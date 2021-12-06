Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras concludes the sale of thermal power plants December 6th, 2021

12/06/2021 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras concludes the sale of thermal power plants

-

Rio de Janeiro, December 06, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release diclosed on 05/03/21, informs that it has concluded today the sale of the three fuel oil-fired thermal power plants located in Camaçari, in the state of Bahia (UTEs Polo Camaçari) to São Francisco Energia S.A., a subsidiary of Global Participações em Energia S.A. (GPE).

After compliance with the preceding conditions, the transaction was concluded with the payment of R$ 61 million to Petrobras, already considering the adjustments provided for in the sale contract.

This disclosure to the market is in accordance with Petrobras' internal rules and with the special regime for divestment of assets by federal mixed economy companies, provided for in Decree 9,188/2017.

This transaction is aligned with the portfolio management strategy and the improvement of the company's capital allocation, aiming to maximize value and greater return to society.

About the thermal power plants

The Camaçari Cluster UTEs are Petrobras' assets and encompass the Arembepe, Bahia 1, and Muricy plants, with a total installed capacity of 329 MW. The plants operate with fuel oil and have energy commercialization contracts in the regulated market valid until December 2023 for UTEs Arembepe and Muricy, and until December 2025 for UTE Bahia 1.

About GPE

GPE has been operating in the power generation segment since 2001, and now controls ten plants distributed in the states of Rio Grande do Norte, Amazonas, Tocantins, and Bahia. The acquisition is strategic for GPE, because it expands its portfolio of generation assets, especially in Bahia, where it already operates two similar plants.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 22:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
05:32pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras concludes the sale of thermal power plants D..
PU
07:52aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras clarifies about pieces of news in the media ..
PU
07:22aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on the lease of the Bahia LNG Terminal Decem..
PU
04:41aPGS - Significant 4D Survey in Brazil
AQ
12/05Brazil's Petrobras to cut fuel prices, Bolsonaro says
RE
12/03PGS To Conduct 4D Survey For Petrobras In 2022
MT
12/02PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
12/02PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/01PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on Governance Certification December 1st, 20..
PU
11/30PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras completes sale of the Landulpho Alves Refine..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 454 B 79 724 M 79 724 M
Net income 2021 97 305 M 17 091 M 17 091 M
Net Debt 2021 271 B 47 536 M 47 536 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,73x
Yield 2021 23,2%
Capitalization 388 B 68 174 M 68 101 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 28,76 BRL
Average target price 37,72 BRL
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS1.48%68 065
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.86%1 875 583
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC31.63%167 325
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED46.25%134 442
TOTALENERGIES SE19.05%125 479
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM62.93%110 882