    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras concludes redemption of Global Notes — (Form 6-K)

09/30/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Petrobras concludes redemption of Global Notes
-

Rio de Janeiro, September 29, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on September 24, 2021, informs that its wholly-owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (PGF) concluded today the settlement of the early redemption of the 4.375% Global Notes e 4.25% Global Notes, both maturing in 2021.

The total amount of the redemption was equivalent to US$ 1.3 billion, not including accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount of notes, considering the exchange ratio of US$ 1.1717/€ for the euro securities.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 10:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
