Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on Campos Basin E&P asset November 29, 2021

11/29/2021 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras on Campos Basin E&P asset

-

Rio de Janeiro, November 29, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the release disclosed on October 22, 2021, informs the beginning of the binding phase regarding the sale of the totality of its stakes (100%) in the Catuá Field, belonging to Exploratory Block BC-60, located in the Campos Basin, State of Espírito Santo.

Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a process letter with detailed instructions on the divestment process, including guidelines for due diligence and the submission of binding proposals.

This disclosure complies with the Petrobras' internal rules and with the provisions of the special procedure for assignment of rights to exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, provided for in Decree 9,355/2018.

This transaction is in line with the company's portfolio management strategy and the improved allocation of its capital, aiming to maximize value and provide greater return to society. Petrobras is increasingly concentrating its resources on assets in deep and ultradeep waters, where it has shown a great competitive edge over the years, producing better quality oil and with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

About Catuá Field

The Concession Contract nº 48000.003560/97-49 refers to the exploratory concession of the BC- 60 Block acquired in Round Zero of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). This contract has Petrobras as operator, with 100% stake, and encompasses other fields besides the Catuá Field, which will not be part of the present assignment of rights process.

The concession area is located in the territorial waters of the Espírito Santo State, about 128 km off the coast, in water depths that vary between 1,700 and 1,950 m.

There are 4 wells drilled in the Catuá Field, of which 3 have found light oil in carbonate reservoirs.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 22:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
05:41pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on Campos Basin E&P asset November 29, 2021
PU
04:41pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on FPSO Mero 4 November 29, 2021
PU
08:54aSeadrill Limited Announces Contract Awards totalling $549m for the West Tellus and West..
AQ
11/26PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras clarifies about pieces of news in the media ..
PU
11/26PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras signs agreement to lease the TermoCamaçari P..
PU
11/26ADRs Close Lower; BioNTech Rises, Carnival Drops
DJ
11/26Petrobras, Seadrill Sign Two Contracts Worth $549 Million for Buzios Field Work
MT
11/26Energy Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Friday
MT
11/26Wall Street Tumbles Pre-Bell as New COVID Strain Threatens Global Economic Recovery
MT
11/26PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 454 B 80 878 M 80 878 M
Net income 2021 97 260 M 17 336 M 17 336 M
Net Debt 2021 271 B 48 221 M 48 221 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,69x
Yield 2021 23,5%
Capitalization 377 B 66 976 M 67 124 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 28,47 BRL
Average target price 37,41 BRL
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS0.46%67 220
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 864 926
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC25.65%159 313
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED42.08%130 061
TOTALENERGIES SE14.82%120 651
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM53.89%102 197