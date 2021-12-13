Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on Manati field stoppage December 13, 2021

Petrobras on Manati field stoppage

-

Rio de Janeiro, December 13, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras informs that on Friday, 12/10, the production of gas from the Manati field, located in the Camamu Basin, in the state of Bahia, was halted due to the closure of the subsea valve of the export pipeline. The pipeline's operation was safely interrupted and teams were mobilized for the repair, with an expected return within a week.

The causes of the incident are being investigated. There is no risk of discontinuity in the fulfillment by Petrobras of its commitments to its customers and Petrobras keeps the competent bodies informed.

Petrobras is the operator of the Manati field, with a 35% stake, in partnership with Enauta Energia S.A. (45%), GeoPark LTDA (10%) and Petro Rio Coral Exploração Petrolífera LTDA (10%). The average production of the field in November/21 was 3.42 million m3/d, of which 1.20 million m3/d was Petrobras' share.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.