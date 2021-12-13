Log in
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on Manati field stoppage December 13, 2021

12/13/2021 | 05:48pm EST
Petrobras on Manati field stoppage

-

Rio de Janeiro, December 13, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro SA - Petrobras informs that on Friday, 12/10, the production of gas from the Manati field, located in the Camamu Basin, in the state of Bahia, was halted due to the closure of the subsea valve of the export pipeline. The pipeline's operation was safely interrupted and teams were mobilized for the repair, with an expected return within a week.

The causes of the incident are being investigated. There is no risk of discontinuity in the fulfillment by Petrobras of its commitments to its customers and Petrobras keeps the competent bodies informed.

Petrobras is the operator of the Manati field, with a 35% stake, in partnership with Enauta Energia S.A. (45%), GeoPark LTDA (10%) and Petro Rio Coral Exploração Petrolífera LTDA (10%). The average production of the field in November/21 was 3.42 million m3/d, of which 1.20 million m3/d was Petrobras' share.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 19 Andar - 20231-030- Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947| 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 454 B 80 069 M 80 069 M
Net income 2021 97 419 M 17 173 M 17 173 M
Net Debt 2021 271 B 47 751 M 47 751 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,81x
Yield 2021 22,8%
Capitalization 400 B 70 760 M 70 592 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float 64,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 29,38 BRL
Average target price 37,72 BRL
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS4.62%71 558
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.29%1 854 171
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC33.00%168 191
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED47.92%135 905
TOTALENERGIES SE24.90%130 732
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM55.53%106 464