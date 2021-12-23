Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on Chief Digital Transformation and Innovation Officer December 23, 2021

Petrobras on Chief Digital Transformation and Innovation Officer

Rio de Janeiro, December 23, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held today, approved the dismissal of Nicolás Simone and elected Juliano de Carvalho Dantas as Chief Digital Transformation and Innovation Officer, who will take office on 01/01/2022.

Juliano de Carvalho Dantas studied mechanical engineering at UFRN (Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte), has a post-graduate degree in Project Management from FGV, completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) at INSEAD and obtained a Master of Science in Management (Sloan Fellow) at Stanford Business School (GSB). He has been working at Petrobras for 18 years, having held several managerial positions in the areas of design and construction of Wells, Lifting and Flow, Production Asset Management, Human Resources and Procurement strategy in Oil & Gas, always focusing on innovation and technology. He also worked in the creation of new business models in energy and entrepreneurship in mobility. Since November 2020, he has held the position of Executive Manager of the Research, Development and Innovation Center (CENPES).

The appointment of the Executive Director was subject to prior analysis by the People Committee of Petrobras' Board of Directors .

Petrobras thanks Nicolás Simone for his leadership, dedication, and contribution to the company and his important work ahead of the Digital Transformation and Innovation Executive Office since October 2019.

