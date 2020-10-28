Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Financial Statements USD 3Q20 0 10/28/2020 | 06:55pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements September 30, 2020 and 2019 with report of independent registered public accounting firm INDEX PETROBRAS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION......................................................................... 4 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME ................................................................................................. 5 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ............................................................... 6 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ........................................................................................ 7 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY........................................ 8 1. Basis of preparation ............................................................................................................................................................... 9 2. Summary of significant accounting policies.......................................................................................................................... 9 3. Context, resilience measures and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic ................................................................................ 9 4. Cash and cash equivalents and Marketable securities ......................................................................................................... 11 5. Sales revenues ..................................................................................................................................................................... 13 6. Costs and expenses by nature .............................................................................................................................................. 14 7. Other income and expenses ................................................................................................................................................. 15 8. Net finance income (expense) ............................................................................................................................................. 15 9. Net income by operating segment ...................................................................................................................................... 16 10. Trade and other receivables............................................................................................................................................. 20 11. Inventories....................................................................................................................................................................... 21 12. Taxes ............................................................................................................................................................................... 22 13. Employee benefits ........................................................................................................................................................... 25 14. Post-employment benefits ............................................................................................................................................... 26 15. Provisions for legal proceedings ..................................................................................................................................... 30 16. Provision for decommissioning costs .............................................................................................................................. 34 17. The "Lava Jato (Car Wash) Operation" and its effects on the Company ........................................................................ 34 18. Property, plant and equipment ........................................................................................................................................ 35 19. Intangible assets .............................................................................................................................................................. 37 20. Impairment ...................................................................................................................................................................... 37 21. Exploration and evaluation of oil and gas reserves ......................................................................................................... 42 22. Collateral for crude oil exploration concession agreements ............................................................................................ 42 23. Investments ..................................................................................................................................................................... 43 24. Disposal of assets and other changes in organizational structure .................................................................................... 43 25. Assets by operating segment ........................................................................................................................................... 46 26. Finance debt .................................................................................................................................................................... 47 27. Lease liabilities................................................................................................................................................................ 50 28. Equity .............................................................................................................................................................................. 51 29. Fair value of financial assets and liabilities..................................................................................................................... 53 30. Risk management ............................................................................................................................................................ 53 31. Related-party transactions ............................................................................................................................................... 58 32. Supplemental information on statement of cash flows.................................................................................................... 60 33. Subsequent events ........................................................................................................................................................... 61 34. Information related to guaranteed securities issued by subsidiaries ................................................................................ 62 2 KPMG Auditores Independentes Rua do Passeio, 38 - setor 2 - 17º andar - Centro 20021-290 - Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil Telefone +55 (21) 2207-9400, Fax +55 (21) 2207-9000 www.kpmg.com.br Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm The Shareholders and Board of Directors of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Results of Review of Interim Financial Information We have reviewed the consolidated statement of financial position of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and subsidiaries (the "Company") as of September 30, 2020, the related consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the related consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and the related notes (collectively, the consolidated interim financial information). Based on our reviews, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the consolidated interim financial information for it to be in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). We have previously audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB), the consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2019, and the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein); and in our report dated March 20, 2020, we expressed an unqualified opinion on those consolidated financial statements. In our opinion, the information set forth in the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2019, is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the consolidated statement of financial position from which it has been derived. Basis for Review Results This consolidated interim financial information is the responsibility of the Company's management. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our reviews in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. A review of consolidated interim financial information consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. It is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB, the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements taken as a whole. Accordingly, we do not express such an opinion. /s/ KPMG Auditores Independentes Rio de Janeiro-RJ October 28, 2020 3 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION PETROBRAS September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated) Assets Note 09.30.2020 12.31.2019 Liabilities Note 09.30.2020 12.31.2019 Current assets Current liabilities Cash and cash equivalents 4.1 12,700 7,372 Trade payables 4,333 5,601 Marketable securities 4.2 670 888 Finance debt 26.1 6,698 4,469 Trade and other receivables 10.1 2,288 3,762 Lease liability 27 5,423 5,737 Inventories 11 5,281 8,189 Income taxes payable 12.1 131 276 Recoverable income taxes 12.1 475 2,493 Other taxes payable 12.1 3,270 3,424 Other recoverable taxes 12.1 3,754 1,051 Dividends payable 28.2 356 1,558 Others 985 1,493 Short-term employee benefits 13 1,881 1,645 26,153 25,248 Pension and medical benefits 14 680 887 Assets classified as held for sale 24 732 2,564 Others 1,493 1,973 26,885 27,812 24,265 25,570 Liabilities related to assets classified as held for sale 24 680 3,246 24,945 28,816 Non-current assets Long-term receivables Non-current liabilities Trade and other receivables 10.1 2,283 2,567 Finance debt 26.1 50,875 58,791 Marketable securities 4.2 39 58 Lease liability 27 16,592 18,124 Judicial deposits 15.2 6,681 8,236 Income taxes payable 12.1 337 504 Deferred income taxes 12.4 9,902 1,388 Deferred income taxes 12.3 139 1,760 Other tax assets 12.1 3,050 3,939 Long-term employee benefits 13 323 38 Advances to suppliers 142 326 Pension and medical benefits 14 16,978 25,607 Others 632 1,177 Provisions for legal proceedings 15.1 2,022 3,113 22,729 17,691 Provision for decommissioning costs 16 12,484 17,460 Others 2,075 1,312 101,825 126,709 Total liabilities 126,770 155,525 Equity Investments 23 3,035 5,499 Share capital (net of share issuance costs) 28.1 107,101 107,101 Property, plant and equipment 18.1 104,748 159,265 Capital reserve and capital transactions 1,064 1,064 Intangible assets 19 13,758 19,473 Profit reserves 55,257 65,627 144,270 201,928 Accumulated other comprehensive (deficit) (119,502) (100,469) Attributable to the shareholders of Petrobras 43,920 73,323 Non-controlling interests 465 892 44,385 74,215 Total assets 171,155 229,740 Total liabilities and equity 171,155 229,740 4 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME PETROBRAS Nine and three-month periods ending September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated) Note Jan-Sep/2020 Jan-Sep/2019 Jul-Sep/2020 Jul-Sep/2019 Sales revenues 5 39,772 56,721 13,148 19,416 Cost of sales 6.1 (22,811) (34,868) (6,868) (11,855) Gross profit 16,961 21,853 6,280 7,561 Income (expenses) Selling expenses 6.2 (3,756) (3,090) (1,175) (1,252) General and administrative expenses 6.3 (1,011) (1,630) (309) (507) Exploration costs 21 (437) (344) (268) (70) Research and development expenses (255) (430) (92) (146) Other taxes (761) (300) (398) (141) Impairment of assets 20 (13,358) (627) 13 (607) Other income and expenses 7 (280) 1,536 (522) (1,346) (19,858) (4,885) (2,751) (4,069) Income (loss) before finance income (expense), results of equity-accounted investments and income taxes (2,897) 16,968 3,529 3,492 Finance income 406 928 124 339 Finance expenses (4,570) (5,793) (1,814) (2,425) Foreign exchange gains (losses) and inflation indexation charges (6,830) (2,297) (2,496) (654) Net finance income (expense) 8 (10,994) (7,162) (4,186) (2,740) Results of equity-accounted investments 23 (677) 363 (168) 112 Net income (loss) before income taxes (14,568) 10,169 (825) 864 Income taxes 12.4 3,899 (4,441) 568 (992) Net income (loss) from continuing operations for the period (10,669) 5,728 (257) (128) Net income from discontinued operations for the period − 2,560 − 2,356 Net income (loss) for the period (10,669) 8,288 (257) 2,228 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Petrobras (10,368) 8,170 (236) 2,290 Net income (loss) from continuing operations (10,368) 5,679 (236) (56) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations − 2,491 − 2,346 Non-controlling interests (301) 118 (21) (62) Net income (loss) from continuing operations (301) 49 (21) (72) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations − 69 − 10 Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per common and preferred share - in U.S. dollars 28.3 (0.79) 0.63 (0.02) 0.18 The notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements. 5 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME PETROBRAS Nine and three-month periods ending September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated) Jan-Sep/2020 Jan-Sep/2019 Jul-Sep/2020 Jul-Sep/2019 Net income (loss) for the period (10,669) 8,288 (257) 2,228 Items that will not be reclassified to the statement of income: Actuarial gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans Recognized in equity 1,683 1 − − Deferred income tax (187) − − − 1,496 1 − − Unrealized gains (losses) on equity instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income Recognized in equity (2) (3) − − Deferred income tax 1 1 − − (1) (2) − − Share of other comprehensive income (losses) in equity-accounted investments 14 − − − Items that may be reclassified subsequently to the statement of income: Unrealized gains (losses) on cash flow hedge - highly probable future exports Recognized in equity (25,750) (6,290) (1,329) (7,168) Reclassified to the statement of income 3,586 2,240 1,143 746 Deferred income tax 7,535 1,376 63 2,183 (14,629) (2,674) (123) (4,239) Cumulative translation adjustments (*) Recognized in equity (5,322) (2,615) (98) (3,170) Reclassified to the statement of income − 34 − − (5,322) (2,581) (98) (3,170) Share of other comprehensive income in equity-accounted investments (564) 65 53 82 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (19,006) (5,191) (168) (7,327) Total comprehensive income (loss) (29,675) 3,097 (425) (5,099) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (272) 92 (13) (92) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Petrobras (29,403) 3,005 (412) (5,007) It includes a US$900 loss (a US$341 loss in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019), of cumulative translation adjustments in associates and joint ventures. The notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements. 6 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS PETROBRAS Nine month periods ending September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated) Jan-Sep/2020 Jan-Sep/2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) for the period (10,669) 8,288 Adjustments for: Net income from discontinued operations − (2,560) Pension and medical benefits (actuarial expense) 1,175 1,587 Results of equity-accounted investments 677 (363) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 9,209 11,205 Impairment of assets (reversal) 13,358 627 Allowance (reversals) for credit loss on trade and other receivables 124 69 Exploratory expenditure write-offs 223 65 Foreign exchange, indexation and finance charges 12,458 6,864 Deferred income taxes, net (4,186) 2,867 Revision and unwinding of discount on the provision for decommissioning costs 518 612 Inventory write-down(write-back) to net realizable value 375 6 PIS and COFINS recovery - exclusion of ICMS (VAT tax) from the basis of calculation (3,262) − Disposal/write-offs of assets and remeasurement of investment retained with loss of control (92) (5,392) Decrease (Increase) in assets Trade and other receivables, net (69) 2,775 Inventories 742 134 Judicial deposits (914) (1,656) Escrow account - Class action agreement − 1,819 Other assets 451 (871) Increase (Decrease) in liabilities Trade payables 171 (785) Other taxes payable 1,978 250 Pension and medical benefits (821) (1,405) Provisions for legal proceedings (274) (3,677) Short-term benefits 1,060 350 Provision for decommissioning costs (313) (331) Other liabilities 200 (321) Income taxes paid (301) (2,274) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 21,818 17,883 Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations − 323 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,818 18,206 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of PP&E and intangibles assets (4,486) (5,400) Investments in investees (941) (22) Proceeds from disposal of assets - Divestment 1,038 9,110 Divestment (Investment) in marketable securities (5) (260) Dividends received 201 836 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations (4,193) 4,264 Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations − 1,812 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,193) 6,076 Cash flows from financing activities Investments by non-controlling interest (64) (42) Proceeds from financing 15,897 4,729 Repayment of principal - finance debt (19,598) (21,086) Repayment of interest - finance debt (2,658) (3,768) Repayment of lease liability (4,371) (3,622) Dividends paid to Shareholders of Petrobras (1,020) (1,304) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (38) (89) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (11,852) (25,182) Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations − (508) Net cash used in financing activities (11,852) (25,690) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (446) 688 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,327 (720) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 7,377 13,899 − − Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 12,704 13,179 The notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements. 7 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY PETROBRAS Nine-monthperiods ending September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated) Share capital (net of Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit) and deemed Profit Reserves share issuance costs) cost Share Capital reserve, Cumulative Cash flow Actuarial gains Other Retained Equity attributable Non- Total Capital hedge - highly (losses) on comprehensive Tax Profit Share Capital issuance translation Legal Statutory earnings to shareholders of controlling consolidated Transactions and probable defined benefit income (loss) and incentives retention costs adjustment (losses) Petrobras interests equity Treasury shares future exports pension plans deemed cost 107,380 (279) 1,067 (67,316) (13,292) (13,224) (953) 8,257 2,452 923 46,529 − 71,544 1,631 73,175 Balance at December 31, 2018 107,101 1,067 (94,785) 58,161 − 71,544 1,631 73,175 Realization of deemed cost − − − − − − 1 − − − − (1) − − − Capital transactions − (1) − − − − − − − − − − (1) (671) (672) Net income − − − − − − − − − − − 8,170 8,170 118 8,288 Other comprehensive income − − − (2,555) (2,674) 1 63 − − − − − (5,165) (26) (5,191) Appropriations: Dividends − − − − − − − − − − − (1,008) (1,008) (210) (1,218) 107,380 (280) 1,067 (69,871) (15,966) (13,223) (889) 8,257 2,452 923 46,529 7,161 73,540 842 74,382 Balance at September 30, 2019 107,100 1,067 (99,949) 58,161 7,161 73,540 842 74,382 107,380 (279) 1,064 (68,721) (13,540) (17,322) (886) 8,745 2,702 1,102 53,078 − 73,323 892 74,215 Balance at December 31, 2019 107,101 1,064 (100,469) 65,627 − 73,323 892 74,215 Realization of deemed cost − − − − − − 2 − − − − (2) − − − Capital transactions − − − − − − − − − − − − − (89) (89) Net income − − − − − − − − − − − (10,368) (10,368) (301) (10,669) Other comprehensive income (loss) − − − (5,351) (14,629) 1,496 (551) − − − − − (19,035) 29 (19,006) Appropriations: Dividends − − − − − − − − − − − − − (66) (66) 107,380 (279) 1,064 (74,072) (28,169) (15,826) (1,435) 8,745 2,702 1,102 53,078 (10,370) 43,920 465 44,385 Balance at September 30, 2020 107,101 1,064 (119,502) 65,627 (10,370) 43,920 465 44,385 The notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements. 8 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - UNAUDITED PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated) 1. Basis of preparation 1.1. Statement of compliance and authorization of unaudited consolidated interim financial statements These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared and presented in accordance with IAS 34 - "Interim Financial Reporting" as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). They present the significant changes in the period, avoiding repetition of certain notes to the annual consolidated financial statements previously reported. Hence, they should be read together with the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, which include the full set of notes. These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Company's Board of Directors in a meeting held on October 28, 2020. 1.2. Reclassification of discontinued operation After the additional sale of the Company's interest in the subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora (BR), carried out through a secondary public offering (follow-on) in July 2019, Petrobras is no longer the controlling shareholder of BR. Furthermore, all requirements were met to classify this investment as a discontinued operation, in accordance with IFRS 5 - Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, since it represented a separate major line of business. Thus, the consolidated statement of income for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and cash flows for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 had its line items reclassified, presenting net income, operating, investing and financing cash flows relating to this investment in separate line items, as a net amount for discontinued operations. 2. Summary of significant accounting policies The same accounting policies and methods of computation were followed in these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements as those followed in the preparation of the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019. 3. Context, resilience measures and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic 3.1. Context In January 2020, China reported having identified a new variant of coronavirus, causing the disease COVID-19, which was spreading quickly in its population. On March 11, 2020, COVID-19 was a declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). Social isolation measures arising from this pandemic affected the global economic environment, reducing the demand for oil and its oil products and triggering a shock in the oil and gas industry. Therefore, in early April, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other countries announced a new agreement providing for the reduction of their combined production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for May and June 2020. In a meeting held in July 2020, OPEC and other countries agreed to reduce production from 9.7 million bpd to 7.7 million bpd as of August 2020, to remain at this level until December 2020. The price assumptions foreseen in the first quarter considered Brent prices converging to US$ 50 in the long-term. This assumption has not been modified for September 30, 2020. In addition, the Company regularly monitors realization prices in relation to its short-term assumptions, and there was no verified change to the realization prices used in previous quarters. 3.2. Resilience measures The Company, in line with the recommendations of the WHO and the Ministry of Health, announced measures to preserve the health of its employees and support the prevention of contagion in its administrative and operational areas. Some of the measures included home office, reduced work shifts in operational areas to minimize the number of workers commuting, rigorous cleaning of workplaces, distribution of personal protective equipment, testing of suspected cases, measuring body temperature and fast testing on pre-shipment for oil platforms, medical monitoring and access to telemedicine services. Brazilian governmental authorities, in turn, implemented a set of measures to address the economic side effects of the COVID-19 measures, aimed at helping the productive sector, mainly: (a) Federal Government measures - (i) PIS/Cofins and INSS-Companies' Contribution - collections for the period of March to May 2020 were initially postponed to August and have been further extended until November 2020; (ii) FGTS - collections for the period of March to May 2020 were initially postponed to July and have been further extended until December 2020; 9 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - UNAUDITED PETROBRAS (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated) System S (employer contributions to social entities that train and support employees) - 50% reduction in rates from April to June 2020; and (iv) IOF - reduction from 3% to 0% in certain operations carried out from April to December 2020; and (b) State of Pernambuco measures - (i) ICMS tax on fuel imports from April to December 2020- was deferred for up to 30 days. As a result of the abrupt reduction in the demand and prices of oil and fuel, the Company adopted a set of measures aiming at reducing costs, postponing cash outflows and optimizing its working capital. The main measures are: Draw down of revolving credit lines, amounting to US$ 8 billion, as well as other lines in the domestic banking market, in the total amount of US$ 698, in the first quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company repaid US$ 7.6 billion of revolving credit lines.

postponement of payment of declared dividends based on 2019 earnings (note 28);

postponement of judicial deposits to 2021, mainly relating to tax proceedings;

reduction and postponement of human resources expenses, with an emphasis on: (i) postponement of payment for the 2019 Performance Award Program (as set out in note 13.1); (ii) postponement of the payment of 30% of the total monthly remuneration from April to June 2020 of the Board of Directors, President, Executive Officers and upper management, and postponement of the payment of between 10% to 30% of the monthly remuneration of lower management and consultants (which was subsequently paid in September 2020); and (iii) temporary change in workday regime from shift turn and stand-by work to administrative regime, to be reassessed on a monthly basis until the end of this year or an earlier date, depending on the return to regular operations;

stand-by work to administrative regime, to be reassessed on a monthly basis until the end of this year or an earlier date, depending on the return to regular operations; a set of actions aiming at reducing capital expenditures scheduled for 2020 from US$ 12 billion to US$ 8.5 billion, mainly postponement of exploratory activities, interconnection of wells and construction of production and refining facilities, and the depreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar;

reduction of 200 thousand bpd of oil production from April 2020 (including the reduction of 100 thousand bpd announced at the end of March 2020), and a reduction in the utilization factor of refineries from 79% to 60%, allowing the maintenance of reasonable surplus in the storage capacity, aiming at avoiding the adoption of costly measures such as the chartering of ships to store liquids. However, with the evolution of the demand for our products performing better than expected, the Company opted for the gradual return to the previous level of average oil production, accompanied by an increase in the utilization factor of the refining facilities;

a set of actions intending to decrease operating expenses for 2020 by an additional US$ 2,000 in, mainly: (i) hibernation of platforms operating in shallow waters, which have higher lifting costs per barrel, and for which, due to the drop in oil prices, the Company estimates negative cash flows; (ii) lowering expenses with stoppages in wells and optimization of production logistics; and (iii) postponement of new relevant contracts for a period of 90 days (during the second quarter of 2020);

as a result of the structural reduction in the demand for natural gas in the Brazilian market, the Company declared force majeure in the agreement for the purchase of natural gas related to the Manati field, as provided for in the contract. The Company also negotiated with other agents in the natural gas chain, aiming at reducing the effects resulting from the pandemic. After monitoring the current scenario and its developments on the gas market, and given the recent recovery of natural gas consumption, on September 30, 2020, Petrobras signed an agreement with the suppliers, terminating the force majeure. In addition, the global adverse scenario encouraged the Company to revise its main metric relating to indebtedness, contained in the Strategic Plan 2020-2024, replacing the Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA ratio with Gross debt. The target approved for Gross debt for 2020 is US$ 87 billion, the same level as December 31, 2019, which was achieved in the third quarter of 2020. As a result of the implementation of the aforementioned measures, the Company, after simulating several stress scenarios, estimates that it will be able to balance its financing and cash flows. Thus, management believes that it has adequate resources to continue its operations for at least 12 months after the reporting date and, therefore, the going concern principle is applied in the preparation of these interim financial statements. 3.3. Effects on these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic environment were considered in the preparation of these interim consolidated financial statements. Information on key estimates and judgments that require a high level of judgment and complexity in their applications and that could materially affect the Company's financial condition and results, were disclosed in the financial statements of December 31, 2019 and revised for this interim financial statement, in order to determine possible changes in assumptions and judgments arising from current market conditions. The results of the revision of these assumptions are presented below: 10 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 22:54:07 UTC

0 All news about PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 09:40a PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Shareholders Compensation Policy (Dividend P.. PU 08:22a PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras Changes Dividend Policy to Permit .. DJ 07:05a PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on revision of the Shareholders Co.. PU 10/27 PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras says it will buy $353 mln P-71 pla.. RE 10/27 Vale dam-break trauma raises level of ESG funds in Brazil RE 10/27 Vale dam-break trauma raises level of ESG funds in Brazil RE 10/26 COSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Brazil's Cosan unit bids for Petrobras' majorit.. RE 10/25 PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Brazil soars to China's No. 3 crude oil supp.. RE 10/23 PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : quaterly earnings release 10/23 PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras Begins Sale of 11 Onshore Oil Conc.. DJ