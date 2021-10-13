Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on 3Q21 results October 13, 2021

10/13/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras on 3Q21 results

-

Rio de Janeiro, October 13, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras reports that it will release its 3Q21 Production and Sales Report on October 20, 2021 and its 3Q21 Financial Performance Report on October 28, 2021, both after the markets close.

On October 29, 2021 two webcasts will be held, the first in Portuguese and the second in English, to present the company's results for the third quarter of 2021.

Petrobras will use the Microsoft Teams tool (link below) for the event.

October 29, 2021 (Friday)

Webcast - Portuguese

Webcast - English

10:00 a.m (Brasília)

11:30 a.m (Brasília)

9:00 a.m (New York)

10:30 a.m (New York)

2:00 p.m (London)

3:30 p.m (London)

Click herefor the access link

Click herefor the access link

When accessing the link, choose the option "Join as a Guest".

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. República do Chile, 65 - 1803 - 20031-912 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 12:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
08:12aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on 3Q21 results October 13, 2021
PU
08:02aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : — - Form 6-K
PU
10/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, JPMorgan Chase, Facebook, EasyJet, LVMH...
10/12PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras concludes the sale of onshore field in Sergi..
PU
10/12PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on environmental processes - Form 6-K
PU
10/12TECHNIPFMC : Wins Pipelay Support Vessel Contract From Brazil's Petrobras
MT
10/11TechnipFMC Wins Third Pipelay Support Vessel Contract With Petrobras
DJ
10/11TECHNIPFMC : Unveils Pipelay Support Vessels Contract From Petrobras for up to $500 Millio..
MT
10/10China National Offshore Oil Corporation agreed to acquire Oil Fields Under Buzios in th..
CI
10/08PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on environmental processes October 08, 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 414 B 75 101 M 75 101 M
Net income 2021 71 379 M 12 933 M 12 933 M
Net Debt 2021 262 B 47 510 M 47 510 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,72x
Yield 2021 12,6%
Capitalization 386 B 69 729 M 69 904 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 29,32 BRL
Average target price 35,96 BRL
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS3.46%69 729
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY6.29%1 982 467
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC40.28%182 653
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED67.92%161 579
TOTALENERGIES SE23.80%133 186
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM71.61%120 102