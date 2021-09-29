Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Petrobras on Manati field stoppage (Form 6-K)

Petrobras on Manati field stoppage

Rio de Janeiro, September 29, 2021 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that on Monday, 09/27, gas production was halted at the Manati field, located in the Camamu Basin, in the state of Bahia, due to a leak in the onshore portion of its export pipeline. The pipeline's operation was interrupted, with teams being mobilized for repairs, and is expected to return by the end of this week.

The causes of the incident are being investigated. There is no risk of gas supply to the market and Petrobras is keeping the competent bodies informed.

Petrobras is the operator of the Manati field, with a 35% stake, in partnership with Enauta Energia S.A. (45%), GeoPark LTDA (10%) and Petro Rio Coral Exploração Petrolífera LTDA (10%). The average production of the field in September/21 was 3.1 million m3/day, of which 1.1 million m3/day was Petrobras' share.

