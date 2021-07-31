Log in
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras clarifies about piece of news published in the press July 31, 2021

07/31/2021
Petrobras clarifies about piece of news published in the press

-

Rio de Janeiro, July 31, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras regarding the pieces of news published in the press clarifies that as a result of its strategy and commitment to generating value, in 2021, it has already distributed R$ 10.3 billion in dividends, of which R$ 3 billion were assigned to its controlling shareholder.

Additionally, from January to June 2021, its contribution to the Brazilian society, in the form of taxes paid by the Company and withheld by third parties, was R$ 76.7 billion, an amount of R$ 14.1 billion higher than the same period of 2020.

Petrobras also has several actions related to the social responsibility area, with emphasis on: (a) actions to promote early childhood education; b) fostering entrepreneurship, economy, and professional qualification, contributing to the generation of employment and income; (c) conservation of coastal species and ecosystems; (d) conservation and restoration of forests, protection of biodiversity and climate change adaptation, with social and environmental benefits, and (e) encouragement of environmental education, prioritizing early childhood.

Petrobras continues to adopt the practice of selling prices in balance with competitive markets. Sensitive to the social impact of cooking gas (LPG), actively contributes to discussions within the Ministry of Mines and Energy regarding possible programs aimed at vulnerable families. There is no definition regarding the implementation and the amount of participation in possible programs. Any decision will be subject to the governance approval and in accordance with the Company's internal policies.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 01:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
