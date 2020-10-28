Log in
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Financial Statements USD 3Q20

10/28/2020 | 06:55pm EDT

Unaudited

Consolidated

Interim

Financial

Statements

September 30, 2020 and 2019 with report of independent registered public accounting firm

INDEX

PETROBRAS

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION.........................................................................

4

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME .................................................................................................

5

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ...............................................................

6

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ........................................................................................

7

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY........................................

8

1.

Basis of preparation ...............................................................................................................................................................

9

2.

Summary of significant accounting policies..........................................................................................................................

9

3.

Context, resilience measures and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic ................................................................................

9

4.

Cash and cash equivalents and Marketable securities .........................................................................................................

11

5.

Sales revenues .....................................................................................................................................................................

13

6.

Costs and expenses by nature ..............................................................................................................................................

14

7.

Other income and expenses .................................................................................................................................................

15

8.

Net finance income (expense) .............................................................................................................................................

15

9.

Net income by operating segment ......................................................................................................................................

16

10.

Trade and other receivables.............................................................................................................................................

20

11.

Inventories.......................................................................................................................................................................

21

12.

Taxes ...............................................................................................................................................................................

22

13.

Employee benefits ...........................................................................................................................................................

25

14.

Post-employment benefits ...............................................................................................................................................

26

15.

Provisions for legal proceedings .....................................................................................................................................

30

16.

Provision for decommissioning costs ..............................................................................................................................

34

17.

The "Lava Jato (Car Wash) Operation" and its effects on the Company ........................................................................

34

18.

Property, plant and equipment ........................................................................................................................................

35

19.

Intangible assets ..............................................................................................................................................................

37

20.

Impairment ......................................................................................................................................................................

37

21.

Exploration and evaluation of oil and gas reserves .........................................................................................................

42

22.

Collateral for crude oil exploration concession agreements ............................................................................................

42

23.

Investments .....................................................................................................................................................................

43

24.

Disposal of assets and other changes in organizational structure ....................................................................................

43

25.

Assets by operating segment ...........................................................................................................................................

46

26.

Finance debt ....................................................................................................................................................................

47

27.

Lease liabilities................................................................................................................................................................

50

28.

Equity ..............................................................................................................................................................................

51

29.

Fair value of financial assets and liabilities.....................................................................................................................

53

30.

Risk management ............................................................................................................................................................

53

31.

Related-party transactions ...............................................................................................................................................

58

32.

Supplemental information on statement of cash flows....................................................................................................

60

33.

Subsequent events ...........................................................................................................................................................

61

34.

Information related to guaranteed securities issued by subsidiaries ................................................................................

62

2

KPMG Auditores Independentes

Rua do Passeio, 38 - setor 2 - 17º andar - Centro 20021-290 - Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Brasil

Telefone +55 (21) 2207-9400, Fax +55 (21) 2207-9000 www.kpmg.com.br

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The Shareholders and Board of Directors of

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras

Results of Review of Interim Financial Information

We have reviewed the consolidated statement of financial position of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and subsidiaries (the "Company") as of September 30, 2020, the related consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, the related consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and the related notes (collectively, the consolidated interim financial information). Based on our reviews, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the consolidated interim financial information for it to be in accordance with IAS 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

We have previously audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB), the consolidated statement of financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2019, and the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein); and in our report dated March 20, 2020, we expressed an unqualified opinion on those consolidated financial statements. In our opinion, the information set forth in the accompanying consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2019, is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the consolidated statement of financial position from which it has been derived.

Basis for Review Results

This consolidated interim financial information is the responsibility of the Company's management. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our reviews in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. A review of consolidated interim financial information consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. It is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB, the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements taken as a whole. Accordingly, we do not express such an opinion.

/s/ KPMG Auditores Independentes

Rio de Janeiro-RJ

October 28, 2020

3

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

PETROBRAS

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Assets

Note

09.30.2020

12.31.2019

Liabilities

Note

09.30.2020

12.31.2019

Current assets

Current liabilities

Cash and cash equivalents

4.1

12,700

7,372

Trade payables

4,333

5,601

Marketable securities

4.2

670

888

Finance debt

26.1

6,698

4,469

Trade and other receivables

10.1

2,288

3,762

Lease liability

27

5,423

5,737

Inventories

11

5,281

8,189

Income taxes payable

12.1

131

276

Recoverable income taxes

12.1

475

2,493

Other taxes payable

12.1

3,270

3,424

Other recoverable taxes

12.1

3,754

1,051

Dividends payable

28.2

356

1,558

Others

985

1,493

Short-term employee benefits

13

1,881

1,645

26,153

25,248

Pension and medical benefits

14

680

887

Assets classified as held for sale

24

732

2,564

Others

1,493

1,973

26,885

27,812

24,265

25,570

Liabilities related to assets classified as held for sale

24

680

3,246

24,945

28,816

Non-current assets

Long-term receivables

Non-current liabilities

Trade and other receivables

10.1

2,283

2,567

Finance debt

26.1

50,875

58,791

Marketable securities

4.2

39

58

Lease liability

27

16,592

18,124

Judicial deposits

15.2

6,681

8,236

Income taxes payable

12.1

337

504

Deferred income taxes

12.4

9,902

1,388

Deferred income taxes

12.3

139

1,760

Other tax assets

12.1

3,050

3,939

Long-term employee benefits

13

323

38

Advances to suppliers

142

326

Pension and medical benefits

14

16,978

25,607

Others

632

1,177

Provisions for legal proceedings

15.1

2,022

3,113

22,729

17,691

Provision for decommissioning costs

16

12,484

17,460

Others

2,075

1,312

101,825

126,709

Total liabilities

126,770

155,525

Equity

Investments

23

3,035

5,499

Share capital (net of share issuance costs)

28.1

107,101

107,101

Property, plant and equipment

18.1

104,748

159,265

Capital reserve and capital transactions

1,064

1,064

Intangible assets

19

13,758

19,473

Profit reserves

55,257

65,627

144,270

201,928

Accumulated other comprehensive (deficit)

(119,502)

(100,469)

Attributable to the shareholders of Petrobras

43,920

73,323

Non-controlling interests

465

892

44,385

74,215

Total assets

171,155

229,740

Total liabilities and equity

171,155

229,740

4

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

PETROBRAS

Nine and three-month periods ending September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Note

Jan-Sep/2020

Jan-Sep/2019

Jul-Sep/2020

Jul-Sep/2019

Sales revenues

5

39,772

56,721

13,148

19,416

Cost of sales

6.1

(22,811)

(34,868)

(6,868)

(11,855)

Gross profit

16,961

21,853

6,280

7,561

Income (expenses)

Selling expenses

6.2

(3,756)

(3,090)

(1,175)

(1,252)

General and administrative expenses

6.3

(1,011)

(1,630)

(309)

(507)

Exploration costs

21

(437)

(344)

(268)

(70)

Research and development expenses

(255)

(430)

(92)

(146)

Other taxes

(761)

(300)

(398)

(141)

Impairment of assets

20

(13,358)

(627)

13

(607)

Other income and expenses

7

(280)

1,536

(522)

(1,346)

(19,858)

(4,885)

(2,751)

(4,069)

Income (loss) before finance income (expense), results of equity-accounted investments and income

taxes

(2,897)

16,968

3,529

3,492

Finance income

406

928

124

339

Finance expenses

(4,570)

(5,793)

(1,814)

(2,425)

Foreign exchange gains (losses) and inflation indexation charges

(6,830)

(2,297)

(2,496)

(654)

Net finance income (expense)

8

(10,994)

(7,162)

(4,186)

(2,740)

Results of equity-accounted investments

23

(677)

363

(168)

112

Net income (loss) before income taxes

(14,568)

10,169

(825)

864

Income taxes

12.4

3,899

(4,441)

568

(992)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations for the period

(10,669)

5,728

(257)

(128)

Net income from discontinued operations for the period

2,560

2,356

Net income (loss) for the period

(10,669)

8,288

(257)

2,228

Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Petrobras

(10,368)

8,170

(236)

2,290

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

(10,368)

5,679

(236)

(56)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

2,491

2,346

Non-controlling interests

(301)

118

(21)

(62)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

(301)

49

(21)

(72)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

69

10

Basic and diluted earnings (losses) per common and preferred share - in U.S. dollars

28.3

(0.79)

0.63

(0.02)

0.18

The notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.

5

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

PETROBRAS

Nine and three-month periods ending September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Jan-Sep/2020

Jan-Sep/2019

Jul-Sep/2020

Jul-Sep/2019

Net income (loss) for the period

(10,669)

8,288

(257)

2,228

Items that will not be reclassified to the statement of income:

Actuarial gains (losses) on post-employment defined benefit plans

Recognized in equity

1,683

1

Deferred income tax

(187)

1,496

1

Unrealized gains (losses) on equity instruments measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income

Recognized in equity

(2)

(3)

Deferred income tax

1

1

(1)

(2)

Share of other comprehensive income (losses) in equity-accounted investments

14

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to the statement of income:

Unrealized gains (losses) on cash flow hedge - highly probable future exports

Recognized in equity

(25,750)

(6,290)

(1,329)

(7,168)

Reclassified to the statement of income

3,586

2,240

1,143

746

Deferred income tax

7,535

1,376

63

2,183

(14,629)

(2,674)

(123)

(4,239)

Cumulative translation adjustments (*)

Recognized in equity

(5,322)

(2,615)

(98)

(3,170)

Reclassified to the statement of income

34

(5,322)

(2,581)

(98)

(3,170)

Share of other comprehensive income in equity-accounted investments

(564)

65

53

82

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(19,006)

(5,191)

(168)

(7,327)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

(29,675)

3,097

(425)

(5,099)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(272)

92

(13)

(92)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to shareholders of Petrobras

(29,403)

3,005

(412)

(5,007)

  1. It includes a US$900 loss (a US$341 loss in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019), of cumulative translation adjustments in associates and joint ventures. The notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.

6

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

PETROBRAS

Nine month periods ending September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Jan-Sep/2020

Jan-Sep/2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income (loss) for the period

(10,669)

8,288

Adjustments for:

Net income from discontinued operations

(2,560)

Pension and medical benefits (actuarial expense)

1,175

1,587

Results of equity-accounted investments

677

(363)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

9,209

11,205

Impairment of assets (reversal)

13,358

627

Allowance (reversals) for credit loss on trade and other receivables

124

69

Exploratory expenditure write-offs

223

65

Foreign exchange, indexation and finance charges

12,458

6,864

Deferred income taxes, net

(4,186)

2,867

Revision and unwinding of discount on the provision for decommissioning costs

518

612

Inventory write-down(write-back) to net realizable value

375

6

PIS and COFINS recovery - exclusion of ICMS (VAT tax) from the basis of calculation

(3,262)

Disposal/write-offs of assets and remeasurement of investment retained with loss of control

(92)

(5,392)

Decrease (Increase) in assets

Trade and other receivables, net

(69)

2,775

Inventories

742

134

Judicial deposits

(914)

(1,656)

Escrow account - Class action agreement

1,819

Other assets

451

(871)

Increase (Decrease) in liabilities

Trade payables

171

(785)

Other taxes payable

1,978

250

Pension and medical benefits

(821)

(1,405)

Provisions for legal proceedings

(274)

(3,677)

Short-term benefits

1,060

350

Provision for decommissioning costs

(313)

(331)

Other liabilities

200

(321)

Income taxes paid

(301)

(2,274)

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

21,818

17,883

Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations

323

Net cash provided by operating activities

21,818

18,206

Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of PP&E and intangibles assets

(4,486)

(5,400)

Investments in investees

(941)

(22)

Proceeds from disposal of assets - Divestment

1,038

9,110

Divestment (Investment) in marketable securities

(5)

(260)

Dividends received

201

836

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations

(4,193)

4,264

Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations

1,812

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(4,193)

6,076

Cash flows from financing activities

Investments by non-controlling interest

(64)

(42)

Proceeds from financing

15,897

4,729

Repayment of principal - finance debt

(19,598)

(21,086)

Repayment of interest - finance debt

(2,658)

(3,768)

Repayment of lease liability

(4,371)

(3,622)

Dividends paid to Shareholders of Petrobras

(1,020)

(1,304)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(38)

(89)

Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations

(11,852)

(25,182)

Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations

(508)

Net cash used in financing activities

(11,852)

(25,690)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(446)

688

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

5,327

(720)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

7,377

13,899

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

12,704

13,179

The notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.

7

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

PETROBRAS

Nine-monthperiods ending September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

Share capital (net of

Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit) and deemed

Profit Reserves

share issuance costs)

cost

Share

Capital reserve,

Cumulative

Cash flow

Actuarial gains

Other

Retained

Equity attributable

Non-

Total

Capital

hedge - highly

(losses) on

comprehensive

Tax

Profit

Share Capital

issuance

translation

Legal

Statutory

earnings

to shareholders of

controlling

consolidated

Transactions and

probable

defined benefit

income (loss) and

incentives

retention

costs

adjustment

(losses)

Petrobras

interests

equity

Treasury shares

future exports

pension plans

deemed cost

107,380

(279)

1,067

(67,316)

(13,292)

(13,224)

(953)

8,257

2,452

923

46,529

71,544

1,631

73,175

Balance at December 31, 2018

107,101

1,067

(94,785)

58,161

71,544

1,631

73,175

Realization of deemed cost

1

(1)

Capital transactions

(1)

(1)

(671)

(672)

Net income

8,170

8,170

118

8,288

Other comprehensive income

(2,555)

(2,674)

1

63

(5,165)

(26)

(5,191)

Appropriations:

Dividends

(1,008)

(1,008)

(210)

(1,218)

107,380

(280)

1,067

(69,871)

(15,966)

(13,223)

(889)

8,257

2,452

923

46,529

7,161

73,540

842

74,382

Balance at September 30, 2019

107,100

1,067

(99,949)

58,161

7,161

73,540

842

74,382

107,380

(279)

1,064

(68,721)

(13,540)

(17,322)

(886)

8,745

2,702

1,102

53,078

73,323

892

74,215

Balance at December 31, 2019

107,101

1,064

(100,469)

65,627

73,323

892

74,215

Realization of deemed cost

2

(2)

Capital transactions

(89)

(89)

Net income

(10,368)

(10,368)

(301)

(10,669)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(5,351)

(14,629)

1,496

(551)

(19,035)

29

(19,006)

Appropriations:

Dividends

(66)

(66)

107,380

(279)

1,064

(74,072)

(28,169)

(15,826)

(1,435)

8,745

2,702

1,102

53,078

(10,370)

43,920

465

44,385

Balance at September 30, 2020

107,101

1,064

(119,502)

65,627

(10,370)

43,920

465

44,385

The notes form an integral part of these interim financial statements.

8

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - UNAUDITED

PETROBRAS

(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

1. Basis of preparation

1.1. Statement of compliance and authorization of unaudited consolidated interim financial statements

These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared and presented in accordance with IAS 34 - "Interim Financial Reporting" as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). They present the significant changes in the period, avoiding repetition of certain notes to the annual consolidated financial statements previously reported. Hence, they should be read together with the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, which include the full set of notes.

These unaudited consolidated interim financial statements were approved and authorized for issue by the Company's Board of Directors in a meeting held on October 28, 2020.

1.2. Reclassification of discontinued operation

After the additional sale of the Company's interest in the subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora (BR), carried out through a secondary public offering (follow-on) in July 2019, Petrobras is no longer the controlling shareholder of BR.

Furthermore, all requirements were met to classify this investment as a discontinued operation, in accordance with IFRS 5 - Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations, since it represented a separate major line of business. Thus, the consolidated statement of income for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and cash flows for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 had its line items reclassified, presenting net income, operating, investing and financing cash flows relating to this investment in separate line items, as a net amount for discontinued operations.

2. Summary of significant accounting policies

The same accounting policies and methods of computation were followed in these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements as those followed in the preparation of the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019.

3. Context, resilience measures and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

3.1. Context

In January 2020, China reported having identified a new variant of coronavirus, causing the disease COVID-19, which was spreading quickly in its population. On March 11, 2020, COVID-19 was a declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). Social isolation measures arising from this pandemic affected the global economic environment, reducing the demand for oil and its oil products and triggering a shock in the oil and gas industry.

Therefore, in early April, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other countries announced a new agreement providing for the reduction of their combined production by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) for May and June 2020. In a meeting held in July 2020, OPEC and other countries agreed to reduce production from 9.7 million bpd to 7.7 million bpd as of August 2020, to remain at this level until December 2020.

The price assumptions foreseen in the first quarter considered Brent prices converging to US$ 50 in the long-term. This assumption has not been modified for September 30, 2020. In addition, the Company regularly monitors realization prices in relation to its short-term assumptions, and there was no verified change to the realization prices used in previous quarters.

3.2. Resilience measures

The Company, in line with the recommendations of the WHO and the Ministry of Health, announced measures to preserve the health of its employees and support the prevention of contagion in its administrative and operational areas. Some of the measures included home office, reduced work shifts in operational areas to minimize the number of workers commuting, rigorous cleaning of workplaces, distribution of personal protective equipment, testing of suspected cases, measuring body temperature and fast testing on pre-shipment for oil platforms, medical monitoring and access to telemedicine services.

Brazilian governmental authorities, in turn, implemented a set of measures to address the economic side effects of the COVID-19 measures, aimed at helping the productive sector, mainly: (a) Federal Government measures - (i) PIS/Cofins and INSS-Companies' Contribution - collections for the period of March to May 2020 were initially postponed to August and have been further extended until November 2020; (ii) FGTS - collections for the period of March to May 2020 were initially postponed to July and have been further extended until December 2020;

9

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - UNAUDITED

PETROBRAS

(Expressed in millions of US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)

  1. System S (employer contributions to social entities that train and support employees) - 50% reduction in rates from April to June 2020; and (iv) IOF - reduction from 3% to 0% in certain operations carried out from April to December 2020; and (b) State of Pernambuco measures - (i) ICMS tax on fuel imports from April to December 2020- was deferred for up to 30 days.

As a result of the abrupt reduction in the demand and prices of oil and fuel, the Company adopted a set of measures aiming at reducing costs, postponing cash outflows and optimizing its working capital. The main measures are:

  • Draw down of revolving credit lines, amounting to US$ 8 billion, as well as other lines in the domestic banking market, in the total amount of US$ 698, in the first quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2020, the Company repaid US$ 7.6 billion of revolving credit lines.
  • postponement of payment of declared dividends based on 2019 earnings (note 28);
  • postponement of judicial deposits to 2021, mainly relating to tax proceedings;
  • reduction and postponement of human resources expenses, with an emphasis on: (i) postponement of payment for the 2019 Performance Award Program (as set out in note 13.1); (ii) postponement of the payment of 30% of the total monthly remuneration from April to June 2020 of the Board of Directors, President, Executive Officers and upper management, and postponement of the payment of between 10% to 30% of the monthly remuneration of lower management and consultants (which was subsequently paid in September 2020); and (iii) temporary change in workday regime from shift turn and stand-by work to administrative regime, to be reassessed on a monthly basis until the end of this year or an earlier date, depending on the return to regular operations;
  • a set of actions aiming at reducing capital expenditures scheduled for 2020 from US$ 12 billion to US$ 8.5 billion, mainly postponement of exploratory activities, interconnection of wells and construction of production and refining facilities, and the depreciation of the Brazilian real against the U.S. dollar;
  • reduction of 200 thousand bpd of oil production from April 2020 (including the reduction of 100 thousand bpd announced at the end of March 2020), and a reduction in the utilization factor of refineries from 79% to 60%, allowing the maintenance of reasonable surplus in the storage capacity, aiming at avoiding the adoption of costly measures such as the chartering of ships to store liquids. However, with the evolution of the demand for our products performing better than expected, the Company opted for the gradual return to the previous level of average oil production, accompanied by an increase in the utilization factor of the refining facilities;
  • a set of actions intending to decrease operating expenses for 2020 by an additional US$ 2,000 in, mainly: (i) hibernation of platforms operating in shallow waters, which have higher lifting costs per barrel, and for which, due to the drop in oil prices, the Company estimates negative cash flows; (ii) lowering expenses with stoppages in wells and optimization of production logistics; and (iii) postponement of new relevant contracts for a period of 90 days (during the second quarter of 2020);
  • as a result of the structural reduction in the demand for natural gas in the Brazilian market, the Company declared force majeure in the agreement for the purchase of natural gas related to the Manati field, as provided for in the contract. The Company also negotiated with other agents in the natural gas chain, aiming at reducing the effects resulting from the pandemic. After monitoring the current scenario and its developments on the gas market, and given the recent recovery of natural gas consumption, on September 30, 2020, Petrobras signed an agreement with the suppliers, terminating the force majeure.

In addition, the global adverse scenario encouraged the Company to revise its main metric relating to indebtedness, contained in the Strategic Plan 2020-2024, replacing the Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA ratio with Gross debt. The target approved for Gross debt for 2020 is US$ 87 billion, the same level as December 31, 2019, which was achieved in the third quarter of 2020.

As a result of the implementation of the aforementioned measures, the Company, after simulating several stress scenarios, estimates that it will be able to balance its financing and cash flows. Thus, management believes that it has adequate resources to continue its operations for at least 12 months after the reporting date and, therefore, the going concern principle is applied in the preparation of these interim financial statements.

3.3. Effects on these unaudited consolidated interim financial statements

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic environment were considered in the preparation of these interim consolidated financial statements. Information on key estimates and judgments that require a high level of judgment and complexity in their applications and that could materially affect the Company's financial condition and results, were disclosed in the financial statements of December 31, 2019 and revised for this interim financial statement, in order to determine possible changes in assumptions and judgments arising from current market conditions.

The results of the revision of these assumptions are presented below:

10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

