who worked in the last 36 (thirty-six) months in working in the organization, structuring and conducting of an electoral campaign;

VII - a person who holds office in union organization;

VIII - an individual who has entered into a contract or partnership, as a supplier or buyer, plaintiff or offeror, of goods or services of any kind, with the Federal Government, with the Company itself or with its subsidiaries based in Brazil, in the three (3) years prior to the date of his appointment;

IX - a person who has or may have any form of conflict of interest with the Federal Government or with the Company itself;

X - consanguineous or related relatives up to the third degree of the persons mentioned in items I to IX; and

XI - a person who fits any of the ineligibility hypotheses provided for in the subitems of item I of the caput of art. 1 of Complementary Law No. 64 of May 18, 1990.

§3- The nominee shall not accumulate more than 2 (two) paid positions on boards of directors or audit committees in the Company or any subsidiary, controlled or affiliated company of Petrobras.

§4- The legal and integrity requirements must be reviewed by the People Committee within eight (8) business days as of the date the information is submitted by the candidate or by whom he/she is appointed, and may be extended by eight (8) business days upon request of the Committee. If there is an objectively proven reason, the review period may be suspended by a formal decision of the Committee.

§5- The investiture in officer posts of persons with ascendants, descendants or collateral relatives in positions on the Board of Directors, the Executive Board or the Audit Committee of the Company shall be prohibited.

§6- The investiture of employees' representatives on the Board of Directors shall be subject to such requirements and impediments set forth in the Brazilian Corporate Law, Law Nº 13.303, dated June 30, 2016, in Decree Nº 8.945, dated December 27, 2016, in the Nomination Policy and in paragraphs 1 and 2 of this article. 64 §7- The People Committee may request the person appointed to the position to attend an interview to clarify the requirements of this article, and acceptance of the invitation will be subject to the appointed person's will. Art. 22- The members of the Board of Directors and Executive Board shall be invested in their positions upon signing the statements of inauguration in the book of minutes of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board, respectively. §1 - The term of investiture shall include, under penalty of nullity: (i) the indication of at least 1 (one) domicile in which the administrator will receive summons and subpoenas in administrative and judicial proceedings related to such acts during his/her term in office, which shall be considered fulfilled by delivery at such indicated address, which can only be changed by means of written communication to the Company; (ii) adherence to the Instrument of Agreement of the Administrators pursuant to the provisions of Level 2's Regulation, as well as compliance with applicable legal requirements, and (iii) consent to the terms of the arbitration clause dealt with in article 58 of these Bylaws and other terms established by law and by the Company. §2- the inauguration of a board member resident or domiciled abroad shall be subject to the engagement of a representative resident in the country, with powers to receive summons in lawsuits against said member that are filed based on corporate law, upon a power of attorney with a period of validity to extend for at least 3 (three) years after the expiration of the term of office of said member. §3- Prior to inauguration, the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board shall submit a statement of assets, which will be filed with the Company, must be updated annually and upon leaving office, or may authorize access to the asset and income data of their Annual Individual Income Tax Return and respective rectifications, for his/her term of office. §4 - In the case of Executive Officers, the asset and income annual declaration will also be submitted to the Public Ethics Committee of the Presidency of the Republic - CEP/PR. Art. 23- The members of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Board shall be accountable, pursuant to article 158, of the Corporate Law severally and jointly, for such acts they perform and for such losses resulting therefrom for the Company, and they shall not be allowed to participate in such decisions on operations involving other companies in which they hold any interest, or have held administration positions in a period immediately prior to the investiture in the Company. §1 - The prohibition to participate in deliberations shall not apply: I - in the case of direct and indirect shareholdings, not relevant, under the terms of the regulation of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, in publicly- held corporations that do not have the potential to generate a conflict of interest with Petrobras, or; - in the case of managers who act in the management of other companies by indication of the Company. 65 §2- At meetings of the collegiate bodies, before or during resolutions, members who are in conflict with the matter under discussion must report their conflicts of interest or private interests and withdraw from the meeting. If they fail to do so, any other person may report the conflict, if he/she is aware of it, and the collegiate body must record the conflict in the minutes and resolve on it as per its Internal Regulations and the applicable legislation. §3- The Company shall ensure the defense in legal and administrative proceedings to its administrators, both present and past, in addition to maintain permanent insurance contract in favor of such administrators, to protect them of liabilities for acts arising from the exercise of the office or function, covering the entire period of exercise of their respective terms of office. §4- The guarantee referred to in the previous paragraph extends to the members of the Audit Committee, as well as to all employees and agents who legally act by delegation of administrators of the Company. §5- The limits and form of defense in legal and administrative proceedings will be established in the Indemnity Commitment Application and Governance Policy, approved by the Board of Directors §6 - The Company may also enter into indemnity agreements with the members of the Board of Directors, Audit Committee, Executive Board, committees and all other employees and representatives legally acting by delegation of the Company's managers, in order to cope to certain expenses related to arbitration, judicial or administrative proceedings involving acts committed in the exercise of their duties or powers, from the date of their possession or the beginning of the contractual relationship with the Company. §7 - Indemnity contracts shall not cover: I - acts practiced outside the exercise of the attributions or powers of its signatories; - acts with bad faith, deceit, serious guilt or fraud; - acts committed in their own interest or of third parties, to the detriment of the company's corporate interest;

IV - indemnities arising from social action provided for in Article 159 of Law 6404/76 or compensation for damages referred to in art. 11, paragraph 5, II of Law 6,385, of December 7, 1976; or

V - other cases provided for in the indemnity agreement

§8 - The indemnity agreement shall be properly disclosed and provide, inter alia: I - the limit value of the coverage offered;

II - the term of coverage; and

III - the decision-making procedure regarding the payment of the coverage, which shall guarantee the independence of the decisions and ensure that they are taken in the interest of the Company.

§9 - The beneficiary of the indemnity agreement shall be obliged to return to the Company the amounts advanced in cases in which, after an irreversible final decision, it is proved that the act performed by the beneficiary is not subject to indemnification, under the terms of the indemnity agreement. 66 Art. 24- The member who fails to participate in 3 (three) consecutive ordinary meetings, without good reason or leave granted by the Board of Directors, shall lose office. Art. 25- In case of vacancy of the position of Board Member, the substitute shall be elected by the remaining Members and shall serve until the first General Meeting, as provided for in article 150 of the Corporate Law. §1- The member of the Board of Directors or Executive Board who is elected in replacement, shall complete the term of office of the replaced member and, at the end of the term of office, shall remain in office until the investiture of the successor. §2- If the board member who represents the employees does not complete the term of office, the following shall be observed: I- the second most voted candidate shall take office, if more than half the term of office has not elapsed; II- new elections shall be called, if more than half the term of office has elapsed. §3- In the event referred to in § 2 above, the substitute member shall complete the term of office of the replaced member. §4 - In the event of vacancy in the positions of the directors elected by the minority shareholders holding common or preferred shares, the Board of Directors shall call a General Meeting to elect a substitute within 60 (sixty) days from the effective vacancy of the position. Art. 26- The Company shall be represented both in and out of courts, individually, by its CEO or by at least 2 (two) Executive Officers together, whereas it may appoint attorneys or representatives. Art. 27- The CEO and Executive Directors may not be absent from office, annually, for more than 30 (thirty) days, whether or not consecutive, without leave of absence or authorization of the Board of Directors. §1- The CEO and Executive Directors shall be entitled, annually, to 30 (thirty) days of paid license, whereas the payment in double of the remuneration for the license not enjoyed in the previous year shall be prohibited. §2- The CEO's paid leave will be authorized by the Board of Executive Officers, and the CEO will authorize the paid leave of the other members of the Board of Executive Officers. §3- The CEO shall appoint, from among the Executive Officers, his possible substitute. §4- In case of vacancy of the position of CEO, the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall appoint the substitute from among the other members of the Executive Board until the election of the new CEO in compliance with art 20 of these Bylaws. §5- In the event of vacancy of any member of the Board of Executive Officers, the CEO will appoint a replacement from within the Board of Executive Officers, until the election of the new Executive Director pursuant to art. 20 of these Bylaws. §6- In case of absence or impediment of an Executive Officer, such an officer's duties shall be assumed by a substitute chosen by the said officer, among the other 67 members of the Executive Board or one of their direct subordinates, the latter for up to a maximum period of 30 (thirty) days. §7- In case the indication is made to a subordinate, subject to approval of the CEO, said substitute shall participate in all the routine activities of an Executive Officer, including the presence at meetings of Officers, to inform matter in the the contact area of the respective Executive Officer, without, however, exercising the right to vote. Art. 28- After the end of the term in office, the former members of the Executive Board, the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors shall be impeded over a period of 6 (six) months counted from the end of their term in office, if a longer term is not set up in the regulations, from: I- accepting administrator or audit committee posts, exercising activities, or providing any service to competitors of the Company; II- accepting a position as administrator or board of auditors' member, or establishing any professional relationship with any individual or legal entity with whom they have had a direct and relevant official relationship over the 6 (six) months prior to the end of their term in office, if a longer term is not set up in the regulations; and III- sponsoring, either directly or indirectly, any interest of any individual or legal entity, before any agency or entity of the Federal Public Administration with which they have had a direct and relevant official relationship over the 6 (six) months prior to the end of their term in office, if a longer term is not set up in the regulatory standards. §1- The period referred to in the caption of this article includes any periods of paid annual leave not enjoyed. §2- During the period of the impediment, the former members of the Executive Board, the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee shall be entitled to remuneration allowance equivalent only to the monthly fee of the post they occupied, subject to the provisions of paragraph 6 of this article. §3- The former members of the Executive Board, the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee who choose to return before the end of the impediment period, to the performance of the actual of higher post or position, which, prior to their appointment, was occupied in public or private administration, shall not be entitled to remuneration allowance. §4- Failure to comply with such 6 (six) months impediment shall imply, in addition to the loss of compensatory remuneration, the refund of any amount already received in this title plus the payment of a 20% (twenty percent) fine on the total compensatory remuneration that would be due in the period, without detriment to the reimbursement of losses and damages that may be caused. §5- The former member of the Executive Board, of the Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors shall cease to be paid such compensatory remuneration, without detriment to other applicable sanctions and restitution of amounts already received, who: 68 I- incurs any of the assumptions that make up a conflict of interest as referred to in article 5 of Law Nº 12,813 of Thursday, May 16, 2013; II- is judicially convicted, final and unappealable sentence, of crimes against the public administration; III- is judicially convicted, final and unappealable sentence, of administrative impropriety; or IV- undergoes retirement annulment, dismissal or conversion of exemption in dismissal of the position of trust. §6 - The beginning of the payment of compensatory remuneration is conditioned to the characterization of the conflict of interest and the impediment to the exercise of professional activity and shall be preceded by formal manifestation on the characterization of conflict: I - of the Ethics Committee of the Presidency of the Republic pursuant to art. 8 of Law 12,813, of May 16, 2013, for the members of the Board of Executive Boards, including for the CEO; - of the Ethics Committee of Petrobras, which will decide with the subsidy of the technical areas, when necessary for the examination of the matter, for the members of the Board of Directors and of the Audit Committee. Section II - Board of Directors Art. 29 - The Board of Directors is the higher body of guidance and management of Petrobras, and is responsible for: I- setting the general guidance of the business of the Company, defining its mission, strategic objectives and guidelines; II- approving, on the proposal of the Executive Board, the strategic plan, the respective multi-annual plans, as well as annual plans and programs of expenditure and investment, promoting annual analysis regarding the fulfillment of goals and results in the execution of said plans, whereas it shall publish its conclusions and report them to the National Congress and the Federal Court of Accounts; III- inspecting the administration by the Executive Board and its members, and set their duties, by examining, at any time, the books and records of the Company; IV- evaluating, annually, the individual and collective performance results of officers and members of Board Committees, with the methodological and procedural support of the People Committee, in compliance with the following minimum requirements: a) exposure of the acts of management practiced regarding the lawfulness and effectiveness of managerial and administrative action; b) contribution to the result of the period; and c) achievement of the objectives set out in the business plan and satisfaction to the long-term strategy referred to in art. 37, § 1 of Decree no. 8,945, of December 27, 2016; V- annually evaluate and disclose who are the independent directors, as well as indicate and justify any circumstances that may compromise their independence; 69 VI- approve the above value for which the acts, contracts or operations, although the powers of the Executive Board or its members, must be submitted to the approval of the Board of Directors; VII- deliberating on the issue of simple, unsecured debentures non-convertible into shares; VIII- setting the overall policies of the Company, including strategic commercial, financial, risk, investment, environment, information disclosure, dividend distribution, transactions with related parties, spokespersons, human resources, and minority shareholders management policies, in compliance with the provisions set forth in art. 9, § 1 of Decree no. 8,945, of December 27, 2016; IX- approving the transfer of ownership of Company assets, including concession contracts and permits for oil refining, natural gas processing, transport, import and export of crude oil, its derivates and natural gas, whereas it may set limits in terms of value for the practice of these acts by the Executive Board or its members; X- approving the Electoral Rules for selecting the member of the Board of Directors elected by employees; XI- approving the plans governing the admission, career, succession, benefits and disciplinary regime of Petrobras employees; XII- approving the Nomination Policy that contains the minimum requirements for the nomination of members of the Board of Directors and its Committees, the Audit Committee and the Executive Board, to be widely available to shareholders and the market, within the limits of applicable legislation; XIII- approving and disclosing the Annual Chart and Corporate Governance Chart, as provided for in Law 13.303, of June 30, 2016; XIV- implementing, either directly or through other bodies of the Company, and overseeing the risk management and internal control systems established for the prevention and mitigation of major risks, including risks related to the integrity of financial and accounting information and those related to the occurrence of corruption and fraud; XV- formally making statements in such public offering for the sale of equity shares issued by the Company; XVI- setting a triple list of companies specializing in economic evaluation of companies for the preparation of the appraisal report of Company's shares, in the cases of public offering for cancellation of registration as a publicly-held company or for quitting from Corporate Governance Level 2. §1- The fixing of human resources policy referred to in item VII may not count with the participation of the Board Member representing employees, if the discussions and deliberations on the agenda involve matters of trade union relations, remuneration, benefits and advantages, including matters of supplementary pensions and healthcare, cases in which conflict of interest is configured. §2 - Whenever the Nomination Policy intends to impose additional requirements to those included in the applicable legislation to Board of Directors and Audit Committee members, such requirements shall be forwarded for decision of shareholders in a General Meeting. 70 §3- Such formal statement, either favorable or contrary, dealt with in section XIV shall be made by means of a prior informed opinion, disclosed within 15 (fifteen) days of the publication of such public offer announcement, addressing at least: (i) the convenience and the opportunity of such public offering of shares regarding the interest of all shareholders and in relation to the liquidity of such securities held by them; (ii) the repercussions of such public offer of sale of equity shares on Petrobras interests; (iii) such strategic plans disclosed by the offeror in relation to Petrobras; (iv) such other points that the Board of Directors deems pertinent, as well as any information required by such applicable rules issued by CVM. Art. 30- The Board of Directors shall further decide on the following matters: I- the duties of each member of the Executive Board which shall be in the Basic Organization Plan, to be disclosed by the Company on its website; II- nomination and dismissal of the holders of the general structure of the Company directly linked to the Board of Directors, as defined on Basic Organization Plan, based on the criteria set forth by the Board of Directors itself; III- authorization for the acquisition of shares issued by the Company to be held in treasury or for cancellation, as well as subsequent disposal of these actions, except in cases of competence of the General Meeting, pursuant to legal, regulatory and statutory provisions; IV- exchange of securities it has issued; V- election and dismissal of the members of the Executive Board; VI- constitution of wholly-owned subsidiaries or affiliated companies, the transfer or termination of such participation, as well as the acquisition of shares or quotas other companies; VII- convocation of the General Shareholders Meeting, in the cases provided for by law, by publishing the notice of convocation at least 15 (fifteen) days in advance; VIII- Code of Ethical Conduct, Code of Best Practices and Internal Rules of the Board of Directors; IX- Policy and Corporate Governance Guidelines of Petrobras; X- selection and dismissal of independent auditors, which may not provide consulting services to the Company during the term of the contract; XI- administration and accounts report of the Executive Board; XII- selection of Board Committee members from among its members and/or from among persons in the market of notorious experience and technical capacity in relation to the expertise of the respective Committee, and approval of the duties and rules of operation of the Committees; XIII- matters that, by virtue of a legal provision or by determination of the General Meeting, depend on its deliberation; XIV- integrity and compliance criteria, as well as the other pertinent criteria and requirements applicable to the election of the members of holders of the general structure appointment of the Executive Managers, who shall meet, as a minimum, those set forth in art. 21, paragraph 1, 2 and 3 of these Articles of Incorporation; 71 XV- the indemnity agreement to be signed by the Company and the procedures that guarantee the independence of the decisions, as defined in art. 23, paragraphs 3 to 6 of these Bylaws; XVI- sale of the share capital control of wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company; XVII - the consolidated annual report on the cost of health care benefits under the self-management modality, with the minimum content established by article 3 of Resolution CGPAR No. 22 of 2018; XVIII- omissive cases of these Bylaws. §1 - The Board of Directors will have 6 (six) Advisory Committees, with specific duties of analysis and recommendation on certain matters, directly linked to the Board: Investment Committee;Audit Committee; Audit Committee of the Petrobras Conglomerate of Companies; Committee on Health, Safety and Environmental Committee; People and Minority Committees. I- The opinions of the Committees are not a necessary condition for submitting matters to the examination and deliberation of the Board of Directors, except for the hypothesis provided for in paragraph 4 of this article, when the opinion of the Minority Committee shall be mandatory; II- Committee members may participate as guests of all meetings of the Board of Directors; III-Committees members and operation rules shall be governed by regulations to be approved by the Board of Directors. Participation - whether as a member or as a permanent guest of these committees - of the Company's CEO, Executive Officers and employees, is prohibited, except, in the latter case, the Board Member elected by the employees and the senior managers of the organizational units directly linked to the Board of Directors. IV - The Board Member elected by the Company's employees cannot participate in the Audit Committee, in the Audit Committee of the Petrobras Conglomerate and People Committee. §2 - The People Committee shall have the attributions provided for in articles 21 to 23 of Decree Nº 8.945, of December 27, 2016, as well as to analyze the integrity requirements set forth in art. 21 of these Bylaws for the investiture in the position of management and fiscal council or of the Company. §3 - Whenever there is a need to evaluate operations with the Government, its municipalities and foundations and federal state enterprises, provided it is outside the normal course of business of the Company, and that it is within the purview of the Board of Directors' approval, the Minority Committee shall render prior advice, issuing its opinion on the intended transaction. §4- To allow the representation of the preferred shareholders, the Minority Committee will also carry out the previous advisory to the shareholders, issuing its opinion on the following transactions, in a meeting that must necessarily count on the participation of the board member elected by the preferred shareholders. that the opinion of the Committee shall be included in full, including the full content of the divergent statements, of the Assembly Manual that is convened to deliberate on: 72 I- transformation, incorporation, merger or spin-off of the Company; II- approval of contracts between the Company and the controlling shareholder, directly or through third parties, as well as other companies in which the controlling shareholder has an interest, whenever, by legal or statutory provision, they are deliberated at a General Meeting; III- valuation of assets intended to the payment of capital increase of the Company; IV- choice of specialized institution or company to determine the Company's economic value, pursuant to Article 40, X of these Bylaws; and V- alteration or revocation of statutory provisions that modify or alter any of the requirements set forth in item 4.1 of the Level 2 Regulation, while the Contract of Participation is in force in Level 2 of Corporate Governance. §5- If the final decision of the Board of Directors differs from the Minority Committee's opinion indicated in the previous paragraph, the Board's manifestation, including all the dissenting statements, should also be included in the Assembly Manual that is called to deliberate on the operations, to better instruct the shareholders' vote. §6 - The aforementioned Minority Committee will be formed by 2 (two) members of the Board of Directors pointed out by minority common shareholders and preferred shareholders, as well as 1 (one) third independent member, according to Regulation Article 18, §5 of these Bylaws, chosen by the other members of the Committee, which shall or not be a member of the Board of Directors. §7 - The Audit Committee will be made up of members of the Board of Directors and external members, who will meet the requirements and impediments provided for in the Brazilian Corporation Law, Law No. 13,303, of June 30, 2016, Decree No. 8,945, of December 27, 2016, the Nomination Policy and paragraphs 1 and 2 of art. 21 of these Bylaws. §8 - The Code of Ethics and Conduct will be prepared and disclosed in accordance with Law No. 13,303, of June 30, 2016, and Decree No. 8,945 of December 27, 2016. §9 - The Company will have Internal Audit and Ombudsman areas, whose hiring process will be established by the Board of Directors, with the assistance of the People Committee. §10 - The Board of Directors will be responsible for monitoring, at least every six months, the implementation of any corrective measures approved within the scope of the report prepared by the Board of Executive Officers, pursuant to item XVII above, and should it conclude that such measures are insufficient or unenforceable, it will set a deadline for adjustments and new submission. Art. 31 - The Board of Directors may determine the performance of inspections, audits or statements of accounts in the Company, as well as the hiring of experts or external auditors, to better instruct the matters subject to its deliberation. Art. 32 - The Board of Directors shall meet with the presence of the majority of its members, convened by its Chairman or a majority of the Members, ordinarily, at least every month, and extraordinarily whenever necessary. §1- It is hereby provided, if necessary, the participation of Members at the meeting by telephone, videoconferencing, or other means of communication that can 73 ensure effective participation and the authenticity of their vote. In such a case, the Board Member shall be considered present at the meeting, and their vote shall be considered valid for all legal effects and incorporated in the minutes of said meeting. §2- The materials submitted to evaluation by the Board of Directors shall be appraised with the decision of the Executive Board, the manifestations of the technical area or competent Committee, and furthermore the legal opinion, when necessary for the examination of the matter. §3- The Chairman of the Board may, on their own initiative or at the request of any Board Member, summon members of the Executive Board of the Company to attend meetings and provide clarifications or information on matters under consideration. §4- The deliberations of the Board of Directors shall be taken by majority vote of the attending members and shall be recorded in the specific book of Minutes. §5- The operations provided for in §§ 3 and 4 of art. 30 of these Bylaws, shall be approved by the vote of 2/3 (two thirds) of the Directors present §6 - In the event of a tie, the Chairman of the Board shall have the casting vote. Section III - Executive Board Art. 33- The Executive Board and its members shall be responsible for exercising the management of the Company business, pursuant to the mission, objectives, strategies and guidelines set forth by the Board of Directors. §1- The Executive Director of Governance and Compliance is assured, in the exercise of its duties, the possibility of reporting directly to the Board of Directors in the hypotheses of art. 9, paragraph 4 of Law 13303, of June 30, 2016. §2- The Board of Directors may delegate powers to the Executive Board, except for those expressly provided for in corporate law and in compliance to the levels of authority established in such delegations. Art. 34- The Executive Board shall be responsible for: I- Evaluating, approving and submitting to the approval of the Board of Directors: the bases and guidelines for the preparation of the strategic plan, as well as the annual and multi-annual plans; the strategic plan, the corresponding multi-annual plans, as well as annual plans and programs of expenditure and investment of the Company with the respective projects; the budgets of expenditures and investment of the Company; the performance result of the Company's activities. the indication of the holders of the general structure of the Company, based on the criteria established by the Board of Directors. the plans governing the admission, career, succession, benefits and disciplinary regime of Petrobras employees.

II- approving: 74 the technical and economical evaluation criteria for investment projects, with the corresponding plans for delegation of responsibility for their execution and implementation; the criteria for the economic exploitation of production areas and minimum coefficient of oil and gas reserves, pursuant to the specific legislation; the pricing policy and basic price structures of the Company's products; the charts of accounts, basic criteria for determination of results, amortization and depreciation of capital invested, and changes in accounting practices; the corporate manuals and standards of governance, accounting, finance, personnel management, procurement and execution of works and services, supply and sale of materials and equipment, operation and other corporate rules necessary for the guidance of the operation of the Company; the rules for the assignment of use, rental or lease of fixed assets owned by the Company; changes in the Company's organizational structure, according to the competencies established in Basic Organization Plan, as well as create, transform or extinguish Operating Units, agencies, branches, branches and offices in Brazil and abroad; the creation and extinction of non-statutory Committees, linked to the Executive Board or its members, approving the corresponding rules of operation, duties and levels of authority for action; the value above which the acts, contracts or operations, although of competence of the CEO or the Executive Officers, shall be submitted for approval of the Executive Board, in compliance with the level of authority defined by the Board of Directors; the annual plan of insurance of the Company; conventions or collective labor agreements, as well as the proposition of collective labor agreements; the provision of real or fiduciary guarantees, observing the pertinent legal and contractual provisions.

III- ensuring the implementation of the Strategic Plan and the multi-annual plans and annual programs of expenditure and investment of the Company with the respective projects, in compliance with the budget limits approved;

IV- deliberating on trademarks and patents, names and insignia;

V - appointment and removal from office of the holders of the general structure of the Company directly linked to the Executive Board, as defined in the Basic Organization Plan, based on the criteria established by the Board of Directors.

VI - submitting to the Fiscal Council, the Board of Directors and the Statutory Audit Committee, by June 30 of each year, a consolidated report, of the previous year, on the cost of health care benefits under the self-management modality, with the minimum content established by article 3 of CGPAR Resolution No. 22, of 2018, which will also include corrective measures proposals with deadlines for implementation and the respective people in charge, if necessary. 75 Art. 35 - Having matters within its competence the Executive Board shall meet with most of its members, including the CEO or his/her substitute, and, extraordinarily by convening the CEO or 2/3 (two-thirds) of the Executive Directors. §1- The Executive Board shall be advised by the Statutory Technical Committee on Investment and Disinvestment. §2 - The members of the Executive Board will have up to eight (8) Statutory Technical Advisory Committees, comprised of senior managers of the Company's general structure, with specific duties of analysis and recommendation on certain matters, as provided for in the respective Internal Rules, complying with the provisions of art. 160 of the Brazilian Corporation Law. §3- The advice of the Statutory Technical Committees is not binding on the Executive Board or its members, as the case may be, however, they shall be a necessary condition for the examination and deliberation of the matter within the scope of their respective powers. §4- The composition, rules of operation and duties of the Statutory Technical Committees shall be disciplined in Internal Rules to be approved by the Board of Directors. Art. 36 - It is incumbent, individually: §1- To the CEO: I- convene, preside over and coordinate the work of Executive Board meetings; II- propose to the Board of Directors, the nomination of Executive Officers; III- provide information to the Board of Directors, the Minister of State to which the company is subordinate, and the control organs of the Federal Government, as well as the Federal Court of Accounts and the National Congress; IV- ensure the mobilization of resources to cope with situations of severe risk to health, safety and the environment; V- exercise other powers conferred by the Board of Directors. §2- The Executive Officer who is assigned to the investors' relations role: I- take responsibility for providing information to the investing audience, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and the national and international stock exchanges or over-the-counter markets, as well as to the corresponding regulatory and supervisory entities, and keep the Company's records up to date with these institutions. §3- The Executive Officer to whom the compliance and governance area is assigned guide and promote the implementation of governance and compliance standards, guidelines and procedures. §4 - To the CEO and each Executive Officer, among the contact areas described in the Basic Plan of Organization: I- implement the strategic plan and budget approved by the Board of Directors, using the management system of the Company; II- hire and dismiss employees and formalize the designations to managerial posts and functions; III- designate employees for missions abroad; 76 IV- monitor, control and report to the Executive Board on technical and operational activities of wholly-owned subsidiaries and companies in which Petrobras participates or with which it is associated; V- designate and instruct the Company's representatives at General Meetings of wholly-owned subsidiaries, controlled and affiliated companies, pursuant to the guidelines set forth by the Board of Directors, as well as the applicable corporate guidelines; VI- manage, supervise and evaluate the performance of the activities of the units under their direct responsibility, as defined in the Basic Plan of Organization, as well as practice acts of management correlated to such activities, whereas they may set value limits for the delegation of the practice of these acts, in compliance with the corporate rules adopted by the Executive Board; VII- approve the rules and procedures for the performance of the activities of the units under their direct responsibility, as defined in the Basic Plan of Organization. Art. 37- The deliberations of the Executive Board shall be taken by majority vote of the attending members and shall recorded in the specific book of minutes. Sole paragraph. In the event of a tie, the CEO shall have the casting vote. Art. 38- The Executive Board shall forward to the Board of Directors copies of the minutes of its meetings and provide the information needed to evaluate the performance of the Company's activities. Chapter V - General Meeting Art. 39- The Ordinary General Meeting shall be held annually within the period established in art. 132 of the Corporate Law, in a place, date and time previously set by the Board of Directors, to deliberate on matters within its competence, especially: I- rendering of the administrators' accounts, examine, discuss and vote the financial statements; II- decide on the allocation of net profit for the year and the distribution of dividends; III- elect the members of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee. Art. 40- The Extraordinary General Meeting, in addition to the cases provided for by law, shall be convened by a call of the Board of Directors, the latter preceded by advice from the Minority Committee, pursuant to art. 30, §4 and 5 of these Articles of Incorporation, when appropriate, to deliberate on matters of interest to the Company, especially: I- reform of the Bylaws; II- modification in social capital; - evaluation of assets which the shareholder contributes for capital increase; IV- issuance of debentures convertible into shares or their sale when in treasury; V- incorporation of the Company to another company, its dissolution, transformation, demerger, merger;

VI- participation of the Company in a group of companies; 77 VII- dismissal of members of the Board of Directors; VIII- sale of debentures convertible into shares held the Company and issuance of its wholly-owned subsidiaries and controlled companies; IX- cancellation of the open Company registration; X- selection of a specialized company, based on the presentation by the Board of Directors of a triple list of specialized companies, with proven experience and independence as to the decision-making power of the Company, its administrators and / or controlling shareholder, and requirements and responsibilities of §§ 1 and 6 of art. 8 of the Business Corporate Act, for the preparation of an appraisal report of its shares for the respective economic value, to be used in the event of cancellation of the registration as a publicly-held company or Level 2; XI- waiver to the right to subscription of shares or debentures convertible into shares of wholly-owned subsidiaries, controlled or affiliated companies; XII- approval of the requirements of the Nomination Policy which are additional to those included in the applicable legislation to members of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee. §1- The deliberation on the matter referred to in item XI of this Article shall be taken by an absolute majority of the votes of common shares in circulation, not computing blank votes. §2 - In the event of a public offer made by the controlling shareholder, said shareholder shall bear the costs of preparation of the appraisal report. §3- In the hypotheses of art. 30, §4 and 5, the opinion of the Minority Committee and the manifestation of the Board of Directors, when it differs from the opinion of the Minority Committee, shall be included in the management proposal that will instruct the vote of the Ordinary Shareholders at the General Meeting. §4- The controlling shareholder may express an opinion contrary to the advice of the Minority Committee and may provide reasons for which it considers that such recommendations should not be followed. Art. 41- The General Meeting shall set, annually, the overall or individual amount of the remuneration of officers, as well as the limits of their profit shares, pursuant to the norms of specific legislation, and that of the members of the Advisory Committees to the Board of Directors. Art. 42 - The General Meetings shall be chaired by the CEO of the Company or a substitute designated by the latter, whereas, in the absence of both, by 1 (one) shareholder chosen by the majority of votes of those present. Art. 43- In addition to the in-person manner, the Company may hold meetings partially or exclusively in digital form. Sole paragraph. The notice of meeting and the other documents of the meeting shall contain information on the rules and procedures on how shareholders may participate and vote at a distance in the meeting, including information necessary and sufficient for shareholders to access and use the system, and whether the meeting shall be held partially or exclusively digital. 78 Chapter VI - Audit Committee Art. 44- The permanent Audit Committee consists of up to five (5) members and their respective alternates, elected by the Ordinary General Meeting, all resident in the Country, subject to the requirements and impediments set forth in the Brazilian Corporation Law, in the Indication Policy, in the Decree Nº 8.945, dated December 27, 2016 and in art. 21, paragraph 1, 2 and 3 of these Articles of Incorporation, shareholders or not, of which one (1) will be elected by the holders of the minority common shares and another by the holders of the preferred shares, in a separate vote. §1- Among the members of the Audit Committee, one (1) will be appointed by the Minister of Economy, as representative of the National Treasury. §2- In the event of vacancy, resignation, impediment or unjustified absence to two consecutive meetings, the member of the Audit Committee shall be replaced, until the end of the term of office, by the respective alternate.

§3- The members of the Audit Committee will be invested in their positions by signing the declaration of acceptance of office in the book of minutes and opinions of the Audit Committee, which will include: (i) the subscription to the Instrument of Consent of the Members of the Audit Committee pursuant to the provisions of the Level 2 Regulation, as well as compliance with legal requirements applicable, and (ii) consent to the terms of the arbitration clause dealt with in art. 58 of these Bylaws.

§4- The procedure set forth in art. 21, §4, 5 and 7 of these Bylaws to the nominations for members of the Audit Committee.

§5 - The members of the Audit Committee must also declare if they meet the independence criteria set forth in art. 18, § 5 of these Bylaws.

Art. 45 - The term of office of Audit Committee members is 1 (one) year, whereas 2 (two) consecutive reelections are permitted.

§1 - The reelection of the Audit Committee member who does not participate in any annual training provided by the Company in the last 2 (two) years is prohibited. §2- Once the maximum renewal period has expired, the return of the Audit Committee Member to Petrobras can only occur after a period equivalent to one (1) term of performance.

Art. 46 - The remuneration of the members of the Audit Committee, in addition to the compulsory reimbursement of travel and stay expenses necessary for the performance of the function, shall be fixed by the General Meeting that elects them, subject to the limit established in Act N. 9.292 of July 12, 1996.

Art. 47 - It competes to the Audit Committee, without prejudice to other powers which are conferred on it by virtue of legal provision or by determination of the General Meeting:

I- inspect, by any of its members, the acts of officers and verify the fulfillment of their legal and statutory duties; 79 II- opine on the annual report of management, ensuring the inclusion in its opinion of the additional information it deems necessary or useful to the deliberation of the General Meeting; III- opine on the proposals of officers, to be submitted to the General Management, concerning the modification of the social capital, issuance of debentures or subscription bonus, investment plans or capital budgets, distribution of dividends, transformation, incorporation, merger or division of the Company; IV- denounce, by any of its members, to the management bodies and, if such bodies do not take the necessary measures to protect the interests of the Company, to the General Meeting, the errors, frauds or crimes that they discover, and suggest actions useful to the Company; V- to call the Ordinary General Meeting if the directors delay the call for more than one (1) month, and the Extraordinary Meeting whenever there are serious or urgent reasons, including in the agenda of the meetings the matters they deem necessary; VI - analyze, at least on a quarterly basis, the balance sheet and other financial statements prepared periodically by the Executive Board; VII- examine the financial statements of the fiscal period and opine on them; VIII- exercise these attributions during liquidation. IX - analyzing Annual Report (RAINT) and Annual Internal Auditing Plan (PAINT); X- carrying out annual performance self-assessment; XI - monitoring the proprietary, financial and budgetary execution, being able to analyze corporate books and any other documents and request information; XII - monitoring compliance with the Company's limit of participation to fund health care benefits and private pension plans; and XIII - monitoring the implementation of corrective measures approved by the Board of Directors, within the scope of the consolidated annual report on the cost of health care benefits under the self-management modality. Sole paragraph. The members of the Audit Committee shall participate, compulsorily, in the meetings of the Board of Directors which evaluate the matters referred to in items II, III and VII of this article. Chapter VII - Company Employees Art. 48- The employees of Petrobras are subject to labor legislation and the internal rules of the Company, in compliance to the legal standards applicable to employees of mixed-capital companies. Art. 49- The admission of employees by Petrobras and its wholly-owned subsidiaries and controlled companies shall obey a public selection process, in accordance with the terms approved by the Executive Board. Art. 50- The functions of the Senior Administration and the responsibilities of the respective holders shall be defined in the Basic Organizational Plan of the Company. §1- The positions referred to in the caput of this article, linked to the Board of Directors, may exceptionally, and at the discretion of the Board of Directors, be 80 attributed to technicians or specialists who are not part of the Company's permanent staff, by means of positions in commission of free provision. §2- The functions referred to in the caput of this article, linked to the Executive Board or its members, may, on a proposal and justification of the Board of Executive Officers and approval of the Board of Directors, exceptionally be assigned to technicians or specialists who are not part of the Board of Directors. Company's permanent staff, by means of positions in commission of free provision. §3- The managerial functions that are part of the organizational framework of the Company, in the other levels, shall have the responsibilities of holders as defined in the rules of the respective bodies. Art. 51- Notwithstanding the requisitions provided by law, the transfer of employees of Petrobras and its wholly-owned subsidiaries or controlled companies shall depend on the approval, in each case, of the Executive Board and shall be made whenever possible, through the reimbursement of the corresponding costs. Art. 52- The Company shall allocate a portion of the yearly results to be distributed among its employees, pursuant to the criteria approved by the Board of Directors, in compliance with the legislation in force. Chapter VIII - General Provisions Art. 53- The activities of Petrobras shall obey the Basic Plan of Organization, which shall contain, among others, the organization model and define the nature and responsibilities of each unit of the general structure and the subordination relations necessary to the operation of Petrobras, pursuant to these Bylaws. Art. 54 - The fiscal year shall coincide with the calendar year, ending on December 31 of each year, when the balance sheet and other financial statements shall be prepared and shall meet the applicable legal provisions. §1 - Subject to legal provisions The Company may prepare balance sheets, making interim dividend payments based on earnings or interest on own capital verified in semiannual or lower balance sheets, considering the results obtained in each quarter by resolution of the Board of Directors, subject to legal provisions. §2 - The Board of Directors may approve the payment of intermediate dividends to the profit reserve account existing in the last balance sheet approved at the General Meeting. §3 - Intermediate and interim dividends and interest on equity shall be allocated to the minimum mandatory dividend. Art. 55- On the funds transferred by the Federal Government or deposited by minority shareholders, for the purpose of increasing the capital of the Company, financial charges equivalent to the SELIC rate from the day of transfer to the date of capitalization shall apply. Art. 56- Petrobras will shall allocate, from the net profit assessed on its annual Balance Sheet, the share of 0.5% (five tenths percent) of paid-in capital, for the constitution of a special reserve intended to the costing of research and technological development programs of the Company. 81 Sole paragraph. The accrued balance of the reserve provided for in this article shall not exceed 5% (five percent) of paid-in capital. Art. 57- Once the distribution of the minimum dividend referred to in art. 8 of these Bylaws is decided, the General Meeting, in compliance with the terms of corporate legislation and specific federal norms, may assign specific to the members of the Executive Board of the Company, profit sharing for the fiscal year ended. Sole Paragraph. Within the limits approved by the General Meeting, the Board of Directors may set variable compensation to the members of the Board of Executive Officers based on individual targets and performance indicators or on the basis of other previously approved criteria, as well as to grant exceptionalities, in extraordinary and duly justified cases, to meet the approved goals, pursuant to article 37 of Decree 8945/16. Art. 58- The Executive Board may authorize the practice of reasonable gratuitous acts for the benefit of employees or the community in which the company participates, including the donation of non-existent goods, in view of their social responsibilities, as provided in § 4 of art. 154 of the Corporate Law. Art. 59 - The Company, shareholders, administrators and members of the Audit Committee undertake to resolve, through arbitration, before the Market Arbitration Chamber, any dispute or controversies that may arise among them, related to or arising, in particular, from the application, validity, effectiveness, interpretation, violation and effects of the provisions contained in the Brazilian Corporation Law, Law 13303, of June 30, 2016, in the Company's Bylaws, in the rules issued by the National Monetary Council, Banco Central do Brasil and the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in other rules applicable to the operation of the general stock market, in addition to those contained in the Level 2 Regulation, Arbitration Regulation, Participation Agreement and Level 2 Sanctions Regulation. Sole Paragraph. The provisions of the caput do not apply to disputes or controversies that refer to Petrobras activities based on art. 1 of Law No. 9478, dated August 6, 1997, and complying with the provisions of these By-Laws regarding the public interest that justified the Company's creation, as well as disputes or controversies involving inalienable rights. Art. 60- Contracts entered into by Petrobras for the acquisition of goods and services shall be preceded by a bidding procedure, in accordance with the applicable legislation Art. 61- The sale of the shareholding control of Petrobras, either through a single operation or through successive operations, may only be contracted under the condition, suspensive or resolving, that the acquirer undertakes, observing the conditions and the terms established in current legislation and in the Level 2 Regulation, make a public offer for the acquisition of the shares of the other shareholders, to assure them equal treatment to that given to the selling controlling shareholder. §1- The public offering, provided for in the caput of this article, shall also be carried out when there is (i) onerous assignment of subscription rights for shares and other securities or rights related to securities convertible into shares, resulting in the sale 82 of the control of the Company; or (ii) in case of sale of control of a company that holds control of Petrobras, in which case the selling controlling shareholder will be obliged to declare to B3 the amount attributed to Petrobras in said sale and attach documentation proving that value. §2- Any person who acquires control by virtue of a private share purchase agreement entered into with the controlling shareholder, involving any number of shares, shall be bound to: (i) execute the public offering referred to in the caput of this article, and (ii) to pay, in the following terms, an amount equal to the difference between the price of the public offering and the amount paid per share, months prior to the date of acquisition of control, duly updated up to the date of payment. The said amount shall be distributed among all persons who sold Petrobras shares at the trading sessions in which the buyer made the acquisitions, in proportion to the daily net selling balance of each one, and B3 is responsible for operating the distribution, in compliance with its regulations. §3 - The selling controlling shareholder will only transfer ownership of its shares if the buyer subscribes the Instrument of Consent of the Controlling Shareholders. The Company will only register the transfer of shares to the buyer, or to those who come to hold the power of control, if they subscribe to the Instrument of Consent of the Controllers referred to in Level 2 Regulation. §4- Petrobras will only register a shareholder's agreement that provides for the exercise of control power if its signatories subscribe the Instrument of Consent of the Controllers. Art. 62 - In the event of cancellation of Petrobras' public company registration and consequent egress from Level 2, a minimum price must be offered to the shares, corresponding to the economic value determined by a specialized company chosen by the General Meeting, pursuant to the Business Corporation Act, and as provided in art. 40, item XI of these Bylaws. Sole paragraph. The costs of hiring a specialized company covered by this article will be borne by the controlling shareholder. Art. 63- In case the Company's egress from Level 2 is deliberated so that the securities issued by it will be admitted to trading outside Level 2, or by virtue of a corporate reorganization operation, in which the company resulting from such reorganization does not has its securities admitted to trading on Level 2 within a period of 120 (one hundred and twenty) days from the date of the general meeting that approved said transaction, the controlling shareholder shall make a public offer for the acquisition of the shares belonging to the other shareholders of the Company, at least, by the respective economic value, to be determined in an appraisal report prepared pursuant to art. 40, item X of these Bylaws, respecting the applicable legal and regulatory rules. §1- The controlling shareholder will be exempt from making a public tender offer referred to in the caput of this article if the Company leaves Corporate Governance Level 2 due to the execution of the Company's agreement to participate in the special segment of B3, namely "Novo Mercado" ("New Market"), or if the company resulting from a corporate reorganization obtains authorization to trade securities 83 on the New Market within a period of one hundred and twenty (120) days as of the date of the general shareholders' meeting that approved said transaction. Art. 64- In the event that there is no controlling shareholder, in case the Company's egress from Level 2 of Corporate Governance is deliberated so that the securities issued by it will be admitted to trading outside Level 2 of Corporate Governance, or by virtue of a reorganization operation in which the company resulting from such reorganization does not have its securities admitted to trading on Level 2 of Corporate Governance or New Market within a period of 120 (one hundred and twenty) days as of the date of the general meeting that approved said transaction, the egress will be conditional on the realization of a public offering for the acquisition of shares under the same conditions set forth in art. 63 of these Articles of Incorporation. §1- The said general meeting shall define the person (s) responsible for conducting the public tender offer, the person(s) present at the meeting shall expressly assume the obligation to perform the offer. §2- In the absence of a definition of those responsible for conducting the public offering for the acquisition of shares, in the event of a corporate reorganization operation, in which the company resulting from such reorganization does not have its securities admitted for trading in Level 2 of Corporate Governance, voted in favor of the corporate reorganization to make such offer. Art. 65- The egress of Petrobras from Level 2 of Corporate Governance due to noncompliance with the obligations contained in the Level 2 Regulation is conditioned to the effectiveness of a public offering for the acquisition of shares, at least by the Economic Value of the shares, to be determined in an appraisal report dealt with in art. 40, item X of these Bylaws, respecting the applicable legal and regulatory rules. §1- The controlling shareholder shall carry out the public offering for acquisition of shares provided for in the caput of this article. §2- If there is no controlling shareholder and egress from Level 2 of Corporate Governance referred to in the caput results of a resolution of the general meeting, the shareholders who voted in favor of the resolution that implied the respective noncompliance shall carry out the tender offer in the caput. §3- If there is no controlling shareholder and the egress of Level 2 of Corporate Governance referred to in the caput occurs due to an act or fact of management, the Company's Managers shall call a general meeting of shareholders whose agenda will be the resolution on how to remedy noncompliance with the obligations contained in the Level 2 Regulation or, if applicable, resolve on the Company's egress from Level 2 of Corporate Governance. §4- If the general meeting referred to in §3 above decides for the Company's egress from Level 2 of Corporate Governance, said general meeting shall define the person(s) responsible for conducting the public tender offer provided for in the caput, who, present at the meeting, must expressly assume the obligation to make the offer. 84 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 08:39:09 UTC

0 All news about PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 04:40a PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Financial and Sales Report PU 04:40a PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : EGM - Manual for Shareholder's Participation.. PU 04:40a PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Call Notice for EGM on November, 30th PU 10/28 PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Distance Voting Form for Extraordinary Gener.. PU 10/28 PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Call Notice for EGM on November, 30th PU 10/28 PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras Posts 3Q Net Loss as Sales of Dies.. DJ 10/28 PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Financial Statements 3Q20 PU 10/28 PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Financial Statements USD 3Q20 PU 10/28 PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras Financial Performance 3Q20 PU 10/28 PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Shareholders Compensation Policy (Dividend P.. PU Financials BRL USD Sales 2020 289 B 50 475 M 50 475 M Net income 2020 -53 470 M -9 329 M -9 329 M Net Debt 2020 352 B 61 398 M 61 398 M P/E ratio 2020 -3,45x Yield 2020 2,41% Capitalization 243 B 42 435 M 42 452 M EV / Sales 2020 2,06x EV / Sales 2021 1,55x Nbr of Employees 57 983 Free-Float 64,3% Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 11 Average target price 32,12 BRL Last Close Price 18,67 BRL Spread / Highest target 117% Spread / Average Target 72,1% Spread / Lowest Target 25,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Roberto da Cunha Castello Branco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman Andrea Marques De Almeida Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS -38.14% 42 435 SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -2.13% 1 838 775 PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED -42.20% 105 159 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -62.23% 92 615 TOTAL SE -46.78% 81 459 GAZPROM -37.96% 48 860