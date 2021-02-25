Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras CEO Says He'll Exit in March, Will Work for Smooth Transition -- Update

By Jeffrey T. Lewis and Luciana Magalhaes

SAO PAULO--The chief executive of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Roberto Castello Branco, said Thursday he'll leave the state-controlled oil company in March and that he'll work to make the transition as smooth as possible for the new head of the company.

Following a dispute over the company's fuel pricing policy, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro last week named a replacement for Mr. Castello Branco, who had previously been expected to stay on as CEO after the end of his current term on March 20.

Last Thursday the company announced a rise in the price of gasoline of almost 10% and an almost 15% increase in the price of diesel fuel. Mr. Bolsonaro criticized the increases as excessive and called for more transparency on price changes. On Friday evening he nominated Joaquim Silva e Luna, an army general, to be the new CEO.

Mr. Castello Branco, speaking Thursday during a conference call discussing Petrobras's fourth-quarter earnings, said he has no information on the transition to a new chief executive.

The outgoing CEO strongly defended the company's fuel pricing policy, which is based on international market references, and said that policy will remain in place at least until the end of his term at Petrobras on March 20.

"We were unfairly accused of a lack of transparency," said Mr. Castello Branco. But "no company in the world reveals its trade information" before it has to, he said.

The company's board on Tuesday voted to hold a shareholder meeting to consider Mr. Silva e Luna's nomination, though no date has been set yet for the conclave.

Petrobras's bylaws set certain technical criteria for candidates for the CEO position and it's still not clear that Mr. Silva e Luna will in fact be Mr. Castello Branco's replacement. But the turmoil surrounding the company's top manager led to a more than 20% decline in Petrobras' share price on Monday as investors reassessed the outlook for the company amid government interference in its management and pricing policy.

The company's shares have risen again since Monday, though they still haven't reached the price at the close on Friday, which came before Mr. Bolsonaro announced the new CEO nominee. Petrobras's preferred shares were up 1.2% at midday on Thursday at 24.70 reais, down from 27.33 reais at the close last Friday.

Most of the analysts on the conference call prefaced their questions for the CEO with praise for his management and achievements, including a program of sales of noncore assets. Mr. Castello declined to comment on the next CEO's plans, but said he sees no reason for changes to the company's strategy.

There have been no demands that Petrobras directors leave and that they intend to stay on, Mr. Castello Branco said.

"We accomplished our mission - our mission was to restructure Petrobras," he said. "However, there's much more to be done."

Mr. Castello Branco, wearing a T-shirt on the call that read "mind the gap" to symbolize Petrobras's goal of equaling its peers on many sector benchmarks, said previous efforts by the company to subsidize domestic prices were a disaster that led to $40 billion in losses.

The CEO said oil is a commodity priced in dollars, and that fuel prices should be set based on costs. While Dilma Rousseff was Brazil's president, the company sold gasoline and diesel fuel below cost to try to keep inflation under control, resulting in the giant losses Mr. Castello Branco mentioned.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company said Wednesday it had a net income of 59.9 billion reais, equivalent to $11 billion, in the fourth quarter, compared with net income of 8.2 billion reais in the same period a year earlier. Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, rose to 28.4 billion reais from 12.9 billion reais a year earlier.

