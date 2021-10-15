Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras clarifies about pieces of news in the media - Form 6-K

Petrobras clarifies about pieces of news in the media

Rio de Janeiro, October 15, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras clarifies about pieces of news in the media regarding fuel quota cuts made by the Company.

The Company clarifies that its refineries are operating normally and will continue to fully meet the contracts with the Distributors, in accordance with the terms and deadlines in effect.

Facts deemed relevant on the subject will be disclosed to the market in due course.

