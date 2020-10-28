Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras Financial Performance 3Q20

This report may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements only reflect expectations of the Company's managers regarding future economic conditions, as well as the Company's performance, financial performance and results, among others. The terms "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "objective", "should", and similar terms, which evidently involve risks and uncertainties that may or may not be anticipated by the Company and therefore are not guarantees of future results of the Company's operations that may differ from current expectations. The readers should not rely exclusively on any forward-looking statement contained herein. The Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the presentations and forecasts in the light of new information or its future developments, and the figures reported for 3Q20 onwards are estimates or targets. These indicators do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to indicators with a similar description used by others. We provide these indicators because we use them as measures of company performance; they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial metrics that have been disclosed in accordance with BR GAAP or IFRS. See definitions of Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA and Net Indebtedness in the Glossary and their reconciliations in the Liquidity and Capital Resources sections, Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Net Indebtedness. Consolidated accounting information audited by independent auditors in accordance with international accounting standards (IFRS).
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO
The fast response to the global recession is starting to pay off. It is being underpinned by the acceleration of strategy execution led by stronger integration of corporate and operational areas and the dedicated efforts of agile teams.
Despite the constraints posed by the pandemic and the uncertain environment, our operational and financial performance improved significantly as shown by the rise in oil and natural gas production, capacity utilization of our refineries and the strong cash flow generation.
In the first nine months of the year (9M20) our free cash flow reached US$16.4 billion and free cash to equity US$6.8 billion. Strong performance allowed us to reduce gross debt to US$79.6 billion as of Sept. 30, 2020 from US$87.1 billion as of Dec. 30, 2019. This is lower than our previous goal of keeping the same debt level of last year given the hostile scenario.
Over the last 21 months we were able to redeem US$31.3 billion of debt - about US$1.5 billion per month - which is key to our company as it contributes to derisk the balance sheet, to strengthen its resiliency to cashflow volatility and to free resources to be invested in our world-class assets.
Our adjusted cash holdings were reduced to US$13.4 billion in 3Q20. There is room for additional cutbacks given the availability of more than US$8 billion of revolving credit lines and the importance of efficient capital allocation.
Pre-salt output increased 32% in 9M20 compared to 9M19, reaching 70% of our oil production in Brazil. The three best performers among Buzios wells produced more oil than all our E&P onshore and shallow water fields in Brazil in September (164 kbpd against 123 kbpd).
We approved the acquisition of P-71 from Tupi consortium to be used in Itapu field (100% Petrobras). This acquisition will enable us to anticipate first oil of this field in 1 year, with an important contribution to the increase of the pre-salt production. Yet, Petrobras and its partners at BMS-11, former owners of P-71, agreed to set up an updated development plan for Tupi that will seek to improve the field's recovery factor with greater capital efficiency.
Total lifting costs dropped to US$4.5 per boe from US$7.9 in 3Q19. About 60% of the decline was due to cost cutting, efficiency gains, increase in production and active portfolio management, while the remainder was caused by the BRL depreciation against the USD. Pre-salt lifting cost was US$2.3 per boe, which suggests its low oil breakeven price.
In addition to its outstanding performance, the pre-salt exploration - a combination of natural resources, the work of our best-in class engineers, geologists and technicians, and advanced technology - contributes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
In this quarter we celebrated a major achievement of our oil and gas E&P. The Tupi field, a world-class asset and still our largest oil field, reached the impressive mark of two billion barrels of oil and gas produced since the first oil.
As previously announced, we have submitted our project portfolio to a stress test. Given the scarcity of capital and the need to reduce debt to US$60 billion, projects must compete for funding. Only those resilient to an average price of US$35/boe were approved.
As a consequence, our capex numbers for the next few years will be lower. Our goal is to maximize value, not to maximize production.
The stronger integration with transportation, inventory management, marketing and sales has allowed higher levels of capacity utilization of our refineries, above 80%, simultaneously with lower inventories of oil and fuels.
Optimization of inventory management, with the help of digital transformation, has been part of our initiatives to reduce costs and improve capital allocation, as we believe that there is a lot of value to be unlocked.
Production and sales of diesel S-10, with low-sulphur content, have been booming consistently with our focus on using technology to launch environmental-friendly fuels.
Our renewable diesel, based on hydrotreated vegetable oil, and our proprietary technology HBIO, is waiting for authorization from Brazilian authorities. It is superior to the biodiesel currently consumed in Brazil both in terms of GHG emissions and vehicle engine performance.
Together with our partners, Shell, Galp and Repsol, we signed agreements involving the integrated system for transportation and the integrated system for processing related to the subsea gas pipelines linking pre-salt fields to gas processing plants in the coast of Rio de Janeiro (Cabiunas and Itaborai) and São Paulo (Caraguatatuba). The integration will add flexibility and productivity. For sure, it is a true milestone for the opening of Brazil´s natural gas market to competition.
To support digital transformation we inaugurated this month a center for excellence of artificial intelligence and analytics.
Operation safety is a key priority for Petrobras. TRI, the rate of reported injuries per million of man hours, continues on the downward trend, reaching 0.60 in 9M20, a benchmark for the global oil industry.
The divestment program slowed due to the covid-19 pandemic, with transactions bringing only US$ 1.0 billion in 9M20. However, it remains alive and very active. There are 10 signed transactions to be closed, 32 projects on binding phase and 7 projects in the initial phase of the divestment process.
To improve the governance of our ESG agenda and to narrow our focus we are creating a climate change department. It will report to the executive director of institutional relations and sustainability, who already has among his responsibilities the departments for social responsibility and health and safety.
We approved a change in our dividend policy, aiming to increase flexibility by giving the company the option to distribute dividends even with accounting losses in a given year, as long as the net debt has reduced over the last twelve months, being such distribution limited to the amount of such reduction.
We are very proud of our team and happy with the company´s performance during such difficult times for the oil and gas industry and the global economy. However, I would like to observe that complacency may be a major enemy of a company.
Sometimes, companies react to recessions, improve, and then become complacent with costs and efficiency. As an outcome, they end up more vulnerable than in the period prior to the recession.
We may have won just a battle, but there are many difficult challenges ahead of us. We must remain on the same path, accelerating strategy execution always aiming to be the best.
Roberto Castello Branco
Chief Executive Officer
Main Items *
Table 1 - Main items
Variation (%)
US$ million
3Q20
2Q20
3Q19
9M20
9M19
3Q20 /
3Q20 /
9M20 /
2Q20
3Q19
9M19
Sales revenues
13,148
9,481
19,416
39,772
56,721
38.7
(32.3)
(29.9)
Gross profit
6,280
3,417
7,561
16,961
21,853
83.8
(16.9)
(22.4)
Operating expenses
(2,751)
(1,416)
(4,069)
(19,858)
(4,885)
94.3
(32.4)
306.5
Consolidated net income (loss) attributable
to the shareholders of Petrobras
(236)
(417)
2,289
(10,368)
8,170
(43.4)
−
−
Recurring consolidated net income (loss)
attributable to the shareholders of
Petrobras *
633
(2,536)
2,513
(2,635)
6,150
−
(74.8)
−
Net cash provided by operating activities
8,584
5,457
8,270
21,818
18,206
57.3
3.8
19.8
Free cash flow
7,468
3,012
6,480
16,391
12,784
147.9
15.2
28.2
Adjusted EBITDA
6,214
4,785
8,209
19,580
23,829
29.9
(24.3)
(17.8)
Recurring adjusted EBITDA *
6,925
3,375
8,851
18,750
25,045
105.2
(21.8)
(25.1)
Gross debt (US$ million)
79,588
91,227
89,901
79,588
89,901
(12.8)
(11.5)
(11.5)
Net debt (US$ million)
66,218
71,222
75,419
66,218
75,419
(7.0)
(12.2)
(12.2)
Net debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio
2.33
2.34
2.40
2.33
2.40
(0.4)
(2.9)
(2.9)
Average commercial selling rate for U.S.
dollar
5.38
5.39
3.97
5.08
3.89
(0.2)
35.5
30.6
Brent crude (US$/bbl)
43.00
29.20
61.94
40.82
64.65
47.3
(30.6)
(36.9)
Domestic basic oil by-products price
(US$/bbl)
47.97
36.79
73.05
50.20
75.06
30.4
(34.3)
(33.1)
TRI (total recordable injuries per million
men-hour frequency rate)
-
-
-
0.60
0.75
-
-
(20.0)
* See reconciliation of Recurring net income and Adjusted EBITDA in the Special Items section.
Consolidated Results
Net Revenues
Table 2 - Net revenues by products
Variation (%)
US$ million
3Q20
2Q20
3Q19
9M20
9M19
3Q20 /
3Q20 /
9M20 /
2Q20
3Q19
9M19
Diesel
3,642
2,513
6,030
10,241
17,398
44.9
(39.6)
(41.1)
Gasoline
1,705
914
2,346
4,518
7,291
86.5
(27.3)
(38.0)
Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)
854
705
1,075
2,461
3,175
21.1
(20.6)
(22.5)
Jet fuel
187
76
928
1,113
2,852
146.1
(79.8)
(61.0)
Naphtha
434
258
352
1,364
1,247
68.2
23.3
9.4
Fuel oil (including bunker fuel)
152
122
227
540
772
24.6
(33.0)
(30.1)
Other oil by-products
722
501
915
1,915
2,582
44.1
(21.1)
(25.8)
Subtotal Oil By-Products
7,696
5,089
11,873
22,152
35,317
51.2
(35.2)
(37.3)
Natural gas
752
729
1,501
2,692
4,434
3.2
(49.9)
(39.3)
Renewables and nitrogen products
13
6
61
45
202
116.7
(78.7)
(77.7)
Revenues from non-exercised rights
134
143
174
368
508
(6.3)
(23.0)
(27.6)
Electricity
94
80
275
466
934
17.5
(65.8)
(50.1)
Services, agency and others
208
227
199
594
706
(8.4)
4.5
(15.9)
Total domestic market
8,897
6,274
14,083
26,317
42,101
41.8
(36.8)
(37.5)
Exports
3,889
2,799
4,856
12,308
12,650
38.9
(19.9)
(2.7)
Sales abroad
362
408
477
1,147
1,970
(11.3)
(24.1)
(41.8)
Total foreign market
4,251
3,207
5,333
13,455
14,620
32.6
(20.3)
(8.0)
Total
13,148
9,481
19,416
39,772
56,721
38.7
(32.3)
(29.9)
The 3Q20 results were marked by the recovery of oil by-products demand in Brazil (18% QoQ growth in sales volumes), which, alongside the increase in our market share, the continued high level of exports and the 47% growth in Brent oil prices, resulted in a 38.7% increase in net revenues when compared to 2Q20.
The recovery in diesel and gasoline sales stand out. These products were heavily affected by COVID-19 in 2Q20 and their quarterly recovery was the strongest across our portfolio, both in terms of volumes and prices. As for diesel, the crop season in Brazil also contributed to its solid performance in the quarter. Exports revenues also increased substantially, tracking Brent oil prices.
It is also worth mentioning that the strong sales revenues were enabled by higher oil production, higher utilization factor of our refineries and crude inventory drawdown. We ended the quarter with ongoing crude oil exports of 25 MMbbl.
In terms of revenue breakdown in the domestic market, diesel and gasoline continued to be the main products, accounting, together, for 69% of the domestic oil by-products sales revenues.
Oil by-products' sales revenue - domestic market
Other 10%
Fuel Oil 2%
Naphta 6%
Jet Fuel 2%
LPG 11%
Diesel 47%
Gasoline 22%
Crude oil exports to China returned to pre-COVID levels, with the pick-up in demand in other markets. In 3Q20, we
had the following distribution of export destinations:
Table 3 - Crude oil exports
Country
3Q20
2Q20
9M20
China
62%
87%
66%
Spain
9%
3%
6%
Chile
5%
4%
6%
Portugal
5%
1%
3%
United States
5%
0%
3%
Netherlands
3%
1%
3%
Índia
3%
0%
4%
Indonesia
3%
0%
1%
Others
5%
4%
8%
Table 4 - Oil by-products exports
Country
3Q20
2Q20
9M20
Singapore
65%
49%
56%
USA
23%
35%
26%
Aruba
5%
0%
1%
Netherlands
0%
7%
4%
Others
7%
9%
13%
Cost of Goods Sold
Table 5 - Cost of goods sold
Variation (%)
US$ million
3Q20
2Q20
3Q19
9M20
9M19
3Q20 /
3Q20 /
9M20 /
2Q20
3Q19
9M19
Brazilian operations
(6,665)
(5,758)
(11,494)
(22,040)
(33,155)
15.8
(42.0)
(33.5)
Acquisitions
(1,175)
(1,167)
(3,425)
(4,507)
(9,687)
0.7
(65.7)
(53.5)
Crude oil imports
(656)
(693)
(1,445)
(2,605)
(4,139)
(5.3)
(54.6)
(37.1)
Oil by-product imports
(318)
(329)
(1,144)
(1,166)
(3,160)
(3.3)
(72.2)
(63.1)
Natural gas imports
(201)
(145)
(836)
(736)
(2,388)
38.6
(76.0)
(69.2)
Production
(5,304)
(4,494)
(7,377)
(17,078)
(21,717)
18.0
(28.1)
(21.4)
Crude oil
(4,280)
(3,478)
(5,931)
(13,637)
(17,146)
23.1
(27.8)
(20.5)
Production taxes
(1,336)
(686)
(2,023)
(4,119)
(6,367)
94.8
(34.0)
(35.3)
Other costs
(2,944)
(2,792)
(3,908)
(9,518)
(10,779)
5.4
(24.7)
(11.7)
Oil by-products
(529)
(434)
(861)
(1,664)
(2,472)
21.9
(38.6)
(32.7)
Natural gas
(495)
(582)
(585)
(1,777)
(2,099)
(14.9)
(15.4)
(15.4)
Production taxes
(89)
(87)
(154)
(288)
(536)
2.3
(42.2)
(46.3)
Other costs
(406)
(495)
(431)
(1,489)
(1,563)
(18.0)
(5.8)
(4.7)
Services rendered, electricity,
renewables, nitrogen products and
others
(186)
(97)
(692)
(455)
(1,751)
91.8
(73.1)
(74.0)
Operations abroad
(203)
(306)
(361)
(771)
(1,713)
(33.7)
(43.8)
(55.0)
Total
(6,868)
(6,064)
(11,855)
(22,811)
(34,868)
13.3
(42.1)
(34.6)
In spite of the 38.7% increase in quarterly sales revenues, cost of goods sold grew only 13% largely due to stable unit costs (except for production taxes, as explained below), higher volume of our crude oil in the sales mix and to the sale, in 3Q20, of inventories built at lower Brent oil prices in 2Q20 with an estimated positive impact of approximately US$ 0.4 billion.
The main variations were the 94.8% growth in production taxes - and in special participation taxes in particular, as a result of the increase in Brent oil prices along with the higher share of the more profitable pre-salt production - and the 38.6% increase in natural gas imports, as we had more Bolivian natural gas in the mix to meet the increased demand.
Operating Expenses
Table 6 - Operating expenses
Variation (%)
US$ million
3Q20
2Q20
3Q19
9M20
9M19
3Q20 /
3Q20 /
9M20 /
2Q20
3Q19
9M19
Selling, General and Administrative
(1,484)
(1,537)
(1,759)
(4,767)
(4,720)
(3.4)
(15.6)
1.0
Expenses
Selling expenses
(1,175)
(1,246)
(1,252)
(3,756)
(3,090)
(5.7)
(6.2)
21.6
Materials, third-party services, freight,
(5.5)
(4.7)
29.8
rent and other related costs
(999)
(1,057)
(1,048)
(3,211)
(2,474)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(160)
(128)
(137)
(411)
(415)
25.0
16.8
(1.0)
Allowance for expected credit losses
27
(21)
(9)
(3)
(36)
−
−
(91.7)
Employee compensation
(43)
(40)
(58)
(131)
(165)
7.5
(25.9)
(20.6)
General and administrative expenses
(309)
(291)
(507)
(1,011)
(1,630)
6.2
(39.1)
(38.0)
Employee compensation
(228)
(226)
(361)
(742)
(1,115)
0.9
(36.8)
(33.5)
Materials, third-party services, freight,
28.6
(51.4)
(51.4)
rent and other related costs
(54)
(42)
(111)
(190)
(391)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
(27)
(23)
(35)
(79)
(124)
17.4
(22.9)
(36.3)
Exploration costs
(268)
(65)
(70)
(437)
(344)
312.3
282.9
27.0
Research and development expenses
(92)
(68)
(146)
(255)
(430)
35.3
(37.0)
(40.7)
Other taxes
(398)
(245)
(141)
(761)
(300)
62.4
182.3
153.7
Impairment of assets
13
−
(607)
(13,358)
(627)
−
−
2030.5
Other income and expenses, net
(522)
499
(1,346)
(280)
1,536
−
(61.2)
−
Total
(2,751)
(1,416)
(4,069)
(19,858)
(4,885)
94.3
(32.4)
306.5
Selling expenses were down 5.7% in 3Q20, despite higher sales due to the reduction in international freight costs following the normalization of rates after the market turmoil in 2Q20, when ships were being used as storage facilities.
G&A expenses were 6.2% higher mainly due to the centralization of operational functions in corporate departments, which resulted in the internal reallocation of employees, consequently accounting their remuneration as expenses instead of costs.
Exploration costs increased mainly due to the write-off of Peroba's signature bonus in the amount of US$ 148 million.
Other taxes rose due to the approval for the adhesion to tax amnesty programs in RJ and ES, through which we agreed to pay US$ 358 million to exclude a contingent liability of US$ 690 million and guarantee the agreed ICMS rate to be used in the future.
There were other expenses of US$ 522 million in 3Q20 as opposed to other revenues of US$ 499 million in 2Q20 due to the absence of positive events that helped the previous quarter such as the exclusion in of VAT tax (ICMS)
from the calculation basis of the PIS/COFINS and the gain in the equalization related to the individualization agreement of the Tupi area and Sepia and Atapu fields. On the other hand, in 3Q20 there were higher gains with divestments mainly due to the Pampo and Enchova clusters sale (US$ 0.4 billion) and lower expenses of US$ 418 million (vs. US$ 1.8 billion in 2Q20) with: (i) unscheduled stoppages in refineries, due to COVID impacts in 2Q20, (ii) voluntary dismissal program as we had less employees enrolling in the program in 3Q20, and (iii) commodities and crude oil export hedges. Presently, we are no longer hedging our exports as markets have stabilized and the last cargoes hedged were delivered in August. Nonetheless, we can resume this practice if we deem necessary.
Adjusted EBITDA
In 3Q20, adjusted EBITDA increased 30% when compared to 2Q20, reaching US$ 6.2 billion. This result was mainly due to the increase in Brent oil prices and sales volumes, partially offset by lower crack spreads in oil by-products, mainly diesel, fuel oil, LPG and gasoline, driven by the high level of global inventories.
Also contributed to this result lower expenses with stoppages, lower provisions for the voluntary dismissal plans and lower hedging expenses. On the other hand, there were higher exploration expenses mainly due to the write-off of the Peroba block and higher taxes due to the approval for the adhesion to tax amnesty programs.
3Q20 adjusted EBITDA would have been even better when compared to 2Q20, excluding the positive effects in 2Q20 related to the: (i) exclusion of VAT tax (ICMS) from the calculation basis of the PIS/COFINS and (ii) equalization related to the individualization agreement of the Tupi area and Sepia and Atapu fields (please see the explanation for recurring adjusted EBITDA and special items on the pages below).
Adjusted EBITDA E&P US$/boe x Brent
40,0
71.0
80,0
35,0
64.3
70,0
30,0
54.3
50.3
60,0
25,0
50,0
43.7
20,0
43.0
40,0
36.3
33.8
32.7
15,0
29.2
30,0
25.6
22.9
10,0
20,0
17.1
17.6
5,0
10,0
-
-
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
EBITDA (US$/BOE)
Brent (US$/bbl)
The E&P Adjusted EBITDA/boe increased 45% in 3Q20 in relation to 2Q20 is mainly due to the hike in Brent oil prices.
Adjusted EBITDA Refining US$/bbl x Brent
20,0
71.0
80,0
64.3
70,0
15,0
54.3
60,0
50.3
10,0
43.7
43.0
50,0
12.3
29.2
40,0
5,0
17.3
7.8
7.0
7.1
30,0
0,0
0.2
20,0
-1,2
2016
2017
2018
2019
2Q20
3Q20
10,0
1Q20
-5,0
EBITDA/bbl
Brent
0,0
Refining Adjusted EBITDA/bbl in 3Q20 increase reflecting the positive turnover effect when compared to 2Q20, as a result of higher Brent oil prices and lower operating expenses, due to the absence of unscheduled maintenance stoppages at refineries, lower provision for voluntary dismissal plan and lower legal expenses.
Financial results
Table 7 - Financial results
US$ million
Finance income
Income from investments and marketable securities (Government Bonds)
Discount and premium on repurchase of debt securities
Gains from signed agreements (electric sector)
Other income, net
Finance expenses
Interest on finance debt
Unwinding of discount on lease liabilities
Discount and premium on repurchase of debt securities
Capitalized borrowing costs
Unwinding of discount on the provision for decommissioning costs
Other finance expenses and income, net
Foreign exchange gains (losses) and indexation charges
Foreign exchange gains (losses)
Reclassification of hedge accounting to the Statement of Income
Pis and Cofins inflation indexation charges - exclusion of ICMS (VAT tax) from the basis of calculation
Other foreign exchange gains (losses) and indexation charges, net
Total
Variation (%)
3Q20
2Q20
3Q19
9M20
9M19
3Q20 /
3Q20 /
9M20 /
2Q20
3Q19
9M19
124
108
339
406
928
14.8
(63.4)
(56.3)
47
52
160
166
399
(9.6)
(70.6)
(58.4)
1
−
2
2
5
−
(50.0)
(60.0)
−
−
(1)
−
79
−
−
−
76
56
178
238
445
35.7
(57.3)
(46.5)
(1,814)
(1,134)
(2,425)
(4,570)
(5,793)
60.0
(25.2)
(21.1)
(971)
(846)
(1,284)
(2,825)
(3,831)
14.8
(24.4)
(26.3)
(342)
(310)
(369)
(994)
(1,154)
10.3
(7.3)
(13.9)
(521)
(2)
(665)
(783)
(850)
25950.0
(21.7)
(7.9)
213
215
314
707
1,007
(0.9)
(32.2)
(29.8)
(147)
(160)
(194)
(499)
(605)
(8.1)
(24.2)
(17.5)
(46)
(31)
(227)
(176)
(360)
48.4
(79.7)
(51.1)
(2,496)
(1,231)
(654)
(6,830)
(2,297)
102.8
281.7
197.3
(1,351)
(2,009)
6
(5,127)
(215)
(32.8)
−
2284.7
(1,143)
(1,043)
(746)
(3,586)
(2,240)
9.6
53.2
60.1
−
1,780
−
1,780
−
−
−
−
(2)
41
86
103
158
−
−
(34.8)
(4,186)
(2,257)
(2,740)
(10,994)
(7,162)
85.5
52.8
53.5
