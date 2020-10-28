Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Financial Statements USD 3Q20

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
The Shareholders and Board of Directors of
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
Results of Review of Interim Financial Information
We have reviewed the consolidated statement of financial position of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and subsidiaries (the "Company") as of September 30, 2020, the related consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the related consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and the related notes (collectively, the consolidated interim financial information). Based on our reviews, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the consolidated interim financial information for it to be in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
We have previously audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB), the consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2019, and the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein); and in our report dated March 20, 2020, we expressed an unqualified opinion on those consolidated financial statements. In our opinion, the information set forth in the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2019, is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the consolidated statement of financial position from which it has been derived.
Basis for Review Results
This consolidated interim financial information is the responsibility of the Company's management. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our reviews in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. A review of consolidated interim financial information consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. It is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB, the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements taken as a whole. Accordingly, we do not express such an opinion.
/s/ KPMG Auditores Independentes
Rio de Janeiro-RJ
October 28, 2020
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
PETROBRAS
September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Assets
Note
09.30.2020
12.31.2019
Liabilities
Note
09.30.2020
12.31.2019
Current assets
Current liabilities
Cash and cash equivalents
4.1
12,700
7,372
Trade payables
4,333
5,601
Marketable securities
4.2
670
888
Finance debt
26.1
6,698
4,469
Trade and other receivables
10.1
2,288
3,762
Lease liability
27
5,423
5,737
Inventories
11
5,281
8,189
Income taxes payable
12.1
131
276
Recoverable income taxes
12.1
475
2,493
Other taxes payable
12.1
3,270
3,424
Other recoverable taxes
12.1
3,754
1,051
Dividends payable
28.2
356
1,558
Others
985
1,493
Short-term employee benefits
13
1,881
1,645
26,153
25,248
Pension and medical benefits
14
680
887
Assets classified as held for sale
24
732
2,564
Others
1,493
1,973
26,885
27,812
24,265
25,570
Liabilities related to assets classified as held for sale
24
680
3,246
24,945
28,816
Non-current assets
Long-term receivables
Non-current liabilities
Trade and other receivables
10.1
2,283
2,567
Finance debt
26.1
50,875
58,791
Marketable securities
4.2
39
58
Lease liability
27
16,592
18,124
Judicial deposits
15.2
6,681
8,236
Income taxes payable
12.1
337
504
Deferred income taxes
12.4
9,902
1,388
Deferred income taxes
12.3
139
1,760
Other tax assets
12.1
3,050
3,939
Long-term employee benefits
13
323
38
Advances to suppliers
142
326
Pension and medical benefits
14
16,978
25,607
Others
632
1,177
Provisions for legal proceedings
15.1
2,022
3,113
22,729
17,691
Provision for decommissioning costs
16
12,484
17,460
Others
2,075
1,312
101,825
126,709
Total liabilities
126,770
155,525
Equity
Investments
23
3,035
5,499
Share capital (net of share issuance costs)
28.1
107,101
107,101
Property, plant and equipment
18.1
104,748
159,265
Capital reserve and capital transactions
1,064
1,064
Intangible assets
19
13,758
19,473
Profit reserves
55,257
65,627
144,270
201,928
Accumulated other comprehensive (deficit)
(119,502)
(100,469)
Attributable to the shareholders of Petrobras
43,920
73,323
Non-controlling interests
465
892
44,385
74,215
Total assets
171,155
229,740
Total liabilities and equity
171,155
229,740
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
PETROBRAS
Nine and three-month periods ending September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Note
Jan-Sep/2020
Jan-Sep/2019
Jul-Sep/2020
Jul-Sep/2019
Sales revenues
5
39,772
56,721
13,148
19,416
Cost of sales
6.1
(22,811)
(34,868)
(6,868)
(11,855)
Gross profit
16,961
21,853
6,280
7,561
Income (expenses)
Selling expenses
6.2
(3,756)
(3,090)
(1,175)
(1,252)
General and administrative expenses
6.3
(1,011)
(1,630)
(309)
(507)
Exploration costs
21
(437)
(344)
(268)
(70)
Research and development expenses
(255)
(430)
(92)
(146)
Other taxes
(761)
(300)
(398)
(141)
Impairment of assets
20
(13,358)
(627)
13
(607)
Other income and expenses
7
(280)
1,536
(522)
(1,346)
(19,858)
(4,885)
(2,751)
(4,069)
Income (loss) before finance income (expense), results of equity-accounted investments and income
taxes
(2,897)
16,968
3,529
3,492
Finance income
406
928
124
339
Finance expenses
(4,570)
(5,793)
(1,814)
(2,425)
Foreign exchange gains (losses) and inflation indexation charges
(6,830)
(2,297)
(2,496)
(654)
Net finance income (expense)
8
(10,994)
(7,162)
(4,186)
(2,740)
Results of equity-accounted investments
23
(677)
363
(168)
112
Net income (loss) before income taxes
(14,568)
10,169
(825)
864
Income taxes
12.4
3,899
(4,441)
568
(992)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations for the period
(10,669)
5,728
(257)
(128)
Net income from discontinued operations for the period
−
2,560
−
2,356
Net income (loss) for the period
(10,669)
8,288
(257)
2,228
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Petrobras
(10,368)
8,170
(236)
2,290
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
(10,368)
5,679
(236)
(56)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
−
2,491
−
2,346
Non-controlling interests
(301)
118
(21)
(62)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
(301)
49
(21)
(72)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
−
69
−
10
Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per common and preferred share - in U.S. dollars
28.3
(0.79)
0.63
(0.02)
0.18
The notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
PETROBRAS
Nine and three-month periods ending September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Jan-Sep/2020
Jan-Sep/2019
Jul-Sep/2020
Jul-Sep/2019
Net income (loss) for the period
(10,669)
8,288
(257)
2,228
Items that will not be reclassified to the statement of income:
Actuarial gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans
Recognized in equity
1,683
1
−
−
Deferred income tax
(187)
−
−
−
1,496
1
−
−
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity instruments measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income
Recognized in equity
(2)
(3)
−
−
Deferred income tax
1
1
−
−
(1)
(2)
−
−
Share of other comprehensive income (losses) in equity-accounted investments
14
−
−
−
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to the statement of income:
Share of other comprehensive income in equity-accounted investments
(564)
65
53
82
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(19,006)
(5,191)
(168)
(7,327)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
(29,675)
3,097
(425)
(5,099)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(272)
92
(13)
(92)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Petrobras
(29,403)
3,005
(412)
(5,007)
It includes a US$900 loss (a US$341 loss in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019), of cumulative translation adjustments in associates and joint ventures. The notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
PETROBRAS
Nine month periods ending September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Jan-Sep/2020
Jan-Sep/2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss) for the period
(10,669)
8,288
Adjustments for:
Net income from discontinued operations
−
(2,560)
Pension and medical benefits (actuarial expense)
1,175
1,587
Results of equity-accounted investments
677
(363)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
9,209
11,205
Impairment of assets (reversal)
13,358
627
Allowance (reversals) for credit loss on trade and other receivables
124
69
Exploratory expenditure write-offs
223
65
Foreign exchange, indexation and finance charges
12,458
6,864
Deferred income taxes, net
(4,186)
2,867
Revision and unwinding of discount on the provision for decommissioning costs
518
612
Inventory write-down(write-back) to net realizable value
375
6
PIS and COFINS recovery - exclusion of ICMS (VAT tax) from the basis of calculation
(3,262)
−
Disposal/write-offs of assets and remeasurement of investment retained with loss of control
(92)
(5,392)
Decrease (Increase) in assets
Trade and other receivables, net
(69)
2,775
Inventories
742
134
Judicial deposits
(914)
(1,656)
Escrow account - Class action agreement
−
1,819
Other assets
451
(871)
Increase (Decrease) in liabilities
Trade payables
171
(785)
Other taxes payable
1,978
250
Pension and medical benefits
(821)
(1,405)
Provisions for legal proceedings
(274)
(3,677)
Short-term benefits
1,060
350
Provision for decommissioning costs
(313)
(331)
Other liabilities
200
(321)
Income taxes paid
(301)
(2,274)
Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
21,818
17,883
Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations
−
323
Net cash provided by operating activities
21,818
18,206
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of PP&E and intangibles assets
(4,486)
(5,400)
Investments in investees
(941)
(22)
Proceeds from disposal of assets - Divestment
1,038
9,110
Divestment (Investment) in marketable securities
(5)
(260)
Dividends received
201
836
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations
(4,193)
4,264
Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations
−
1,812
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(4,193)
6,076
Cash flows from financing activities
Investments by non-controlling interest
(64)
(42)
Proceeds from financing
15,897
4,729
Repayment of principal - finance debt
(19,598)
(21,086)
Repayment of interest - finance debt
(2,658)
(3,768)
Repayment of lease liability
(4,371)
(3,622)
Dividends paid to Shareholders of Petrobras
(1,020)
(1,304)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(38)
(89)
Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations
(11,852)
(25,182)
Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations
−
(508)
Net cash used in financing activities
(11,852)
(25,690)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(446)
688
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
5,327
(720)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
7,377
13,899
−
−
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
12,704
13,179
The notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
PETROBRAS
Nine-monthperiods ending September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
Share capital (net of
Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit) and deemed
Profit Reserves
share issuance costs)
cost
Share
Capital reserve,
Cumulative
Cash flow
Actuarial gains
Other
Retained
Equity attributable
Non-
Total
Capital
hedge - highly
(losses) on
comprehensive
Tax
Profit
Share Capital
issuance
translation
Legal
Statutory
earnings
to shareholders of
controlling
consolidated
Transactions and
probable
defined benefit
income (loss) and
incentives
retention
costs
adjustment
(losses)
Petrobras
interests
equity
Treasury shares
future exports
pension plans
deemed cost
107,380
(279)
1,067
(67,316)
(13,292)
(13,224)
(953)
8,257
2,452
923
46,529
−
71,544
1,631
73,175
Balance at December 31, 2018
107,101
1,067
(94,785)
58,161
−
71,544
1,631
73,175
Realization of deemed cost
−
−
−
−
−
−
1
−
−
−
−
(1)
−
−
−
Capital transactions
−
(1)
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
(1)
(671)
(672)
Net income
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
8,170
8,170
118
8,288
Other comprehensive income
−
−
−
(2,555)
(2,674)
1
63
−
−
−
−
−
(5,165)
(26)
(5,191)
Appropriations:
Dividends
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
(1,008)
(1,008)
(210)
(1,218)
107,380
(280)
1,067
(69,871)
(15,966)
(13,223)
(889)
8,257
2,452
923
46,529
7,161
73,540
842
74,382
Balance at September 30, 2019
107,100
1,067
(99,949)
58,161
7,161
73,540
842
74,382
107,380
(279)
1,064
(68,721)
(13,540)
(17,322)
(886)
8,745
2,702
1,102
53,078
−
73,323
892
74,215
Balance at December 31, 2019
107,101
1,064
(100,469)
65,627
−
73,323
892
74,215
Realization of deemed cost
−
−
−
−
−
−
2
−
−
−
−
(2)
−
−
−
Capital transactions
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
(89)
(89)
Net income
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
(10,368)
(10,368)
(301)
(10,669)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
−
−
−
(5,351)
(14,629)
1,496
(551)
−
−
−
−
−
(19,035)
29
(19,006)
Appropriations:
Dividends
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
−
(66)
(66)
107,380
(279)
1,064
(74,072)
(28,169)
(15,826)
(1,435)
8,745
2,702
1,102
53,078
(10,370)
43,920
465
44,385
Balance at September 30, 2020
107,101
1,064
(119,502)
65,627
(10,370)
43,920
465
44,385
The notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - UNAUDITED
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
1. Basis of preparation
1.1. Statement of compliance and authorization of unaudited consolidated interim financial statements
These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared and presented in accordance with IAS 34 - "Interim Financial Reporting" as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). They present the significant changes in the period, avoiding repetition of certain notes to the annual consolidated financial statements previously reported. Hence, they should be read together with the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, which include the full set of notes.
These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Company's Board of Directors in a meeting held on October 28, 2020.
1.2. Reclassification of discontinued operation
After the additional sale of the Company's interest in the subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora (BR), carried out through a secondary public offering (follow-on) in July 2019, Petrobras is no longer the controlling shareholder of BR.
Furthermore, all requirements were met to classify this investment as a discontinued operation, in accordance with IFRS 5 - Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, since it represented a separate major line of business. Thus, the consolidated statement of income for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and cash flows for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 had its line items reclassified, presenting net income, operating, investing and financing cash flows relating to this investment in separate line items, as a net amount for discontinued operations.
2. Summary of significant accounting policies
The same accounting policies and methods of computation were followed in these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements as those followed in the preparation of the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019.
3. Context, resilience measures and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic
3.1. Context
In January 2020, China reported having identified a new variant of coronavirus, causing the disease COVID-19, which was spreading quickly in its population. On March 11, 2020, COVID-19 was a declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). Social isolation measures arising from this pandemic affected the global economic environment, reducing the demand for oil and its oil products and triggering a shock in the oil and gas industry.
Therefore, in early April, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other countries announced a new agreement providing for the reduction of their combined production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for May and June 2020. In a meeting held in July 2020, OPEC and other countries agreed to reduce production from 9.7 million bpd to 7.7 million bpd as of August 2020, to remain at this level until December 2020.
The price assumptions foreseen in the first quarter considered Brent prices converging to US$ 50 in the long-term. This assumption has not been modified for September 30, 2020. In addition, the Company regularly monitors realization prices in relation to its short-term assumptions, and there was no verified change to the realization prices used in previous quarters.
3.2. Resilience measures
The Company, in line with the recommendations of the WHO and the Ministry of Health, announced measures to preserve the health of its employees and support the prevention of contagion in its administrative and operational areas. Some of the measures included home office, reduced work shifts in operational areas to minimize the number of workers commuting, rigorous cleaning of workplaces, distribution of personal protective equipment, testing of suspected cases, measuring body temperature and fast testing on pre-shipment for oil platforms, medical monitoring and access to telemedicine services.
Brazilian governmental authorities, in turn, implemented a set of measures to address the economic side effects of the COVID-19 measures, aimed at helping the productive sector, mainly: (a) Federal Government measures - (i) PIS/Cofins and INSS-Companies' Contribution - collections for the period of March to May 2020 were initially postponed to August and have been further extended until November 2020; (ii) FGTS - collections for the period of March to May 2020 were initially postponed to July and have been further extended until December 2020;
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - UNAUDITED
PETROBRAS
(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
System S (employer contributions to social entities that train and support employees) - 50% reduction in rates from April to June 2020; and (iv) IOF - reduction from 3% to 0% in certain operations carried out from April to December 2020; and (b) State of Pernambuco measures - (i) ICMS tax on fuel imports from April to December 2020- was deferred for up to 30 days.
As a result of the abrupt reduction in the demand and prices of oil and fuel, the Company adopted a set of measures aiming at reducing costs, postponing cash outflows and optimizing its working capital. The main measures are:
Draw down of revolving credit lines, amounting to US$ 8 billion, as well as other lines in the domestic banking market, in the total amount of US$ 698, in the first quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company repaid US$ 7.6 billion of revolving credit lines.
postponement of payment of declared dividends based on 2019 earnings (note 28);
postponement of judicial deposits to 2021, mainly relating to tax proceedings;
reduction and postponement of human resources expenses, with an emphasis on: (i) postponement of payment for the 2019 Performance Award Program (as set out in note 13.1); (ii) postponement of the payment of 30% of the total monthly remuneration from April to June 2020 of the Board of Directors, President, Executive Officers and upper management, and postponement of the payment of between 10% to 30% of the monthly remuneration of lower management and consultants (which was subsequently paid in September 2020); and (iii) temporary change in workday regime from shift turn and stand-by work to administrative regime, to be reassessed on a monthly basis until the end of this year or an earlier date, depending on the return to regular operations;
a set of actions aiming at reducing capital expenditures scheduled for 2020 from US$ 12 billion to US$ 8.5 billion, mainly postponement of exploratory activities, interconnection of wells and construction of production and refining facilities, and the depreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar;
reduction of 200 thousand bpd of oil production from April 2020 (including the reduction of 100 thousand bpd announced at the end of March 2020), and a reduction in the utilization factor of refineries from 79% to 60%, allowing the maintenance of reasonable surplus in the storage capacity, aiming at avoiding the adoption of costly measures such as the chartering of ships to store liquids. However, with the evolution of the demand for our products performing better than expected, the Company opted for the gradual return to the previous level of average oil production, accompanied by an increase in the utilization factor of the refining facilities;
a set of actions intending to decrease operating expenses for 2020 by an additional US$ 2,000 in, mainly: (i) hibernation of platforms operating in shallow waters, which have higher lifting costs per barrel, and for which, due to the drop in oil prices, the Company estimates negative cash flows; (ii) lowering expenses with stoppages in wells and optimization of production logistics; and (iii) postponement of new relevant contracts for a period of 90 days (during the second quarter of 2020);
as a result of the structural reduction in the demand for natural gas in the Brazilian market, the Company declared force majeure in the agreement for the purchase of natural gas related to the Manati field, as provided for in the contract. The Company also negotiated with other agents in the natural gas chain, aiming at reducing the effects resulting from the pandemic. After monitoring the current scenario and its developments on the gas market, and given the recent recovery of natural gas consumption, on September 30, 2020, Petrobras signed an agreement with the suppliers, terminating the force majeure.
In addition, the global adverse scenario encouraged the Company to revise its main metric relating to indebtedness, contained in the Strategic Plan 2020-2024, replacing the Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA ratio with Gross debt. The target approved for Gross debt for 2020 is US$ 87 billion, the same level as December 31, 2019, which was achieved in the third quarter of 2020.
As a result of the implementation of the aforementioned measures, the Company, after simulating several stress scenarios, estimates that it will be able to balance its financing and cash flows. Thus, management believes that it has adequate resources to continue its operations for at least 12 months after the reporting date and, therefore, the going concern principle is applied in the preparation of these interim financial statements.
3.3. Effects on these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic environment were considered in the preparation of these interim consolidated financial statements. Information on key estimates and judgments that require a high level of judgment and complexity in their applications and that could materially affect the Company's financial condition and results, were disclosed in the financial statements of December 31, 2019 and revised for this interim financial statement, in order to determine possible changes in assumptions and judgments arising from current market conditions.
The results of the revision of these assumptions are presented below:
