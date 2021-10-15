Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras clarifies about pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K

10/15/2021 | 11:42am EDT
Petrobras clarifies about pieces of news in the media

-

Rio de Janeiro, October 15, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras clarifies about pieces of news in the media regarding fuel quota cuts made by the Company.

The Company clarifies that its refineries are operating normally and will continue to fully meet the contracts with the Distributors, in accordance with the terms and deadlines in effect.

Facts deemed relevant on the subject will be disclosed to the market in due course.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
