Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on 3Q21 results October 13, 2021

Rio de Janeiro, October 13, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras reports that it will release its 3Q21 Production and Sales Report on October 20, 2021 and its 3Q21 Financial Performance Report on October 28, 2021, both after the markets close.

On October 29, 2021 two webcasts will be held, the first in Portuguese and the second in English, to present the company's results for the third quarter of 2021.

Petrobras will use the Microsoft Teams tool (link below) for the event.

October 29, 2021 (Friday)

Webcast - Portuguese Webcast - English 10:00 a.m (Brasília) 11:30 a.m (Brasília) 9:00 a.m (New York) 10:30 a.m (New York) 2:00 p.m (London) 3:30 p.m (London) Click herefor the access link Click herefor the access link

When accessing the link, choose the option "Join as a Guest".

